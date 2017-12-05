Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Deiton Baughman Alafia Ayeni betting odds

The interest of experts of our resource caused the confrontation of famous tennis players, who will meet in the internal match. Contenders, judging by the results of this season, are in excellent shape, they could get to this tournament among seeded tennis players, which indicates a high rating of rivals. Between Deiton Baughman and Alafia Ayeni already met, moreover, there is a fresh one for this season. In that match, opponents showed a decent level of tennis, fought for every ball, so the fans were pleased with the match. Tennis experts suggest that this confrontation over the heat of passion will not be inferior to the previous ones. Recall that last season, opponents showed excellent tennis in this tournament, which allowed them to reach the high stages. In the current season they will have to defend points, therefore, they consider this match very seriously, as they have already stated in their profiles in social networks. The media is actively promoting this match, considering it to be the central match of the tournament, our experts also decided to offer their predictions for this confrontation, as we think that the game should turn out to be interesting and unpredictable, because the current form of athletes involves fighting in every draw, and rivals know how to use it mistakes of opponents in their favor. With our forecasts for this match can be found below. We are sure that fans of tennis and bets on this sport will not be disappointed with the match.

Comparing the statistics of the athletes who will meet each other on the tennis court during the match for entering the next round of the prestigious tennis tournament, the experts of our site paid attention to some interesting factors. Deiton Baughman and Alafia Ayeni will not be found for the first time. In this season, athletes have already measured themselves on the tennis court, it happened not so long ago. That match was remembered by a large number of interesting drawings, and the victory of the athlete, who was considered the favorite of the confrontation. However, in the face-to-face meetings of these athletes there is still equality. Deiton Baughman and Alafia Ayeni are universals who can show excellent tennis on any cover. Naturally, like all tennis players, these sportsmen have their own types of coatings on which they manage to show more stable results, but in principle Deiton Baughman and Alafia Ayeni can perform well on all types of coatings, thanks to which they succeed win and reach the high stages of the tournament grid of many tennis tournaments. Considering the full-time matches of these athletes, we paid attention to the fact that in the first set they try not to force events, completely immersing themselves in protecting their glasses on their own pitch. If there is an opportunity to take delivery of the opponent – try to use it, otherwise they do not waste their energy in vain. This means that in the first set you can look at the total total of games for more, as the coverage of the tournament allows the athletes to confidently defend the points at their serve. In addition, we drew attention to a number of other factors, they can be read in more detail below, there are also forecasts of our experts for this match.

A somewhat unexpected for the experts of our resource was the coefficient for a tennis match, in which rivals were Deiton Baughman and Alafia Ayeni. Bookmakers, in our opinion, slightly overestimated the coefficient for the fact that the match will win Deiton Baughman. The athlete is now simply in excellent shape, has already shown excellent stable results for several tournaments, which allowed him to return to his former positions in the ranking. According to the athlete, this season is associated with great hopes, which is why now all thoughts are directed only to win as much as possible a match and win as many titles as possible. Alafia Ayeni is also in good form, and even has an advantage in personal meetings. However, the type of coverage of the tournament is inconvenient for the athlete, since it is necessary to keep the ball in the draw, and the athlete tries to decide the fate of the draw due to several blows, which leads to frequent mistakes. Deiton Baughman – on the contrary, it is played on the opponent’s mistakes, so this type of coverage is traditionally more preferable. We believe that the bets on winning an opponent who is more inclined to play on this type of coverage are fully justified, therefore, the triumphant match will be Deiton Baughman. Too high total offer bookmakers in this match. It’s unlikely that there will be long sets, as Alafia Ayeni will not be able to keep its pitch stably. Based on this, our experts see an easy victory for the favorite, therefore, the total total of games and sets in this match is worth playing for less. The same applies to the individual total outsider. By the way, a rather interesting bet in this match is a bet on the favorites’ forum, which, in our opinion, is actually a bet that Deiton Baughman wins the match. We advise you to take a closer look at this rate.

The winner of the confrontation will be Deiton Baughman – 1.1, the winner of the confrontation will be Alafia Ayeni – 6.6.

In modern tennis every day there are various tournaments, in which rivals of different levels take part. Note that at the start of the tournament there may be rivals among themselves, the level of tennis is simply polar. One of the competitors may not have experience of performing at a high level at all, so spectacular matches in which rivals with a high level of physical and psychological preparation meet, as a rule, expect tennis fans closer to the final stages. As practice shows, it’s better to bet on tennis at the initial stages of the tournament, where the level of rivals is clearly visible, and depending on this the outcome of the confrontation is easier to predict. But it is more difficult to predict matches in which rivals of approximately the same level meet, since there are too many factors to take into account here. But if these rivals have already met each other, especially this season, then in such confrontations we try to pay more attention to statistical indicators, since it is already correctly noted that statistics are a constant thing and rarely fails.

