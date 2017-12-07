Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Vukovic/Erjavec Alam/Popescu betting preview with odds and our tips

The difference in the class should not prevent opponents, to give an excellent match on the tennis courts of the famous tournament. Vukovic/Erjavec and Alam/Popescu will first meet each other. If Vukovic/Erjavec is already accustomed to performing at such stages of major tennis tournaments, where he has considerable experience, then the rival – Alam/Popescu so far only takes the first steps in adult tennis, so he is not yet experienced enough in such matches. Even considering the fact that the experts of world tennis prophesy a great future for the athlete, neither bookmakers nor experts of our resource see here any factors in favor of the victory of a less experienced athlete. Along with this, we believe that in one of the sets, and even in two, the opponent can impose his own more experienced opponent on the fight. Looking at the results that Vukovic/Erjavec demonstrated as a junior, it seems that the athlete is the future of world tennis. Naturally, to play on equal terms and win the leaders of the world rating, in addition to the talent you need to have the necessary experience and have an excellent psychological attitude. All this will come with time, but for now it’s worth starting from the current form, and she says that Vukovic/Erjavec is the favorite of the confrontation. It is possible that the favorite will allow the opponent to prove himself by allowing him to gain invaluable experience of performances at such a level and against such rivals. In this case, the game will be very interesting, first of all, from the point of view that sports lovers will be able to observe the first steps of the future star. Forecasts from our experts for this match are presented below, to all good tennis and winning bets.

We just could not pass by a match in which there are two famous athletes – Vukovic/Erjavec and Alam/Popescu. Now the names of these tennis players are associated with modern tennis, as athletes in this season show excellent preparation. Our experts believe that athletes have a great future in this sport, as in the near future there will be a change of generations, hence, the future for young and ambitious tennis players who demonstrate excellent tennis, try in every match to act as sharply as possible, fighting for each the ball in every draw. This allows them to achieve excellent results, which form a high rating of these athletes. [Command1] and Alam/Popescu met each other at the junior age, but now the result of such a match will not have any influence on the prediction of the current confrontation, since the athletes have left the junior age for a long time, therefore, we have used the results of matches of these rivals this season, which gave us the opportunity to learn more about the level of their preparation. An interesting fact is that Vukovic/Erjavec and Alam/Popescu support relationships not only outside the court, but also on the court. Athletes train together, so they are very familiar with the strong and weak aspects of each other’s game. We think that, most likely, the opponents will determine the winner of the match in the decisive set, as this will add to the opposition of entertainment, and will allow tennis players to better stick to the cover. Recall that there are many tournaments ahead, which will take place on this type of coverage, and even in case of failure in this match, in the following tournaments athletes plan to demonstrate good results. Based on this, we believe that we are waiting for an interesting confrontation, which will definitely be to the liking of lovers of this sport.

Looking at the quotes that bookmakers offered for a tennis match in which Vukovic/Erjavec and Alam/Popescu will meet, the experts of our website expressed disagreement. In most bookmakers, the coefficient for what will win Vukovic/Erjavec in the match is quite small. It is possible that the bookmakers, exhibiting coefficients, were based on ratings of rivals. The fact is that Alam/Popescu is much lower in the ranking. However, the athlete feels great on the type of coverage where the tournament will be held. And even if Alam/Popescu does not yet have the scalps of famous athletes, this fight is possible, especially since the type of coverage allows you to keep the ball in the game for a long time, and this makes the chances of success in the draw approximately equal for each of the rivals. Proceeding from this, we believe that the handicap on the outsider must be played necessarily. Alam/Popescu may well not only keep the declared odds, but also compete for victory in this match. Therefore, more risky bettors can try to play the outsider’s victory, it’s good that bookmakers offer a fairly high ratio for this event, so, with minimal risks, you can raise a good win. Still our experts were interested in the bet on the total total of games in the match. In principle, athletes will be able to easily break through the declared total of games in more and in two sets, and since our experts are waiting for a serious struggle here, it is quite possible to assume that the confrontation will be protracted. Therefore, the total total of games we recommend to play for more. In general, based on the incorrect line of bookmakers for this match, our experts advise you to try to play in each set an outsider’s victory. In principle, the bet looks quite justified, and, in case Alam/Popescu takes an opponent’s hand, it will be possible to close such a bet in a good plus.

The game will win Vukovic/Erjavec – 1.344, the game will win Alam/Popescu – 3.22.

Excellent predictions for matches of big tennis are obtained from experts of our resource. In general, predicting big tennis is not easy. And not only to forecasters, but also to analysts of bookmaker offices. It is necessary to calculate and assess the risks in each match, and since a large number of tournaments of a different category are held every day, it is very difficult to follow all the matches. This is what our experts use. We carefully analyze each match in search of incorrect coefficients. With the right approach, you can find several matches every day. Then we carefully analyze them and issue forecasts. We believe that now you can bet on tennis before the match and during the game. All bookmakers offer a large selection of bets on the course of the match, so you need to use it, because you can make excellent rates for a high coefficient and for more profitable offers that are not in home-made rates. This is especially true for betting on sets. Vukovic/Erjavec and Alam/Popescu are well-known sportsmen who produce qualitative results this season, but the bookmakers have incorrectly put odds on this match, and we will try to take advantage of it.

Today's Free Bets & Special Offers:

Go to the Main page for more free tips and predictions

thousands of positive reviews! tens of thousands of happy daily visitors! 7 years in the sports predictions industry! No fixed matches or false predictions. Only high-classed analytics from the best professionals, winners of predictors’ competitions and well-known cappers.