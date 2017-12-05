Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Hanhals vs Helsingborgs Hockey tips and predictions

Fans of hockey finally waited for the start of the new season. Now for a long time you can admire the incredible combinations, swift passages and throws from different positions. Of course, we can not fail to note the game of goalkeepers, who in fantastic jumping repel fantastic shots. All this and all this will be enough. Bookmakers have also felt that the world hockey is starting to gain momentum, so they offer in their lines a large selection of rates for all the hockey matches. But our forecasters will not be sprayed for all the matches, we will concentrate our efforts on the opposition of the command Hanhals and the command Helsingborgs, since this match is seen by us as the most interesting and unpredictable match of the hockey tour. Both clubs can boast of an excellent past season, when they managed to take a worthy place in the regular season’s standings, and then play in the playoffs no less dignifiedly. Of course, with the advent of the new season, new goals are facing the clubs, so now hockey players and team managers need, first of all, to concentrate on the new championship, so that this season show results no worse, and even better than last season. To prepare for the clubs used off-season, now there is no time for swinging, you need to immediately take the bull by the horns, and demonstrate cool hockey from the first matches. We are confident that the rate of confrontation between the command Hanhals and the command Helsingborgs will be very high, since the hockey players will try to embarrass each other with a flurry of shots from all positions. Therefore, we recommend not to miss this match.

In the last season, the series of matches of the Hanhals command and the Helsingborgs command was remembered by the fans for their drama. In each match hockey players of both teams laid out in full, which ensured the intrigue and spectacle of the overall confrontation. Naturally, with the advent of the new season, everyone is waiting for the repetition of this confrontation, the teams are waiting for him, as they have something to show each other, and there is much to strive for. Both clubs spent the offseason on how to adapt the newcomers to the tactical actions and schemes of new clubs as much as possible, except that the managers tried to play new bundles. In general, serious work has been done, the results of which can be observed by watching the matches of teams in the current season. The tasks to fight for the prestigious places of the championship have not been canceled, and for this the clubs have everything they need. Our forecasters carefully studied the history of the confrontations of these teams, we also reviewed preseason matches, which allowed us to pay attention to a number of interesting details. The command Hanhals and the command Helsingborgs are clubs that are accustomed to acting as the first numbers, so it will be interesting to observe their opposition in this match, as one opponent will have to defend and play counter-attacks. In general, there is no doubt that the match will be interesting, and make it profitable will help the forecasts of our experts, which can be found below.

The choice of the match of the command Hanhals and the command Helsingborgs for forecasting was not accidental. Both hockey clubs did a great job in the off-season, so the attention of most fans of this sport is riveted to these teams. We also decided not to stay away, and offer our predictions for the match of the command Hanhals and the command Helsingborgs. At once I would like to say that the bet on the total total of the wasted goals for more is our main predictions for this match. In last year’s personal meetings, the clubs have struck the declared total in all matches. In addition, serious rotation of the compositions should also postpone their imprint on the game of the teams. Now hockey players have not yet demonstrated that teamwork, which they will find closer to the middle of the season, so the percentage of marriage is much greater. In addition, hockey players will try to show their form to managers, which will contribute to a large number of attacks and throws. So, in the opinion of our forecasters, the bet on total more in this match is completely justified. Of course, the hosts of the arena are a small favorite in this match, but, in principle, the command Hanhals and the command Helsingborgs at the moment are equal rivals. It’s hard for us to give preference to one of them, so we will not predict the winner of the match. Note only that teams can determine the winner and through overtime or even over a shootout series. But what else I would like to draw attention to is the total total penalty minutes. Teams rarely break through the declared total, so we think that a good bet here will be a bet on the total less.

Wins in the confrontation Hanhals – 1.89, there are no winners in the match – 4.5, wins in the confrontation Helsingborgs – 2.875.

We waited a long time for the start of the hockey season, and now we can enjoy excellent ice battles in the performance of professional hockey players. Recall that in hockey everything is more or less even, in this sport there are not a lot of favorites and outsiders, that’s why it’s always interesting to watch hockey matches, since the account can be changed in favor of one of the teams several times during one period. But, the most interesting thing in this sport is not this, the most interesting begins in the end of the match, when one of the teams is inferior to one puck. Then the club takes off the goalkeeper, and tries to return to the game. It’s very interesting to watch this, and when the team compares the score, transferring the game into overtime, the fans are experiencing incredible emotions, and if you watch the match with the betting in the bookmaker’s office, you will simply get an inexpressible range of feelings. Our experts choose the most interesting and unpredictable matches for forecasting, because we want the bettors not only to receive material benefits from bets, but also enjoy hockey in the performance of real professionals.

Today's Free Bets & Special Offers:

Go to the Main page for more free tips and predictions

thousands of positive reviews! tens of thousands of happy daily visitors! 7 years in the sports predictions industry! No fixed matches or false predictions. Only high-classed analytics from the best professionals, winners of predictors’ competitions and well-known cappers.