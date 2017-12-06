Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Saint John Drummondville Voltigeurs Hockey tips and predictions

Hockey is a dynamic sport, in which not only the speed, accuracy of the throw, but also the excellent vision of the arena are important. It is important to correctly calculate combinations to give your partners the opportunity to conduct an effective attack. In hockey it is necessary to be constantly ready to make either an independent jerk, or not to miss such a jerk from the opponent. But, today’s rivals – the hockey team Saint John and the team Drummondville Voltigeurs – are real professionals who have been playing together for more than a year, so they know how to feel the movement of partners, representing a single mechanism. Of course, newcomers who only recently joined the teams, there is still a lot to learn, to become one with your collectives. However, even now we can say that in the current season both clubs will fight for the highest places in the championship, since the leadership poses very tough tasks for the teams and demands their fulfillment. To achieve these goals, the hockey team Saint John and Drummondville Voltigeurs commands a successful start, which, as a powerful foundation, will allow them to build a successful season. All this is well understood by team managers, setting up their teams for matches with rivals. The meeting of the command Saint John and the command Drummondville Voltigeurs is not just a match of the championship, it is a confrontation of rivals who, in case of a successful season, can compete in the final series for the main trophy of the championship. Therefore, this confrontation should not be left without attention.

For several seasons hockey team Saint John show excellent results. The team shows technical hockey, many attack, makes many shots and throws a lot of goals. In the offseason, the club was strengthened by a number of well-known hockey players, which, according to the manager of the team, should strengthen the game of the club, making it more diverse. The command Drummondville Voltigeurs shows the average results. The club has a small budget, so it is very difficult for her to sign well-known hockey players. Despite this, in games with stronger opponents the team demonstrates quality hockey, being a tough nut to spoil the nerves of any famous club. What can I expect from the match between the command Saint John and the command Drummondville Voltigeurs? Our forecasters tried to use all available information to make forecasts. For this we raised the archives of meetings of these teams last season, which allowed us to find interesting events, bets on which are now available in any bookmaker office. In general, hockey is an interesting sport, since there are no well-pronounced favorites and outsiders, because during the match the initiative is rapidly moving from one club to another, and the chances of hitting the gate are in the hockey players of both teams. Most likely, the match will be fruitful, as in the arsenal of hockey players of both clubs there are feigned combinations that will allow them to excel in this match. More predictions from our experts can be found below, so do not miss this confrontation and enjoy a quality game.

In order to determine the favorite in the confrontation of the command Saint John and the command Drummondville Voltigeurs, our forecasters had to do a great job. First of all, we looked through the statistics and the chronology of the events in the matches that the clubs held last season. Also we paid attention to what hockey players have left and which ones have come. In general, a lot of work was done that allowed us to choose the favorite of this match, and also pointed out a number of interesting bookmakers’ offers. We think that the command Saint John has more chances to win in this confrontation. The club performs in the native arena, before the native fans. This will be an excellent motivation for hockey players, and they will continuously attack the team Drummondville Voltigeurs gate for three periods. The statistics of personal encounters show that the command Saint John was not inferior to the hockey players of the Drummondville Voltigeurs command in their arena for several seasons. Well, most importantly, now the hosts of the arena are represented by a more united and played team than the guests. Therefore, we advise you to bet on the victory of Saint John in this match. However, we do not deny that the Drummondville Voltigeurs team will also try to win this match, guest hockey players will also have their chances, some of which are implemented. Taking into account the results of the previous meetings of the Saint John command and the Drummondville Voltigeurs command, our forecasters believe that the total bet on more abandoned pucks in this confrontation is completely justified. The total total penalty minutes we consider for less, since the command Saint John and the command Drummondville Voltigeurs rarely break through the proposed total, paying more attention to the game than clarifying the relationship.

Wins in the confrontation Saint John – 2.896, there are no winners in the match – 4.7, wins in the confrontation Drummondville Voltigeurs – 2.01.

For the team Saint John match and the Drummondville Voltigeurs command, which will take place in the near future, our experts offered a number of interesting forecasts, which can be found above. We have detailed our vision of this confrontation, therefore, if someone did not manage to take our forecast, or prefers to bet on the course of the match, now bookmakers offer all the hockey matches in Live-stakes. This type of betting is very convenient, as bettors have the opportunity for a certain time to observe the game of teams, to understand which one is in the best shape, and then only to bet. In principle, even for live betting, you can use the descriptions of the forecasts from our experts, where all the strengths and weaknesses of the teams are clearly spelled out. From the game itself, we are waiting for a sea of ​​dangerous moments, because the team Saint John and the command Drummondville Voltigeurs are well-known hockey players who will try to prove themselves in this match and prove their usefulness to the club. In general, we recommend watching interesting hockey and betting on our forecasts, then you will definitely have a solid profit at the distance.

