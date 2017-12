Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Football tips – El Tanque Sisley II vs Liverpool Montevideo II – Uruguay 08.12.17

In modern football, a huge number of matches are played daily. It can be not only the matches of the championship, but also the cup confrontations or matches of the team meeting within the framework of any club tournament. In any case, our experts always carefully monitor the upcoming matches, especially if they are attended by well-known football clubs, which consist of star players. One such match is the confrontation between the command El Tanque Sisley II and the command Liverpool Montevideo II, which will take place in the nearest round of one of the championships. The meeting between these football teams is noteworthy in that now the command El Tanque Sisley II and the command Liverpool Montevideo II demonstrate good football, entering the number of teams that are located in the first part of the standings. And this means that, theoretically, each of these teams can wedge into the fight, not for champion medals, for potentially high places in the standings, giving certain privileges. Our experts carefully analyzed the statistics, which this season showed the players of both clubs. In principle, managers were able to collect good teams, in which the experience and youth are perfectly combined. Practice shows that teams consisting of experienced and young players, with the right leadership can achieve a lot. In general, the current policy of the command El Tanque Sisley II and the command Liverpool Montevideo II is a bet on young players who, trying to prove themselves and get into more titled clubs, are ready to act actively throughout the match. And this is already bearing fruit, allowing the teams to be among the leaders of the championship and fight for even higher places. That’s why we recommend not to miss the match of these clubs, as interesting events will take place on the field.

According to experts of our resource, the opposition of the command El Tanque Sisley II and the command Liverpool Montevideo II should turn out to be exciting and interesting. Both clubs in the current season showed that they are able to act aggressively, they know how to play the first number and achieve victories in matches with heavy rivals. Now the teams need to demonstrate the character, because from the match to the match the fight in the standings only gets aggravated, therefore, to keep their positions in the standings, both teams need to score points. And this can only be done thanks to a quality game in the attack and a reliable game on the defensive. Both clubs boast a large number of players who know how to be useful to the team at a certain stage of playing time. According to the managers, all the leading players will leave the field today from the first minutes of the game. This means that both clubs are aimed at the result in this match, and it can be achieved only by active actions at the opponent’s penalty area. The statistics of the personal meetings and the statistics of the matches of the current season show that in the match of the command El Tanque Sisley II and the command Liverpool Montevideo II it is worth waiting for a large number of goals scored. Both clubs are now clearly on the move, as in recent matches they have scored a lot in the gate of their rivals. And in the matches among themselves these clubs demonstrate good results. Experts of our resource are waiting for active actions from players of both teams, which means that the match should turn out to be interesting and unpredictable. Thanks to our forecasts, viewing this confrontation can be made even more interesting and rich, do not miss the chance to make a profit.

In Bookmaker offices see the favorite of the opposition of the command El Tanque Sisley II and the command Liverpool Montevideo II of the home team. After careful analysis of this football match, experts of our resource believe that bookmakers have correctly quoted this match, as the players of El Tanque Sisley II are now in great shape, which is confirmed by their results in recent matches. In addition, the El Tanque Sisley II command has excellent home match statistics. On the home field, the hosts are scored in every match and always try to act as the first number. Their opponents are now experiencing some problems with the composition, so they are forced to use the reserve players. Also, the Liverpool Montevideo II command does not have the best stats for appearances in guest matches. Based on this, our experts recommend placing bets on winning the command El Tanque Sisley II in this confrontation. Since both clubs play an attacking style, we believe that today both teams will be able to score in this match. And given the fact that the command El Tanque Sisley II is accustomed to playing attacking football on its field, we recommend placing bets on the total total of more goals scored in this game, and on an individual total for more home team. The total number of cornered teams in this match must also be interrupted, since in their attacks the command El Tanque Sisley II and command Liverpool Montevideo II actively use flanks. But we consider the total total of violations and yellow cards for less, since the command El Tanque Sisley II and the command Liverpool Montevideo II in confrontations do not show a rough game, and in general for the season are not adherents of a large number of violations of the rules.

The match will end with a victory El Tanque Sisley II – 2.02, the match will end with a victory Liverpool Montevideo II – 2.735, in the match no one will win – 4.

The upcoming match will not be easy for either one or the other team that will take part in it. The command El Tanque Sisley II and the command Liverpool Montevideo II will play each other in the nearest round. For teams this match means a lot. Recall that both clubs are now fighting for getting into the number of teams that are in the first part of the standings. The victory will allow each of the opponents to significantly improve their chances in the standings. It can not be said that in the current season both clubs show poor results. In principle, the teams are trying in every match, and this is confirmed by statistical indicators, both clubs and football players. However, the teams lack stability, and this does not allow them to enter the number of football clubs that are fighting for high places. If you look at the composition of teams, then it can be noted that there are experienced players here who already managed to play in many clubs, including in the well-known teams, and young players who still have to conquer the football Olympus. Most likely, the teams this season will play the optimal composition, so that in the next year seriously count on the prize places of the championship. But the results of this season have not been canceled, which is why we are waiting for the team El Tanque Sisley II and the Liverpool Montevideo II command of the spectacular game from the match, because both clubs will only play to win.

