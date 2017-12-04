Hapoel Raanana (Women) vs Maccabi Kishronot Hadera (Women) Football tips and predictions

Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

The players of Hapoel Raanana (Women) and Maccabi Kishronot Hadera (Women), who will meet each other in the match of the nearest tour, still have a long way to go in the championship. However, even now it can be said that both clubs will fight in this championship for places in the first part of the standings. Team managers said that they managed to conduct an excellent transfer company, thanks to which good players were invited to the team, which, undoubtedly, can be considered an increase. In general, the command Hapoel Raanana (Women) and the command Maccabi Kishronot Hadera (Women) were never considered by experts as contenders for the struggle for high places in the championship. However, the start and results of the teams in the current season forced the experts to reconsider their views. Now both clubs show stable results, and if this goes on, the teams can easily get into the fight for high places. For this, both clubs need to demonstrate stability, and this, in the first place, concerns matches, the rivals of the teams in which will be the nearest competitors in the standings. That is why in this confrontation it is important for both clubs to win. In principle, analyzing the statistics, our experts came to the conclusion that the chances of winning teams in this match are almost equal. The clubs have their own leaders who are not afraid to make decisions at critical moments of the game and take the initiative into their own hands. The match promises to be tense and entertaining, as at stake are improving the tournament positions and the opportunity to compete for high places in the championship, so that none of the rivals is going to give such opportunities without a fight.

Due to the fact that the command Hapoel Raanana (Women) confidently defeated its opponents in the past matches, the bookmakers consider the home team as the clear favorite in the match with the players of the Maccabi Kishronot Hadera (Women) team. However, after carefully analyzing the statistical and other data, our experts believe that the guests today may not lose, and even if the Hapoel Raanana (Women) team wins in this match, then with only a slight advantage. Bookmakers, offering odds for the match of the command Hapoel Raanana (Women) and the command Maccabi Kishronot Hadera (Women), are unlikely to take into account that the hosts of the field will have a number of changes, forced changes connected with injuries and disqualifications of the players of the base. Yes, the command Hapoel Raanana (Women) has a long enough bench, so players can leave the field, which is quite capable to replace the leaders of the team. However, the guests have a good chance, which, according to our experts, they are quite able to use. In recent matches between these clubs, there is an approximate equality in the number of victories, and the command Maccabi Kishronot Hadera (Women) has not lost a long time to defeat, this is facilitated by a robust defense game in the current season. So, our forecast for the match of the command Hapoel Raanana (Women) and the command Maccabi Kishronot Hadera (Women) is a handicap for the guests. And beters who like to take risks can bet on the fact that Maccabi Kishronot Hadera (Women) does not lose in this match. Separately, I would like to stop at the rate – both teams will score in this match. Both clubs have an excellent attack, and the guests also have excellent protection. Therefore, here is quite likely an effective draw. The total total of violations and cards, we advise to play for more, since the command Hapoel Raanana (Women) and the command Maccabi Kishronot Hadera (Women) in the matches often play rough, for which they receive yellow cards. The total total of the corner is also worth considering for more, as this season both clubs submit many standards.

The winner of the confrontation will be Hapoel Raanana (Women) – 6.9, a draw in opposition – 5.8, the winner of the confrontation will be Maccabi Kishronot Hadera (Women) – 1.25.

Football fans should definitely watch the match, the rivals in which will be the command Hapoel Raanana (Women) and the command Maccabi Kishronot Hadera (Women). Both clubs in the current season show excellent attacking football, scoring a lot of goals, which, undoubtedly, brings joy to the fans of the teams. In the nearest round these teams will confront each other, therefore experts of our resource tried to find interesting bets on this match so that football fans could not just enjoy the matches, but also make profit by making bets in bookmakers. Now in the standings of the championship, where Hapoel Raanana (Women) and command Maccabi Kishronot Hadera (Women) perform, there is a tense struggle. In the standings clubs are distributed one after another very tightly, and chances to complete the season in the first part of the standings are almost every team. According to the results of each round, there are changes in the standings. The command Hapoel Raanana (Women) and the command Maccabi Kishronot Hadera (Women) have excellent chances that they will strengthen their positions in the standings, taking a worthy place. To do this, you must win in this match. Team managers said that both clubs are here only to win. Based on this, we believe that the fans are waiting for a rich match.

