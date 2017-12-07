Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Campbell River Storm Nanaimo Buccaneers betting odds

Fans of hockey finally waited for the start of the new season. Now for a long time you can admire the incredible combinations, swift passages and throws from different positions. Of course, we can not fail to note the game of goalkeepers, who in fantastic jumping repel fantastic shots. All this and all this will be enough. Bookmakers have also felt that the world hockey is starting to gain momentum, so they offer in their lines a large selection of rates for all the hockey matches. But our forecasters will not be sprayed for all the matches, we will concentrate our efforts on the opposition of the command Campbell River Storm and the command Nanaimo Buccaneers, since this match is seen by us as the most interesting and unpredictable match of the hockey tour. Both clubs can boast of an excellent past season, when they managed to take a worthy place in the regular season’s standings, and then play in the playoffs no less dignifiedly. Of course, with the advent of the new season, new goals are facing the clubs, so now hockey players and team managers need, first of all, to concentrate on the new championship, so that this season show results no worse, and even better than last season. To prepare for the clubs used off-season, now there is no time for swinging, you need to immediately take the bull by the horns, and demonstrate cool hockey from the first matches. We are confident that the rate of confrontation between the command Campbell River Storm and the command Nanaimo Buccaneers will be very high, since the hockey players will try to embarrass each other with a flurry of shots from all positions. Therefore, we recommend not to miss this match.

Now it is very difficult to draw conclusions regarding the current form of the command Campbell River Storm and the command Nanaimo Buccaneers. Too few matches of the team were held this season, so you can talk about their strengths and weaknesses. Of course, you can take into account the pre-season matches, but here managers not only used a certain tactic, but rather played various ligaments of hockey players. Therefore, our forecasters are still using for the forecasting matches of the hockey clubs, which they spent among themselves last season. Let’s notice that in comparison with the last year, in structure of both clubs there were some beginners. Moreover, the team manager Campbell River Storm builds a team game around his newcomers, as these hockey players have already proved themselves, speaking for famous hockey clubs. All the attention of the fans will be riveted to this confrontation, as according to the results of last season the clubs could not justify their hopes and compete for the championship, so this season everyone expects high results from them. This is perfectly understood in the camps of both teams. Managers have already stated that they and their wards will try to do everything possible to demonstrate good results this season that will allow them to occupy a high place in the standings and will perform well in the playoffs. In the meantime, we will observe the development of events in the regular season match, where very interesting rivals will come together – the command Campbell River Storm and the command Nanaimo Buccaneers.

The quotes put out by the bookmakers for the match of the command Campbell River Storm and the command Nanaimo Buccaneers, according to our forecasters, are a bit wrong. Very much the bookmakers have underestimated the team Campbell River Storm victory in this match, offering quite a big head start. Yes, in the end of last season the Nanaimo Buccaneers team experienced a number of problems, but they all stayed last season. The club had time to properly tune in for the new season, that, looking at the results of the pre-season matches, the team did. And in the matches between the team Campbell River Storm has never defeated its rivals devastatingly. Especially since we managed to find out that the command Campbell River Storm will play in this match is far from being the optimal composition. Therefore, we think that betting on the team’s Nanaimo Buccaneers forehand is a good bet in such a match. We would also like to note the bet on the total total of the washers left. Between each other, the command Campbell River Storm and the command Nanaimo Buccaneers always play at a good pace, inflicting many shots on each other’s collars. Almost always clubs throw a lot of goals, so, in today’s confrontation, we see no reason that could prevent hockey players from playing effective hockey. Our choice is the total of the abandoned pucks in the confrontation for more. Having a rich history of confrontations, the teams never differed by rough play. Many penalties they received only a few matches, in the main team Campbell River Storm and command Nanaimo Buccaneers play correctly, therefore, and the total total penalty minutes, you can try to play less.

The game will end in a draw – 4.48, the winner of the confrontation will be Campbell River Storm – 1.76, the winner of the confrontation will be Nanaimo Buccaneers – 3.04.

For the team Campbell River Storm match and the Nanaimo Buccaneers command, which will take place in the near future, our experts offered a number of interesting forecasts, which can be found above. We have detailed our vision of this confrontation, therefore, if someone did not manage to take our forecast, or prefers to bet on the course of the match, now bookmakers offer all the hockey matches in Live-stakes. This type of betting is very convenient, as bettors have the opportunity for a certain time to observe the game of teams, to understand which one is in the best shape, and then only to bet. In principle, even for live betting, you can use the descriptions of the forecasts from our experts, where all the strengths and weaknesses of the teams are clearly spelled out. From the game itself, we are waiting for a sea of ​​dangerous moments, because the team Campbell River Storm and the command Nanaimo Buccaneers are well-known hockey players who will try to prove themselves in this match and prove their usefulness to the club. In general, we recommend watching interesting hockey and betting on our forecasts, then you will definitely have a solid profit at the distance.

