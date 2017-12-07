Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Vancouver Canucks vs Philadelphia Flyers Hockey tips and predictions

Fans of hockey finally waited for the start of the new season. Now for a long time you can admire the incredible combinations, swift passages and throws from different positions. Of course, we can not fail to note the game of goalkeepers, who in fantastic jumping repel fantastic shots. All this and all this will be enough. Bookmakers have also felt that the world hockey is starting to gain momentum, so they offer in their lines a large selection of rates for all the hockey matches. But our forecasters will not be sprayed for all the matches, we will concentrate our efforts on the opposition of the command Vancouver Canucks and the command Philadelphia Flyers, since this match is seen by us as the most interesting and unpredictable match of the hockey tour. Both clubs can boast of an excellent past season, when they managed to take a worthy place in the regular season’s standings, and then play in the playoffs no less dignifiedly. Of course, with the advent of the new season, new goals are facing the clubs, so now hockey players and team managers need, first of all, to concentrate on the new championship, so that this season show results no worse, and even better than last season. To prepare for the clubs used off-season, now there is no time for swinging, you need to immediately take the bull by the horns, and demonstrate cool hockey from the first matches. We are confident that the rate of confrontation between the command Vancouver Canucks and the command Philadelphia Flyers will be very high, since the hockey players will try to embarrass each other with a flurry of shots from all positions. Therefore, we recommend not to miss this match.

The interest of hockey fans for the match, in which the rivals are command Vancouver Canucks and command Philadelphia Flyers – is fully justified. These clubs in each season show excellent results, always entering the number of applicants for the highest places following the regular season. In the playoffs, these hockey clubs also show excellent results, so, the excitement for this match is clear. Our forecasters carefully analyzed the game and the preparation of both teams. We managed to find a lot of interesting information that we used to make forecasts. Note that in the offseason in the clubs there have been some changes, new hockey players have come, so the tactics of the teams can differ from the one we used to see last season. Now, according to managers, it is important to get a good move, which will consolidate at the top of the standings. Our experts note that now the teams have started to act in a more open manner, which means that in today’s confrontation an effective game awaits us, because there are enough hockey players in the command Vancouver Canucks and the command Philadelphia Flyers team, who can perform an effective throw or make a solo passage . Who is the favorite here – it’s hard to say, since these clubs are about the same level, and only the game will be able to judge who is more responsible in preparing for this match. In any case, we are waiting for an interesting confrontation in which the intrigue will persist until the final siren, and if lucky, the fans will see no less interesting overtime or a series of post-match shootouts.

The opinions of our forecasters and bookmakers do not always coincide. But in determining the favorite of the confrontation of the command Vancouver Canucks and the command Philadelphia Flyers, they coincided completely. The command Vancouver Canucks is simply superior to its rivals. The club performed an amazing job of attracting new hockey players, which allowed the team to join their ranks with several talented sportsmen who will definitely strengthen the club’s game. On the native ice the team is not just great, the club destroys its rivals for three periods, rarely allowing them to attack. The team always tries to please the fans with a large number of abandoned pucks. The command Philadelphia Flyers arrived at this match is not in the best mood, because literally before the match, some personnel losses were incurred. And the statistics of confrontations with the hockey team Vancouver Canucks in their arena is also not in favor of the guests. Therefore, our forecasters believe that today Vancouver Canucks can not only win, but will do it confidently. So, you can still bet on the home team’s arena in this match. We also liked the bet on the individual team total Vancouver Canucks for more in this match. Taking into account the constant readiness to attack and make hockey team throws Vancouver Canucks, as well as problems with the composition of the command Philadelphia Flyers, this rate is completely justified. The total team total may not break, but the owners of the arena must throw their two or three goals.

The triumphant match will be Vancouver Canucks – 2.51, the game will end in a draw – 4, the triumphant match will be Philadelphia Flyers – 2.53.

We waited a long time for the start of the hockey season, and now we can enjoy excellent ice battles in the performance of professional hockey players. Recall that in hockey everything is more or less even, in this sport there are not a lot of favorites and outsiders, that’s why it’s always interesting to watch hockey matches, since the account can be changed in favor of one of the teams several times during one period. But, the most interesting thing in this sport is not this, the most interesting begins in the end of the match, when one of the teams is inferior to one puck. Then the club takes off the goalkeeper, and tries to return to the game. It’s very interesting to watch this, and when the team compares the score, transferring the game into overtime, the fans are experiencing incredible emotions, and if you watch the match with the betting in the bookmaker’s office, you will simply get an inexpressible range of feelings. Our experts choose the most interesting and unpredictable matches for forecasting, because we want the bettors not only to receive material benefits from bets, but also enjoy hockey in the performance of real professionals.

