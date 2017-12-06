Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Nueva Chicago II CA Los Andes II Prediction and Preview – 06.12.17

On the eve of the start of the match, in which Nueva Chicago II and team CA Los Andes II will take part, the experts of our site decided to carefully analyze the upcoming match, and offer interesting predictions for this confrontation. Both clubs are not in vain considered one of the contenders for high places on the basis of this season. During the validity of the transfer window, both teams showed activity in the transfer market, where they were able to make some good acquisitions. At the same time, both clubs said goodbye to a number of players, some of whom played far from the last role in the team. However, the club prepared for the new season without them, therefore, managers count on those players that are available. While the matches that teams have already played in the championship, we see that the forecasts of experts are justified. Both clubs show a stable game, gain points, and are among the best of the championship clubs. But ahead of the team expects a busy schedule, they have to play a decent decent number of matches, so conclusions about what places will occupy the clubs in the standings for this season – are still premature. Now it’s important for the teams to focus on every match, so all the attention of managers and players is focused on the upcoming meeting, as the opponents – to match each other, can create a moment from nothing at the opponent’s gate, and at the same time they have reliable actions in the defense. Our experts believe that the game will be interesting, because in order to win, managers will have to look for clues to the opening of the opponent’s defense, therefore, tactical changes in the actions of the teams are possible.

In the matches of the teams that are fighting for the top lines in the standings, it’s very interesting to watch what is happening on the football field. In the nearest round of the championship will meet the command Nueva Chicago II and the command CA Los Andes II, which include many well-known players. While both clubs do not show the best results in the championship, therefore, according to the managers of the teams, now for their wards there comes a crucial period, it is necessary to start collecting points in order to catch up with competitors and strengthen their positions in the standings. For this it is necessary to win in this confrontation. The results of the matches between these football clubs gave our experts enough food for thought. Looking at the match statistics between the players of the Nueva Chicago II command and the CA Los Andes II command, we were able to find some regularities by which we managed to find interesting offers in bookmakers for this match. Note that our forecasts can be used not only for bets before the match, but also for bets on the course of the game. Now many bookmakers offer a large selection of bets on the course of the match. This is not only a bet on the main outcome of the confrontation, but also the stakes on statistics. If you watch the match, and also get acquainted with the opinion of our experts on the progress of the game, during the match you can bet for a good ratio. The command Nueva Chicago II and the command CA Los Andes II must issue a stubborn match, as in the composition of both teams there are enough upscale players who can at any time inflict the final blow and change the score on the scoreboard in favor of their club. Therefore, we recommend not to overlook this confrontation.

For the experts of our resource it was not easy to make predictions for the match of the command Nueva Chicago II and the command CA Los Andes II. The fact is that according to the results that teams now demonstrate in the championship, this is a match of equal teams with equal chances of success. In principle, bookmakers also offer equal odds for this confrontation, leaning towards the home team due to the fact that the match will take place before their native fans. Despite this, the experts of our resource do not see the advantage of the home team, quite rightly believing that this confrontation may end in a draw, which will be beneficial to one and the other team, as they will be able to maintain their tournament positions. In principle, you can bet on the fact that the match will be a draw, but more prudent betters can bet that the home team or the guests will not lose in this match. The total total of the goals scored in the confrontation, we see more. Both teams are currently showing excellent results in the attack – they score a lot, but they are not completely defenseless in defense, even weak opponents were able to score goals against the command Nueva Chicago II and command CA Los Andes II. From this it follows that, most likely, the fans are waiting for productive football, so the stakes on the total more goals in the match are justified. The total total of violations and yellow cards in this match, we recommend to play less, as the teams are unlikely to be able to interrupt the bookies announced by the bookies, since, in our opinion, they are somewhat overstated. The total total of corners in the match, we recommend playing more, if both clubs will attack a lot, then there will be a lot of dangerous moments, therefore, there will be many standards in the match.

The match will end in a draw – 3.4, win the game Nueva Chicago II – 2.27, win the game CA Los Andes II – 2.62.

It is always interesting to watch the confrontation between two football teams that not only can boast of played compositions, but also demonstrate an excellent game. Such matches are rather difficult to predict, since the presence of experienced players in the composition of both teams makes their chances of success approximately equal. However, experts of our resource try to predict not only the outcome of football matches. Most of our forecasts are related to statistics. Statistics are much easier to predict, because here bookmakers offer us to make only two choices, no tie results – the total will either pass or not. Due to the large number of resources that provide detailed statistical samples, our experts can pay more attention to the analysis of matches and the choice of optimal rates. In general, in today’s confrontation, in which the team Nueva Chicago II and the command CA Los Andes II will meet, we are waiting for an interesting match, the fight in which will last for both halves. Therefore, we recommend not to miss this meeting, and with the help of our forecasts make viewing the match even more interesting and exciting, because the excitement and thirst for winning is the best incentive to watch how the events on the football field will develop.

