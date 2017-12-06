Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Football predictions – Club Bamin Real Potosi vs San Jose Oruro – Bolivia 08.12.17

The players of Club Bamin Real Potosi and San Jose Oruro, who will meet each other in the match of the nearest tour, still have a long way to go in the championship. However, even now it can be said that both clubs will fight in this championship for places in the first part of the standings. Team managers said that they managed to conduct an excellent transfer company, thanks to which good players were invited to the team, which, undoubtedly, can be considered an increase. In general, the command Club Bamin Real Potosi and the command San Jose Oruro were never considered by experts as contenders for the struggle for high places in the championship. However, the start and results of the teams in the current season forced the experts to reconsider their views. Now both clubs show stable results, and if this goes on, the teams can easily get into the fight for high places. For this, both clubs need to demonstrate stability, and this, in the first place, concerns matches, the rivals of the teams in which will be the nearest competitors in the standings. That is why in this confrontation it is important for both clubs to win. In principle, analyzing the statistics, our experts came to the conclusion that the chances of winning teams in this match are almost equal. The clubs have their own leaders who are not afraid to make decisions at critical moments of the game and take the initiative into their own hands. The match promises to be tense and entertaining, as at stake are improving the tournament positions and the opportunity to compete for high places in the championship, so that none of the rivals is going to give such opportunities without a fight.

Around the confrontation of the command Club Bamin Real Potosi and the command San Jose Oruro there are already many opinions. The media is actively fueling interest in this match, as there are two well-known football clubs, and the result of the match can have a serious impact on the distribution of forces in the standings. Recall that now the command Club Bamin Real Potosi and the command San Jose Oruro are fighting for places in the first part of the standings. Teams here are located tightly, so the results of each round you can see the movement of teams. In principle, in the camp of both teams they report that the victory in this confrontation will mean a lot. It will allow you to rise in the standings, strengthening your positions, and considering that the closest rivals of the Club Bamin Real Potosi command and the San Jose Oruro command are the clubs that occupy seats in the second part of the standings, one can say that the victory will allow the clubs to approach the teams , which are fighting for the prize places of the championship. Although, while this is all speculation. It is necessary to build on the fact that in this match there will simply be neither the owners of the field, nor the guests. As part of both teams are enough cool players who can solve the outcome of the match alone, but managers prefer to bet on the team game in this confrontation, setting up their players for an active game ahead and a reliable game in the defense. Regardless of the outcome of this match, experts of our resource believe that the match will be very, very interesting, as the confrontation between teams that demonstrate good results in the championship is an excellent opportunity to observe the actions of great players, and thanks to our forecasts, it’s also good to earn.

Our experts believe that in the match, the command Club Bamin Real Potosi and the command San Jose Oruro to the home team will not be easy to win. Despite the fact that the bookies are seen as the favorites of the confrontation of the players of the Club Bamin Real Potosi team, the statistics speak in favor of the guests. Recall that now both clubs occupy almost the same position in the standings. At the same time, guests in recent matches demonstrate a more stable game. Note that the players of Club Bamin Real Potosi have a certain decline in the game, which, together with the lack of some key players, may adversely affect the game of the team. In addition, the command Club Bamin Real Potosi has disappointing statistics in matches with its rivals. Proceeding from this, our experts believe that in this match the San Jose Oruro team will not lose to their rivals, therefore, the bets on the fact that the players of the San Jose Oruro team will win in this confrontation are fully justified. In addition, I would like to note, a good bet on the total total of yellow cards and fouls for more. These clubs play very rudely among themselves, so the chances are high that the totals announced by the bookmakers will be pierced. The total goal total in this match, we recommend to play less, as both clubs will act cautiously, building their attacks through the center of the field. This means that the total total of corners in this match should also be played on less, since the absence of flank attacks is unlikely to lead to a large number of standards in the performance of one and the other team.

In the game, the win will be Club Bamin Real Potosi – 2.05, there are no winners in the game – 3.74, the game will win San Jose Oruro – 3.52.

It is always interesting to watch the confrontation between two football teams that not only can boast of played compositions, but also demonstrate an excellent game. Such matches are rather difficult to predict, since the presence of experienced players in the composition of both teams makes their chances of success approximately equal. However, experts of our resource try to predict not only the outcome of football matches. Most of our forecasts are related to statistics. Statistics are much easier to predict, because here bookmakers offer us to make only two choices, no tie results – the total will either pass or not. Due to the large number of resources that provide detailed statistical samples, our experts can pay more attention to the analysis of matches and the choice of optimal rates. In general, in today’s confrontation, in which the team Club Bamin Real Potosi and the command San Jose Oruro will meet, we are waiting for an interesting match, the fight in which will last for both halves. Therefore, we recommend not to miss this meeting, and with the help of our forecasts make viewing the match even more interesting and exciting, because the excitement and thirst for winning is the best incentive to watch how the events on the football field will develop.

Today's Free Bets & Special Offers:

Go to the Main page for more free tips and predictions

thousands of positive reviews! tens of thousands of happy daily visitors! 7 years in the sports predictions industry! No fixed matches or false predictions. Only high-classed analytics from the best professionals, winners of predictors’ competitions and well-known cappers.