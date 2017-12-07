Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Football predictions – Dynamo Moscow (Youth) vs Anzhi Makhachkala (Youth) – Russia 08.12.17

On the eve of the start of the match, in which Dynamo Moscow (Youth) and team Anzhi Makhachkala (Youth) will take part, the experts of our site decided to carefully analyze the upcoming match, and offer interesting predictions for this confrontation. Both clubs are not in vain considered one of the contenders for high places on the basis of this season. During the validity of the transfer window, both teams showed activity in the transfer market, where they were able to make some good acquisitions. At the same time, both clubs said goodbye to a number of players, some of whom played far from the last role in the team. However, the club prepared for the new season without them, therefore, managers count on those players that are available. While the matches that teams have already played in the championship, we see that the forecasts of experts are justified. Both clubs show a stable game, gain points, and are among the best of the championship clubs. But ahead of the team expects a busy schedule, they have to play a decent decent number of matches, so conclusions about what places will occupy the clubs in the standings for this season – are still premature. Now it’s important for the teams to focus on every match, so all the attention of managers and players is focused on the upcoming meeting, as the opponents – to match each other, can create a moment from nothing at the opponent’s gate, and at the same time they have reliable actions in the defense. Our experts believe that the game will be interesting, because in order to win, managers will have to look for clues to the opening of the opponent’s defense, therefore, tactical changes in the actions of the teams are possible.

In the team Dynamo Moscow (Youth) and the command Anzhi Makhachkala (Youth), which will meet amongst themselves within the framework of the championship, many well-known football players, and the teams themselves are not the last clubs of the championship, but the leaders who in each season claim for prizes. Now the championship is very tense situation, as there are a lot of interesting teams, young players who are eager to announce themselves, so are ready to actively resist even the famous clubs. Because of this, the championship has a very high density, and in fact, in each round, according to the results of the matches, the teams rotate in the standings. Therefore, to clubs like Dynamo Moscow (Youth) and Anzhi Makhachkala (Youth) it is now important to gain a foothold on the top of the standings, so that you can then increase the advantage by increasing the gap from competitors. However, it is not so easy to do, because this season there are almost no weak teams, so getting points in every match is becoming more difficult, and it takes a lot of effort. Carefully analyzing the statistics match team Dynamo Moscow (Youth) and the command Anzhi Makhachkala (Youth), as well as taking into account the statistics of teams this season, experts of our resource came to the opinion that in the confrontation of these teams should count on productive football. Both clubs in this season are betting on the attack. This can be noted for the large number of balls that they score in the gate of their rivals. In this case, the protection of these clubs does not shine with activity, the command Dynamo Moscow (Youth) and the command Anzhi Makhachkala (Youth) miss quite a lot. From this it follows that the match between these football teams will take place on the oncoming courses, so we should expect an interesting and productive game. More details about the remaining forecasts of our experts for this match can be found below. We recommend not to miss the game and enjoy great football.

On his field, the Dynamo Moscow (Youth) command demonstrates fine football. The team has simply amazing statistics, which shows that the club simply does not leave a chance for its rivals. Bookmakers see the home team as the clear favorite of the nearest confrontation, in which the opponents of the team will be the team’s players Anzhi Makhachkala (Youth). Our experts fully agree with the quotes of bookmakers for this match. Taking into account that the guests will not enter the optimal team, due to injuries and disqualifications in some positions, [reserve] players will play reserve Anzhi Makhachkala (Youth), we believe that the command Dynamo Moscow (Youth) will get a confident victory in this match without any problems. Based on this, and also taking into account the statistics of the oppositions of the command Dynamo Moscow (Youth) and the command Anzhi Makhachkala (Youth), our experts believe that the players of the Dynamo Moscow (Youth) team will not only be able to win this match, but they will be able to break the odds announced by the bookmakers. The total total of the goals scored in the match and the individual total of the goals scored by the home team, we recommend playing more. The command Dynamo Moscow (Youth) in native walls always acts as the first number, controls the course of the game and creates a huge number of dangerous moments. In this case, even scoring a quick ball, the players of Dynamo Moscow (Youth) do not sit down, but continue to attack. The individual total of the corner commands Dynamo Moscow (Youth) should also be considered for more, since a large number of attacks in the performance of the home team will lead to a large number of standards. But yellow cards and violations should be considered from the guests, although here bookmakers put out the correct totals, so these events are best left without bets.

The match will end with a victory Dynamo Moscow (Youth) – 1.36, the match will end with a victory Anzhi Makhachkala (Youth) – 7.4, in the match no one will win – 4.94.

Last season, the opposition between Dynamo Moscow (Youth) and Anzhi Makhachkala (Youth) was very interesting and unpredictable. Intrigue in the match held almost to the final whistle. Judging by the results that both clubs demonstrate in the standings in the current championship, the opposition of these teams in this season should be no less interesting. Now the command Dynamo Moscow (Youth) and the command Anzhi Makhachkala (Youth) are in the first part of the standings. Thanks to the fact that in the last matches both clubs showed good results, they approach the full-time match in excellent spirits. According to managers, both clubs will play in optimal formations, as there are no serious damages for key players. This means that the Dynamo Moscow (Youth) command and the Anzhi Makhachkala (Youth) command will play on the oncoming courses, since in games with their rivals they are used to controlling the ball and acting on the football field with the first number. This match will give fans of football a lot of bright confrontations, as in the composition of both teams are well-known players who by their active actions can change the score on the scoreboard in favor of their team. In general, for those who plan not only to watch this wonderful match, but also to bet, our experts have prepared several interesting forecasts, which can be found above.

