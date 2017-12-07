Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

French River Rapids vs Timmins Rock betting preview with odds and our tips

Fans of hockey finally waited for the start of the new season. Now for a long time you can admire the incredible combinations, swift passages and throws from different positions. Of course, we can not fail to note the game of goalkeepers, who in fantastic jumping repel fantastic shots. All this and all this will be enough. Bookmakers have also felt that the world hockey is starting to gain momentum, so they offer in their lines a large selection of rates for all the hockey matches. But our forecasters will not be sprayed for all the matches, we will concentrate our efforts on the opposition of the command French River Rapids and the command Timmins Rock, since this match is seen by us as the most interesting and unpredictable match of the hockey tour. Both clubs can boast of an excellent past season, when they managed to take a worthy place in the regular season’s standings, and then play in the playoffs no less dignifiedly. Of course, with the advent of the new season, new goals are facing the clubs, so now hockey players and team managers need, first of all, to concentrate on the new championship, so that this season show results no worse, and even better than last season. To prepare for the clubs used off-season, now there is no time for swinging, you need to immediately take the bull by the horns, and demonstrate cool hockey from the first matches. We are confident that the rate of confrontation between the command French River Rapids and the command Timmins Rock will be very high, since the hockey players will try to embarrass each other with a flurry of shots from all positions. Therefore, we recommend not to miss this match.

In the last season, the series of matches of the French River Rapids command and the Timmins Rock command was remembered by the fans for their drama. In each match hockey players of both teams laid out in full, which ensured the intrigue and spectacle of the overall confrontation. Naturally, with the advent of the new season, everyone is waiting for the repetition of this confrontation, the teams are waiting for him, as they have something to show each other, and there is much to strive for. Both clubs spent the offseason on how to adapt the newcomers to the tactical actions and schemes of new clubs as much as possible, except that the managers tried to play new bundles. In general, serious work has been done, the results of which can be observed by watching the matches of teams in the current season. The tasks to fight for the prestigious places of the championship have not been canceled, and for this the clubs have everything they need. Our forecasters carefully studied the history of the confrontations of these teams, we also reviewed preseason matches, which allowed us to pay attention to a number of interesting details. The command French River Rapids and the command Timmins Rock are clubs that are accustomed to acting as the first numbers, so it will be interesting to observe their opposition in this match, as one opponent will have to defend and play counter-attacks. In general, there is no doubt that the match will be interesting, and make it profitable will help the forecasts of our experts, which can be found below.

The opinions of our forecasters and bookmakers do not always coincide. But in determining the favorite of the confrontation of the command French River Rapids and the command Timmins Rock, they coincided completely. The command French River Rapids is simply superior to its rivals. The club performed an amazing job of attracting new hockey players, which allowed the team to join their ranks with several talented sportsmen who will definitely strengthen the club’s game. On the native ice the team is not just great, the club destroys its rivals for three periods, rarely allowing them to attack. The team always tries to please the fans with a large number of abandoned pucks. The command Timmins Rock arrived at this match is not in the best mood, because literally before the match, some personnel losses were incurred. And the statistics of confrontations with the hockey team French River Rapids in their arena is also not in favor of the guests. Therefore, our forecasters believe that today French River Rapids can not only win, but will do it confidently. So, you can still bet on the home team’s arena in this match. We also liked the bet on the individual team total French River Rapids for more in this match. Taking into account the constant readiness to attack and make hockey team throws French River Rapids, as well as problems with the composition of the command Timmins Rock, this rate is completely justified. The total team total may not break, but the owners of the arena must throw their two or three goals.

The result of the match will be victory French River Rapids – 2.595, the result of the match will be victory Timmins Rock – 2, a draw in the main meeting time is 4.26.

Professional hockey season has begun, and has already managed to please all fans of this sport with a lot of interesting and incredible in the heat of passion of matches. Today there will be an equally interesting and unpredictable match in which the command French River Rapids and the command Timmins Rock will meet. Both clubs showed activity when signing new hockey players, and this despite the fact that the team has practically lost no one. Most likely, managers on the eve of the new season, when in its end the teams have to spend a lot of effort, are trying to create several combat formations so that you can play at the same pace throughout the season. Our forecasters are confident that the game time today will get the majority of hockey players, as managers are still in search of optimal compositions and ligaments. Naturally, all hockey players will want to prove themselves, that’s why we see a high tempo here. And judging by the past season, the command French River Rapids and the command Timmins Rock always try to keep their rivals in suspense, and in full-time confrontations they can show super speeds. So, to all the good hockey evenings, we are sure that the match will be interesting.

