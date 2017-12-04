Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Columbus Blue Jackets New Jersey Devils Hockey tips and predictions

Well, here comes the new hockey season, which will bring its joys and losses. It’s too early to talk about how the destinies of the teams will develop, our experts predict the match, but one thing is certain, the fight in the championship will be serious. The rivals, which our forecasters drew attention to, will be the command Columbus Blue Jackets and the command New Jersey Devils. It is already known, in this match managers want to test their newcomers, who were acquired in this offseason. Despite this status, newcomers can be called only some of these hockey players, basically – they are well-formed players who have more than one season held at a high level. But while they have to undergo an official check-up, so to speak, baptism of fire, prove that they understand the tasks and goals that managers are putting before them, and also prove that they can benefit the club by speaking in their position. And there is a lot of work to be done. Hockey is not football or basketball, you just can not beat an opponent on the class, you need to make some efforts. In modern hockey, you can rarely meet a frankly weak club, so in this sport there are so few sensations, because there are teams whose level of play is about the same. The command Columbus Blue Jackets and command New Jersey Devils, in principle, are equal opponents, but at the expense of the home arena, the small favorite of the match is still considered to be the hosts. Let’s see if the command New Jersey Devils has arguments that prove the incorrectness of this opinion.

An interesting line of bookmakers was proposed for the match of the command Columbus Blue Jackets and the command New Jersey Devils. Recall that hockey is a special kind of sport, in which it is very difficult to single out a favorite. Teams perform in more or less equal compositions, so predicting hockey matches is always interesting, because you can choose not only a good bet on the outcome, but also on the statistics offered by bookmakers. We did a great job, because now there is very little statistical information, because the season has just begun, and the command Columbus Blue Jackets and the command New Jersey Devils managed to hold only a few matches. Therefore, we considered not only the preseason matches, which the teams played in preparation for the new season, but also based on the matches played by the clubs last season. Especially since the composition of the teams has not changed, managers have signed only a few hockey players who will cover the most problematic tactical zones. According to managers, at the start of the season it is extremely important to gain the optimal move, which will set the pace throughout the way to the playoffs. It’s no secret that the management of clubs puts hockey players and managers in serious tasks, for the solution of which they have the whole season. However, already in today’s match, both teams have a difficult exam that will answer many questions. Both clubs are ready to demonstrate their best hockey, so we can only watch the match and cheer for their bets.

In order to determine the favorite in the confrontation of the command Columbus Blue Jackets and the command New Jersey Devils, our forecasters had to do a great job. First of all, we looked through the statistics and the chronology of the events in the matches that the clubs held last season. Also we paid attention to what hockey players have left and which ones have come. In general, a lot of work was done that allowed us to choose the favorite of this match, and also pointed out a number of interesting bookmakers’ offers. We think that the command Columbus Blue Jackets has more chances to win in this confrontation. The club performs in the native arena, before the native fans. This will be an excellent motivation for hockey players, and they will continuously attack the team New Jersey Devils gate for three periods. The statistics of personal encounters show that the command Columbus Blue Jackets was not inferior to the hockey players of the New Jersey Devils command in their arena for several seasons. Well, most importantly, now the hosts of the arena are represented by a more united and played team than the guests. Therefore, we advise you to bet on the victory of Columbus Blue Jackets in this match. However, we do not deny that the New Jersey Devils team will also try to win this match, guest hockey players will also have their chances, some of which are implemented. Taking into account the results of the previous meetings of the Columbus Blue Jackets command and the New Jersey Devils command, our forecasters believe that the total bet on more abandoned pucks in this confrontation is completely justified. The total total penalty minutes we consider for less, since the command Columbus Blue Jackets and the command New Jersey Devils rarely break through the proposed total, paying more attention to the game than clarifying the relationship.

Wins in the confrontation Columbus Blue Jackets – 2.07, there are no winners in the match – 4.1, wins in the confrontation New Jersey Devils – 3.165.

Today is a special day, as in the evening there will be an interesting hockey match, which will be attended by hockey players Columbus Blue Jackets and commands New Jersey Devils. Above, our forecasters have repeatedly dwelled on the merits and demerits of one and the other team. We talked about all the personnel changes that took place in the hockey clubs during the off-season. We talked about the current form, the tasks of the teams, and also touched upon the topic of personal meetings of these teams. In addition, we offered bettorov a variety of predictions for the match command Columbus Blue Jackets and the command New Jersey Devils. The only thing left to add is that now hockey players of one and the other team will try to show themselves, so that managers notice them and give them more playing time. This means that today there will be mad speeds, lots of fighting and throws on each other’s collars. That is, the fans who will be watching the development of events in the match from the stands and at the TV screens should become witnesses of an excellent opposition, which is not for nothing called a real men’s game.

Today's Free Bets & Special Offers:

Go to the Main page for more free tips and predictions

thousands of positive reviews! tens of thousands of happy daily visitors! 7 years in the sports predictions industry! No fixed matches or false predictions. Only high-classed analytics from the best professionals, winners of predictors’ competitions and well-known cappers.