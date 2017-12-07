Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Hockey predictions – Arctic De Montreal Nord vs Valleyfield Braves – Canada 08.12.17

The command Arctic De Montreal Nord and the command Valleyfield Braves last season demonstrated just a phenomenal series of confrontations. This is evidenced by the fact that in the matches between these cubes was set a record of effectiveness. Of course, compared to last season, now the composition of the teams have changed significantly, some hockey players have moved to other clubs, and in their place came the newcomers. But still, hockey experts continue to include these rivals in the number of the most successful hockey clubs of this season, which they can compete for the main trophy. So it or not – we learn only in the final part of the season. Note that, most likely, this is not even known to the team. While all the thoughts of hockey players and managers are focused on the successful start of the new season and the nearest match, where they have to fight with a very difficult and uncompromising opponent. Analyzing possible variants of the outcome of this match, experts of our portal tried to use statistical material, which is freely available on the network. This helped us to find a number of factors on the basis of which we built our forecasts. In general, at the beginning of the season it is extremely difficult to choose matches for forecasting, since there is very little information about the real strength of the teams, their tasks and goals for the upcoming season. We tried to use all available information to provide hockey fans with interesting predictions for the match of the command Arctic De Montreal Nord and the command Valleyfield Braves. We are confident that the game will take place on the oncoming courses, there will be many throws, struggles and abandoned pucks.

In the last season, the series of matches of the Arctic De Montreal Nord command and the Valleyfield Braves command was remembered by the fans for their drama. In each match hockey players of both teams laid out in full, which ensured the intrigue and spectacle of the overall confrontation. Naturally, with the advent of the new season, everyone is waiting for the repetition of this confrontation, the teams are waiting for him, as they have something to show each other, and there is much to strive for. Both clubs spent the offseason on how to adapt the newcomers to the tactical actions and schemes of new clubs as much as possible, except that the managers tried to play new bundles. In general, serious work has been done, the results of which can be observed by watching the matches of teams in the current season. The tasks to fight for the prestigious places of the championship have not been canceled, and for this the clubs have everything they need. Our forecasters carefully studied the history of the confrontations of these teams, we also reviewed preseason matches, which allowed us to pay attention to a number of interesting details. The command Arctic De Montreal Nord and the command Valleyfield Braves are clubs that are accustomed to acting as the first numbers, so it will be interesting to observe their opposition in this match, as one opponent will have to defend and play counter-attacks. In general, there is no doubt that the match will be interesting, and make it profitable will help the forecasts of our experts, which can be found below.

In order to determine the favorite in the confrontation of the command Arctic De Montreal Nord and the command Valleyfield Braves, our forecasters had to do a great job. First of all, we looked through the statistics and the chronology of the events in the matches that the clubs held last season. Also we paid attention to what hockey players have left and which ones have come. In general, a lot of work was done that allowed us to choose the favorite of this match, and also pointed out a number of interesting bookmakers’ offers. We think that the command Arctic De Montreal Nord has more chances to win in this confrontation. The club performs in the native arena, before the native fans. This will be an excellent motivation for hockey players, and they will continuously attack the team Valleyfield Braves gate for three periods. The statistics of personal encounters show that the command Arctic De Montreal Nord was not inferior to the hockey players of the Valleyfield Braves command in their arena for several seasons. Well, most importantly, now the hosts of the arena are represented by a more united and played team than the guests. Therefore, we advise you to bet on the victory of Arctic De Montreal Nord in this match. However, we do not deny that the Valleyfield Braves team will also try to win this match, guest hockey players will also have their chances, some of which are implemented. Taking into account the results of the previous meetings of the Arctic De Montreal Nord command and the Valleyfield Braves command, our forecasters believe that the total bet on more abandoned pucks in this confrontation is completely justified. The total total penalty minutes we consider for less, since the command Arctic De Montreal Nord and the command Valleyfield Braves rarely break through the proposed total, paying more attention to the game than clarifying the relationship.

Professional hockey season has begun, and has already managed to please all fans of this sport with a lot of interesting and incredible in the heat of passion of matches. Today there will be an equally interesting and unpredictable match in which the command Arctic De Montreal Nord and the command Valleyfield Braves will meet. Both clubs showed activity when signing new hockey players, and this despite the fact that the team has practically lost no one. Most likely, managers on the eve of the new season, when in its end the teams have to spend a lot of effort, are trying to create several combat formations so that you can play at the same pace throughout the season. Our forecasters are confident that the game time today will get the majority of hockey players, as managers are still in search of optimal compositions and ligaments. Naturally, all hockey players will want to prove themselves, that’s why we see a high tempo here. And judging by the past season, the command Arctic De Montreal Nord and the command Valleyfield Braves always try to keep their rivals in suspense, and in full-time confrontations they can show super speeds. So, to all the good hockey evenings, we are sure that the match will be interesting.

