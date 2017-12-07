Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Ak Bars Kazan Lokomotiv Yaroslavl tips and odds

The command Ak Bars Kazan and the command Lokomotiv Yaroslavl last season demonstrated just a phenomenal series of confrontations. This is evidenced by the fact that in the matches between these cubes was set a record of effectiveness. Of course, compared to last season, now the composition of the teams have changed significantly, some hockey players have moved to other clubs, and in their place came the newcomers. But still, hockey experts continue to include these rivals in the number of the most successful hockey clubs of this season, which they can compete for the main trophy. So it or not – we learn only in the final part of the season. Note that, most likely, this is not even known to the team. While all the thoughts of hockey players and managers are focused on the successful start of the new season and the nearest match, where they have to fight with a very difficult and uncompromising opponent. Analyzing possible variants of the outcome of this match, experts of our portal tried to use statistical material, which is freely available on the network. This helped us to find a number of factors on the basis of which we built our forecasts. In general, at the beginning of the season it is extremely difficult to choose matches for forecasting, since there is very little information about the real strength of the teams, their tasks and goals for the upcoming season. We tried to use all available information to provide hockey fans with interesting predictions for the match of the command Ak Bars Kazan and the command Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. We are confident that the game will take place on the oncoming courses, there will be many throws, struggles and abandoned pucks.

The interest of hockey fans for the match, in which the rivals are command Ak Bars Kazan and command Lokomotiv Yaroslavl – is fully justified. These clubs in each season show excellent results, always entering the number of applicants for the highest places following the regular season. In the playoffs, these hockey clubs also show excellent results, so, the excitement for this match is clear. Our forecasters carefully analyzed the game and the preparation of both teams. We managed to find a lot of interesting information that we used to make forecasts. Note that in the offseason in the clubs there have been some changes, new hockey players have come, so the tactics of the teams can differ from the one we used to see last season. Now, according to managers, it is important to get a good move, which will consolidate at the top of the standings. Our experts note that now the teams have started to act in a more open manner, which means that in today’s confrontation an effective game awaits us, because there are enough hockey players in the command Ak Bars Kazan and the command Lokomotiv Yaroslavl team, who can perform an effective throw or make a solo passage . Who is the favorite here – it’s hard to say, since these clubs are about the same level, and only the game will be able to judge who is more responsible in preparing for this match. In any case, we are waiting for an interesting confrontation in which the intrigue will persist until the final siren, and if lucky, the fans will see no less interesting overtime or a series of post-match shootouts.

In order to determine the favorite in the confrontation of the command Ak Bars Kazan and the command Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, our forecasters had to do a great job. First of all, we looked through the statistics and the chronology of the events in the matches that the clubs held last season. Also we paid attention to what hockey players have left and which ones have come. In general, a lot of work was done that allowed us to choose the favorite of this match, and also pointed out a number of interesting bookmakers’ offers. We think that the command Ak Bars Kazan has more chances to win in this confrontation. The club performs in the native arena, before the native fans. This will be an excellent motivation for hockey players, and they will continuously attack the team Lokomotiv Yaroslavl gate for three periods. The statistics of personal encounters show that the command Ak Bars Kazan was not inferior to the hockey players of the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl command in their arena for several seasons. Well, most importantly, now the hosts of the arena are represented by a more united and played team than the guests. Therefore, we advise you to bet on the victory of Ak Bars Kazan in this match. However, we do not deny that the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl team will also try to win this match, guest hockey players will also have their chances, some of which are implemented. Taking into account the results of the previous meetings of the Ak Bars Kazan command and the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl command, our forecasters believe that the total bet on more abandoned pucks in this confrontation is completely justified. The total total penalty minutes we consider for less, since the command Ak Bars Kazan and the command Lokomotiv Yaroslavl rarely break through the proposed total, paying more attention to the game than clarifying the relationship.

The triumphant match will be Ak Bars Kazan – 2.09, the game will end in a draw – 3.8, the triumphant match will be Lokomotiv Yaroslavl – 3.28.

For the team Ak Bars Kazan match and the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl command, which will take place in the near future, our experts offered a number of interesting forecasts, which can be found above. We have detailed our vision of this confrontation, therefore, if someone did not manage to take our forecast, or prefers to bet on the course of the match, now bookmakers offer all the hockey matches in Live-stakes. This type of betting is very convenient, as bettors have the opportunity for a certain time to observe the game of teams, to understand which one is in the best shape, and then only to bet. In principle, even for live betting, you can use the descriptions of the forecasts from our experts, where all the strengths and weaknesses of the teams are clearly spelled out. From the game itself, we are waiting for a sea of ​​dangerous moments, because the team Ak Bars Kazan and the command Lokomotiv Yaroslavl are well-known hockey players who will try to prove themselves in this match and prove their usefulness to the club. In general, we recommend watching interesting hockey and betting on our forecasts, then you will definitely have a solid profit at the distance.

Today's Free Bets & Special Offers:

Go to the Main page for more free tips and predictions

thousands of positive reviews! tens of thousands of happy daily visitors! 7 years in the sports predictions industry! No fixed matches or false predictions. Only high-classed analytics from the best professionals, winners of predictors’ competitions and well-known cappers.