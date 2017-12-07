Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Etoile Noire de Strasbourg Ducs dAngers Prediction and Preview – 08.12.17

Well, here comes the new hockey season, which will bring its joys and losses. It’s too early to talk about how the destinies of the teams will develop, our experts predict the match, but one thing is certain, the fight in the championship will be serious. The rivals, which our forecasters drew attention to, will be the command Etoile Noire de Strasbourg and the command Ducs dAngers. It is already known, in this match managers want to test their newcomers, who were acquired in this offseason. Despite this status, newcomers can be called only some of these hockey players, basically – they are well-formed players who have more than one season held at a high level. But while they have to undergo an official check-up, so to speak, baptism of fire, prove that they understand the tasks and goals that managers are putting before them, and also prove that they can benefit the club by speaking in their position. And there is a lot of work to be done. Hockey is not football or basketball, you just can not beat an opponent on the class, you need to make some efforts. In modern hockey, you can rarely meet a frankly weak club, so in this sport there are so few sensations, because there are teams whose level of play is about the same. The command Etoile Noire de Strasbourg and command Ducs dAngers, in principle, are equal opponents, but at the expense of the home arena, the small favorite of the match is still considered to be the hosts. Let’s see if the command Ducs dAngers has arguments that prove the incorrectness of this opinion.

The interest of hockey fans for the match, in which the rivals are command Etoile Noire de Strasbourg and command Ducs dAngers – is fully justified. These clubs in each season show excellent results, always entering the number of applicants for the highest places following the regular season. In the playoffs, these hockey clubs also show excellent results, so, the excitement for this match is clear. Our forecasters carefully analyzed the game and the preparation of both teams. We managed to find a lot of interesting information that we used to make forecasts. Note that in the offseason in the clubs there have been some changes, new hockey players have come, so the tactics of the teams can differ from the one we used to see last season. Now, according to managers, it is important to get a good move, which will consolidate at the top of the standings. Our experts note that now the teams have started to act in a more open manner, which means that in today’s confrontation an effective game awaits us, because there are enough hockey players in the command Etoile Noire de Strasbourg and the command Ducs dAngers team, who can perform an effective throw or make a solo passage . Who is the favorite here – it’s hard to say, since these clubs are about the same level, and only the game will be able to judge who is more responsible in preparing for this match. In any case, we are waiting for an interesting confrontation in which the intrigue will persist until the final siren, and if lucky, the fans will see no less interesting overtime or a series of post-match shootouts.

In order to determine the favorite in the confrontation of the command Etoile Noire de Strasbourg and the command Ducs dAngers, our forecasters had to do a great job. First of all, we looked through the statistics and the chronology of the events in the matches that the clubs held last season. Also we paid attention to what hockey players have left and which ones have come. In general, a lot of work was done that allowed us to choose the favorite of this match, and also pointed out a number of interesting bookmakers’ offers. We think that the command Etoile Noire de Strasbourg has more chances to win in this confrontation. The club performs in the native arena, before the native fans. This will be an excellent motivation for hockey players, and they will continuously attack the team Ducs dAngers gate for three periods. The statistics of personal encounters show that the command Etoile Noire de Strasbourg was not inferior to the hockey players of the Ducs dAngers command in their arena for several seasons. Well, most importantly, now the hosts of the arena are represented by a more united and played team than the guests. Therefore, we advise you to bet on the victory of Etoile Noire de Strasbourg in this match. However, we do not deny that the Ducs dAngers team will also try to win this match, guest hockey players will also have their chances, some of which are implemented. Taking into account the results of the previous meetings of the Etoile Noire de Strasbourg command and the Ducs dAngers command, our forecasters believe that the total bet on more abandoned pucks in this confrontation is completely justified. The total total penalty minutes we consider for less, since the command Etoile Noire de Strasbourg and the command Ducs dAngers rarely break through the proposed total, paying more attention to the game than clarifying the relationship.

Wins in the confrontation Etoile Noire de Strasbourg – 3.6, there are no winners in the match – 5.6, wins in the confrontation Ducs dAngers – 1.67.

Professional hockey season has begun, and has already managed to please all fans of this sport with a lot of interesting and incredible in the heat of passion of matches. Today there will be an equally interesting and unpredictable match in which the command Etoile Noire de Strasbourg and the command Ducs dAngers will meet. Both clubs showed activity when signing new hockey players, and this despite the fact that the team has practically lost no one. Most likely, managers on the eve of the new season, when in its end the teams have to spend a lot of effort, are trying to create several combat formations so that you can play at the same pace throughout the season. Our forecasters are confident that the game time today will get the majority of hockey players, as managers are still in search of optimal compositions and ligaments. Naturally, all hockey players will want to prove themselves, that’s why we see a high tempo here. And judging by the past season, the command Etoile Noire de Strasbourg and the command Ducs dAngers always try to keep their rivals in suspense, and in full-time confrontations they can show super speeds. So, to all the good hockey evenings, we are sure that the match will be interesting.

