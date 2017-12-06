Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Hockey tips – Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Islanders – NHL

With the return of world hockey in bookmakers, the number of bets has increased dramatically, since fans of this sport prefer not only to observe the actions of their idols, but also to confirm their interest in money. Of course, not all fans are professional betters, so it’s hard for them to understand the bookmakers’ proposals, choosing really good bets that will make a profit at the distance. But, it does not matter. There are we – professional forecasters who will willingly share their opinion on the development of events in this or that hockey match. So, today we will understand the match, where the command Pittsburgh Penguins and the command New York Islanders will play. We omit the historical epic that last season was good for the teams. We will concentrate on this season, as the teams will conduct their match within its framework, especially since the leadership has already set before them tasks for this season. First of all, it is necessary to note the changes that occurred in the teams, the command Pittsburgh Penguins and the command New York Islanders said goodbye to some hockey players who did not fit into the game model built by the manager, but they quickly found a substitute in the face of promising youth. Therefore, with the bundling of personnel for this season, the clubs do not experience any problems, all positions on the ice are closed. Most likely, the teams will try to start with victories, as this will allow them to occupy a profitable position in the standings, breaking away from the competition. This means that the game promises to be full of dangerous moments, and the fight will last throughout the match.

For several seasons hockey team Pittsburgh Penguins show excellent results. The team shows technical hockey, many attack, makes many shots and throws a lot of goals. In the offseason, the club was strengthened by a number of well-known hockey players, which, according to the manager of the team, should strengthen the game of the club, making it more diverse. The command New York Islanders shows the average results. The club has a small budget, so it is very difficult for her to sign well-known hockey players. Despite this, in games with stronger opponents the team demonstrates quality hockey, being a tough nut to spoil the nerves of any famous club. What can I expect from the match between the command Pittsburgh Penguins and the command New York Islanders? Our forecasters tried to use all available information to make forecasts. For this we raised the archives of meetings of these teams last season, which allowed us to find interesting events, bets on which are now available in any bookmaker office. In general, hockey is an interesting sport, since there are no well-pronounced favorites and outsiders, because during the match the initiative is rapidly moving from one club to another, and the chances of hitting the gate are in the hockey players of both teams. Most likely, the match will be fruitful, as in the arsenal of hockey players of both clubs there are feigned combinations that will allow them to excel in this match. More predictions from our experts can be found below, so do not miss this confrontation and enjoy a quality game.

In order to determine the favorite in the confrontation of the command Pittsburgh Penguins and the command New York Islanders, our forecasters had to do a great job. First of all, we looked through the statistics and the chronology of the events in the matches that the clubs held last season. Also we paid attention to what hockey players have left and which ones have come. In general, a lot of work was done that allowed us to choose the favorite of this match, and also pointed out a number of interesting bookmakers’ offers. We think that the command Pittsburgh Penguins has more chances to win in this confrontation. The club performs in the native arena, before the native fans. This will be an excellent motivation for hockey players, and they will continuously attack the team New York Islanders gate for three periods. The statistics of personal encounters show that the command Pittsburgh Penguins was not inferior to the hockey players of the New York Islanders command in their arena for several seasons. Well, most importantly, now the hosts of the arena are represented by a more united and played team than the guests. Therefore, we advise you to bet on the victory of Pittsburgh Penguins in this match. However, we do not deny that the New York Islanders team will also try to win this match, guest hockey players will also have their chances, some of which are implemented. Taking into account the results of the previous meetings of the Pittsburgh Penguins command and the New York Islanders command, our forecasters believe that the total bet on more abandoned pucks in this confrontation is completely justified. The total total penalty minutes we consider for less, since the command Pittsburgh Penguins and the command New York Islanders rarely break through the proposed total, paying more attention to the game than clarifying the relationship.

The result of the match will be victory Pittsburgh Penguins – 1.96, the result of the match will be victory New York Islanders – 3.38, a draw in the main meeting time is 4.2.

Today is a special day, as in the evening there will be an interesting hockey match, which will be attended by hockey players Pittsburgh Penguins and commands New York Islanders. Above, our forecasters have repeatedly dwelled on the merits and demerits of one and the other team. We talked about all the personnel changes that took place in the hockey clubs during the off-season. We talked about the current form, the tasks of the teams, and also touched upon the topic of personal meetings of these teams. In addition, we offered bettorov a variety of predictions for the match command Pittsburgh Penguins and the command New York Islanders. The only thing left to add is that now hockey players of one and the other team will try to show themselves, so that managers notice them and give them more playing time. This means that today there will be mad speeds, lots of fighting and throws on each other’s collars. That is, the fans who will be watching the development of events in the match from the stands and at the TV screens should become witnesses of an excellent opposition, which is not for nothing called a real men’s game.

Today's Free Bets & Special Offers:

Go to the Main page for more free tips and predictions

thousands of positive reviews! tens of thousands of happy daily visitors! 7 years in the sports predictions industry! No fixed matches or false predictions. Only high-classed analytics from the best professionals, winners of predictors’ competitions and well-known cappers.