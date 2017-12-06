Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

JS Kairouan Esperance de Tunis tips and odds

The players of JS Kairouan and Esperance de Tunis, who will meet each other in the match of the nearest tour, still have a long way to go in the championship. However, even now it can be said that both clubs will fight in this championship for places in the first part of the standings. Team managers said that they managed to conduct an excellent transfer company, thanks to which good players were invited to the team, which, undoubtedly, can be considered an increase. In general, the command JS Kairouan and the command Esperance de Tunis were never considered by experts as contenders for the struggle for high places in the championship. However, the start and results of the teams in the current season forced the experts to reconsider their views. Now both clubs show stable results, and if this goes on, the teams can easily get into the fight for high places. For this, both clubs need to demonstrate stability, and this, in the first place, concerns matches, the rivals of the teams in which will be the nearest competitors in the standings. That is why in this confrontation it is important for both clubs to win. In principle, analyzing the statistics, our experts came to the conclusion that the chances of winning teams in this match are almost equal. The clubs have their own leaders who are not afraid to make decisions at critical moments of the game and take the initiative into their own hands. The match promises to be tense and entertaining, as at stake are improving the tournament positions and the opportunity to compete for high places in the championship, so that none of the rivals is going to give such opportunities without a fight.

In the team JS Kairouan and the command Esperance de Tunis, which will meet amongst themselves within the framework of the championship, many well-known football players, and the teams themselves are not the last clubs of the championship, but the leaders who in each season claim for prizes. Now the championship is very tense situation, as there are a lot of interesting teams, young players who are eager to announce themselves, so are ready to actively resist even the famous clubs. Because of this, the championship has a very high density, and in fact, in each round, according to the results of the matches, the teams rotate in the standings. Therefore, to clubs like JS Kairouan and Esperance de Tunis it is now important to gain a foothold on the top of the standings, so that you can then increase the advantage by increasing the gap from competitors. However, it is not so easy to do, because this season there are almost no weak teams, so getting points in every match is becoming more difficult, and it takes a lot of effort. Carefully analyzing the statistics match team JS Kairouan and the command Esperance de Tunis, as well as taking into account the statistics of teams this season, experts of our resource came to the opinion that in the confrontation of these teams should count on productive football. Both clubs in this season are betting on the attack. This can be noted for the large number of balls that they score in the gate of their rivals. In this case, the protection of these clubs does not shine with activity, the command JS Kairouan and the command Esperance de Tunis miss quite a lot. From this it follows that the match between these football teams will take place on the oncoming courses, so we should expect an interesting and productive game. More details about the remaining forecasts of our experts for this match can be found below. We recommend not to miss the game and enjoy great football.

Our experts believe that in the match, the command JS Kairouan and the command Esperance de Tunis to the home team will not be easy to win. Despite the fact that the bookies are seen as the favorites of the confrontation of the players of the JS Kairouan team, the statistics speak in favor of the guests. Recall that now both clubs occupy almost the same position in the standings. At the same time, guests in recent matches demonstrate a more stable game. Note that the players of JS Kairouan have a certain decline in the game, which, together with the lack of some key players, may adversely affect the game of the team. In addition, the command JS Kairouan has disappointing statistics in matches with its rivals. Proceeding from this, our experts believe that in this match the Esperance de Tunis team will not lose to their rivals, therefore, the bets on the fact that the players of the Esperance de Tunis team will win in this confrontation are fully justified. In addition, I would like to note, a good bet on the total total of yellow cards and fouls for more. These clubs play very rudely among themselves, so the chances are high that the totals announced by the bookmakers will be pierced. The total goal total in this match, we recommend to play less, as both clubs will act cautiously, building their attacks through the center of the field. This means that the total total of corners in this match should also be played on less, since the absence of flank attacks is unlikely to lead to a large number of standards in the performance of one and the other team.

The match will end in a draw – 3.8, win the game JS Kairouan – 6.9, win the game Esperance de Tunis – 1.53.

Experts of our site paid attention to the match, in which the players of JS Kairouan and Esperance de Tunis commands will meet. In the composition of both teams are well-known players, but so far the results of the teams are far from ideal. Despite the fact that the season is in full swing, the teams, if they want to continue the fight for high places in the standings, it is necessary to demonstrate now qualitative football, which would allow them to steadily gain points, catch up with competitors and break away from them. However, for the time being, not everything is so smooth, and one and the other team have certain problems, which, apparently, managers will have to deal with during the season. However, the difficulties are not frightened by experienced mentors who believe in their players. According to managers, they know how to overcome difficulties and adjust their wards to the desired – a victorious mood. Most likely, already in the nearest match, where opponents match up to be each other, the experts of world football will be able to see if the teams managed to find their game or not. The result of this match is important for both teams, so our experts do not doubt that fans of football are waiting for an interesting and colorful game, as there are enough stars of world football in both teams, and they will undoubtedly do their best to make their club win in this match.

