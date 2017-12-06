Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Hockey tips – Khimik-SKA Novopolotsk vs Lida – Belarus

With the return of world hockey in bookmakers, the number of bets has increased dramatically, since fans of this sport prefer not only to observe the actions of their idols, but also to confirm their interest in money. Of course, not all fans are professional betters, so it’s hard for them to understand the bookmakers’ proposals, choosing really good bets that will make a profit at the distance. But, it does not matter. There are we – professional forecasters who will willingly share their opinion on the development of events in this or that hockey match. So, today we will understand the match, where the command Khimik-SKA Novopolotsk and the command Lida will play. We omit the historical epic that last season was good for the teams. We will concentrate on this season, as the teams will conduct their match within its framework, especially since the leadership has already set before them tasks for this season. First of all, it is necessary to note the changes that occurred in the teams, the command Khimik-SKA Novopolotsk and the command Lida said goodbye to some hockey players who did not fit into the game model built by the manager, but they quickly found a substitute in the face of promising youth. Therefore, with the bundling of personnel for this season, the clubs do not experience any problems, all positions on the ice are closed. Most likely, the teams will try to start with victories, as this will allow them to occupy a profitable position in the standings, breaking away from the competition. This means that the game promises to be full of dangerous moments, and the fight will last throughout the match.

In the last season, the series of matches of the Khimik-SKA Novopolotsk command and the Lida command was remembered by the fans for their drama. In each match hockey players of both teams laid out in full, which ensured the intrigue and spectacle of the overall confrontation. Naturally, with the advent of the new season, everyone is waiting for the repetition of this confrontation, the teams are waiting for him, as they have something to show each other, and there is much to strive for. Both clubs spent the offseason on how to adapt the newcomers to the tactical actions and schemes of new clubs as much as possible, except that the managers tried to play new bundles. In general, serious work has been done, the results of which can be observed by watching the matches of teams in the current season. The tasks to fight for the prestigious places of the championship have not been canceled, and for this the clubs have everything they need. Our forecasters carefully studied the history of the confrontations of these teams, we also reviewed preseason matches, which allowed us to pay attention to a number of interesting details. The command Khimik-SKA Novopolotsk and the command Lida are clubs that are accustomed to acting as the first numbers, so it will be interesting to observe their opposition in this match, as one opponent will have to defend and play counter-attacks. In general, there is no doubt that the match will be interesting, and make it profitable will help the forecasts of our experts, which can be found below.

The quotes put out by the bookmakers for the match of the command Khimik-SKA Novopolotsk and the command Lida, according to our forecasters, are a bit wrong. Very much the bookmakers have underestimated the team Khimik-SKA Novopolotsk victory in this match, offering quite a big head start. Yes, in the end of last season the Lida team experienced a number of problems, but they all stayed last season. The club had time to properly tune in for the new season, that, looking at the results of the pre-season matches, the team did. And in the matches between the team Khimik-SKA Novopolotsk has never defeated its rivals devastatingly. Especially since we managed to find out that the command Khimik-SKA Novopolotsk will play in this match is far from being the optimal composition. Therefore, we think that betting on the team’s Lida forehand is a good bet in such a match. We would also like to note the bet on the total total of the washers left. Between each other, the command Khimik-SKA Novopolotsk and the command Lida always play at a good pace, inflicting many shots on each other’s collars. Almost always clubs throw a lot of goals, so, in today’s confrontation, we see no reason that could prevent hockey players from playing effective hockey. Our choice is the total of the abandoned pucks in the confrontation for more. Having a rich history of confrontations, the teams never differed by rough play. Many penalties they received only a few matches, in the main team Khimik-SKA Novopolotsk and command Lida play correctly, therefore, and the total total penalty minutes, you can try to play less.

As a result of the meeting, Khimik-SKA Novopolotsk – 3.42 wins, a draw in the match – 4.7, after the meeting will win Lida – 1.82.

Today is a special day, as in the evening there will be an interesting hockey match, which will be attended by hockey players Khimik-SKA Novopolotsk and commands Lida. Above, our forecasters have repeatedly dwelled on the merits and demerits of one and the other team. We talked about all the personnel changes that took place in the hockey clubs during the off-season. We talked about the current form, the tasks of the teams, and also touched upon the topic of personal meetings of these teams. In addition, we offered bettorov a variety of predictions for the match command Khimik-SKA Novopolotsk and the command Lida. The only thing left to add is that now hockey players of one and the other team will try to show themselves, so that managers notice them and give them more playing time. This means that today there will be mad speeds, lots of fighting and throws on each other’s collars. That is, the fans who will be watching the development of events in the match from the stands and at the TV screens should become witnesses of an excellent opposition, which is not for nothing called a real men’s game.

Today's Free Bets & Special Offers:

Go to the Main page for more free tips and predictions

thousands of positive reviews! tens of thousands of happy daily visitors! 7 years in the sports predictions industry! No fixed matches or false predictions. Only high-classed analytics from the best professionals, winners of predictors’ competitions and well-known cappers.