Tennis tips – Kerr/Oliel vs Zemel/Ricca – ITF 07.12.17

For a long time Kerr/Oliel and Zemel/Ricca could not cross racquets to determine who is the best athlete to date. For a long time in the world of big tennis there is an opinion that these athletes are now the best, but before this tournament the tennis players’ paths did not intersect, so it’s not easy to say which of them is worthy of the title of the best athlete on the tennis Olympus. Lovers of big tennis, as well as world experts and forecasters, among whom there are also employees of our site, believe that the result of this meeting will answer many questions. In the media, too, do not stop actively discussing this match, offering not only to watch online this confrontation, but also actively sharing their forecasts. In the light of such events, we also decided to propose tennis fans predictions for the central match of the tournament, in which Kerr/Oliel and Zemel/Ricca will meet. This will be a confrontation worthy of rivals, since tennis players are significantly superior to their counterparts in both physical and psychological training. Conversations are going around whether it will be possible for one of the rivals to win with little blood, or the fans will face a tense confrontation, the winner of which will be determined by the decisive set. The advantage of the decisive set is that the intrigue remains to the end, and only the decisive rally can put an end to this confrontation by determining the winner of the match. And the forecasts from our experts will allow watching with even greater interest this match, as betters will be able to make a variety of bets, thereby increasing the chances of winning.

Making forecasts for the match, which will be held in the framework of the famous tennis tournament, the experts of our site carefully studied the statistics of the athletes’ confrontations. Kerr/Oliel and Zemel/Ricca show a high level of skill, so we think that just in this match there will be no one. Coverage of the tournament allows the athletes to act confidently on their serve, which means that the match can get a long one. In this case, our experts advise the bettor to pay attention to the sets. It is best to make similar bets in the course of the match, since before the game starts not all bookmakers offer such rates. At the same time, it is worth assessing the chances of opponents to win this match, as bookmakers offered rather interesting odds, and our experts disagree with them somewhat. The composition of the tournament participants is very strong, so you can not relax in any match. Our rivals have already managed to play several matches at this tournament, from the results of which we can judge about their current form. In addition, we reviewed matches between these rivals, which they conducted earlier. This allowed us to find some interesting statistical rates, which we offer bettors below. It is especially worth noting the rates for the additional outcomes of the match, here the bookmakers clearly did not fully analyze the current level of rivals. Closer to the beginning of the match, we think that the coefficients will change, as too many forecasters and experts are interested in this confrontation, and they will also propose their predictions. Therefore, we recommend making some bets before the match, and then – in the course of the game, add to the live.

A somewhat unexpected for the experts of our resource was the coefficient for a tennis match, in which rivals were Kerr/Oliel and Zemel/Ricca. Bookmakers, in our opinion, slightly overestimated the coefficient for the fact that the match will win Kerr/Oliel. The athlete is now simply in excellent shape, has already shown excellent stable results for several tournaments, which allowed him to return to his former positions in the ranking. According to the athlete, this season is associated with great hopes, which is why now all thoughts are directed only to win as much as possible a match and win as many titles as possible. Zemel/Ricca is also in good form, and even has an advantage in personal meetings. However, the type of coverage of the tournament is inconvenient for the athlete, since it is necessary to keep the ball in the draw, and the athlete tries to decide the fate of the draw due to several blows, which leads to frequent mistakes. Kerr/Oliel – on the contrary, it is played on the opponent’s mistakes, so this type of coverage is traditionally more preferable. We believe that the bets on winning an opponent who is more inclined to play on this type of coverage are fully justified, therefore, the triumphant match will be Kerr/Oliel. Too high total offer bookmakers in this match. It’s unlikely that there will be long sets, as Zemel/Ricca will not be able to keep its pitch stably. Based on this, our experts see an easy victory for the favorite, therefore, the total total of games and sets in this match is worth playing for less. The same applies to the individual total outsider. By the way, a rather interesting bet in this match is a bet on the favorites’ forum, which, in our opinion, is actually a bet that Kerr/Oliel wins the match. We advise you to take a closer look at this rate.

The match will end with a victory Kerr/Oliel – 1.205, the match will end with a victory Zemel/Ricca – 4.34.

