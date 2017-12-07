Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

IK Oskarshamn vs Leksands betting odds

Well, here comes the new hockey season, which will bring its joys and losses. It’s too early to talk about how the destinies of the teams will develop, our experts predict the match, but one thing is certain, the fight in the championship will be serious. The rivals, which our forecasters drew attention to, will be the command IK Oskarshamn and the command Leksands. It is already known, in this match managers want to test their newcomers, who were acquired in this offseason. Despite this status, newcomers can be called only some of these hockey players, basically – they are well-formed players who have more than one season held at a high level. But while they have to undergo an official check-up, so to speak, baptism of fire, prove that they understand the tasks and goals that managers are putting before them, and also prove that they can benefit the club by speaking in their position. And there is a lot of work to be done. Hockey is not football or basketball, you just can not beat an opponent on the class, you need to make some efforts. In modern hockey, you can rarely meet a frankly weak club, so in this sport there are so few sensations, because there are teams whose level of play is about the same. The command IK Oskarshamn and command Leksands, in principle, are equal opponents, but at the expense of the home arena, the small favorite of the match is still considered to be the hosts. Let’s see if the command Leksands has arguments that prove the incorrectness of this opinion.

Now it is very difficult to draw conclusions regarding the current form of the command IK Oskarshamn and the command Leksands. Too few matches of the team were held this season, so you can talk about their strengths and weaknesses. Of course, you can take into account the pre-season matches, but here managers not only used a certain tactic, but rather played various ligaments of hockey players. Therefore, our forecasters are still using for the forecasting matches of the hockey clubs, which they spent among themselves last season. Let’s notice that in comparison with the last year, in structure of both clubs there were some beginners. Moreover, the team manager IK Oskarshamn builds a team game around his newcomers, as these hockey players have already proved themselves, speaking for famous hockey clubs. All the attention of the fans will be riveted to this confrontation, as according to the results of last season the clubs could not justify their hopes and compete for the championship, so this season everyone expects high results from them. This is perfectly understood in the camps of both teams. Managers have already stated that they and their wards will try to do everything possible to demonstrate good results this season that will allow them to occupy a high place in the standings and will perform well in the playoffs. In the meantime, we will observe the development of events in the regular season match, where very interesting rivals will come together – the command IK Oskarshamn and the command Leksands.

The opinions of our forecasters and bookmakers do not always coincide. But in determining the favorite of the confrontation of the command IK Oskarshamn and the command Leksands, they coincided completely. The command IK Oskarshamn is simply superior to its rivals. The club performed an amazing job of attracting new hockey players, which allowed the team to join their ranks with several talented sportsmen who will definitely strengthen the club’s game. On the native ice the team is not just great, the club destroys its rivals for three periods, rarely allowing them to attack. The team always tries to please the fans with a large number of abandoned pucks. The command Leksands arrived at this match is not in the best mood, because literally before the match, some personnel losses were incurred. And the statistics of confrontations with the hockey team IK Oskarshamn in their arena is also not in favor of the guests. Therefore, our forecasters believe that today IK Oskarshamn can not only win, but will do it confidently. So, you can still bet on the home team’s arena in this match. We also liked the bet on the individual team total IK Oskarshamn for more in this match. Taking into account the constant readiness to attack and make hockey team throws IK Oskarshamn, as well as problems with the composition of the command Leksands, this rate is completely justified. The total team total may not break, but the owners of the arena must throw their two or three goals.

As a result of the meeting, IK Oskarshamn – 2.37 wins, a draw in the match – 4.34, after the meeting will win Leksands – 2.584.

We waited a long time for the start of the hockey season, and now we can enjoy excellent ice battles in the performance of professional hockey players. Recall that in hockey everything is more or less even, in this sport there are not a lot of favorites and outsiders, that’s why it’s always interesting to watch hockey matches, since the account can be changed in favor of one of the teams several times during one period. But, the most interesting thing in this sport is not this, the most interesting begins in the end of the match, when one of the teams is inferior to one puck. Then the club takes off the goalkeeper, and tries to return to the game. It’s very interesting to watch this, and when the team compares the score, transferring the game into overtime, the fans are experiencing incredible emotions, and if you watch the match with the betting in the bookmaker’s office, you will simply get an inexpressible range of feelings. Our experts choose the most interesting and unpredictable matches for forecasting, because we want the bettors not only to receive material benefits from bets, but also enjoy hockey in the performance of real professionals.

Today's Free Bets & Special Offers:

Go to the Main page for more free tips and predictions

thousands of positive reviews! tens of thousands of happy daily visitors! 7 years in the sports predictions industry! No fixed matches or false predictions. Only high-classed analytics from the best professionals, winners of predictors’ competitions and well-known cappers.