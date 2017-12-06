Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Al-Sailiya vs Al-Duhail tips and odds

The closest match, the rivals in which will command Al-Sailiya and the command Al-Duhail will be interesting to all football fans. Both clubs in the current season show stable results, which allows them to be on top of the standings. Now the situation in the championship is quite tense, as many teams have excellent chances to improve their tournament position, and the teams themselves are in the tournament table very tightly, literally every round there is a change of teams fighting for high places in the standings. All this does not allow the teams to relax, demanding from the players maximum concentration on every match. This is also said by the team managers, according to which their players play only to win in every match. Between the command Al-Sailiya and the command Al-Duhail have conducted a sufficient number of matches, the teams are very familiar with the tactics of playing their rivals, so to surprise your opponent, each club will have to make a lot of efforts. Our experts believe that today’s match will be special for the teams, as the victory will allow one of the clubs to improve their positions in the standings, while the other team will have to catch up in the remaining matches. In any case, regardless of the result, which will be fixed on the scoreboard at the end of the match between the players of the command Al-Sailiya and the command Al-Duhail, the experts of our site are waiting for an interesting confrontation here, with equal chances for success for both rivals. Interest in the match can be warmed by rates, taking advantage of the forecasts that our experts prepared.

According to experts of our resource, the opposition of the command Al-Sailiya and the command Al-Duhail should turn out to be exciting and interesting. Both clubs in the current season showed that they are able to act aggressively, they know how to play the first number and achieve victories in matches with heavy rivals. Now the teams need to demonstrate the character, because from the match to the match the fight in the standings only gets aggravated, therefore, to keep their positions in the standings, both teams need to score points. And this can only be done thanks to a quality game in the attack and a reliable game on the defensive. Both clubs boast a large number of players who know how to be useful to the team at a certain stage of playing time. According to the managers, all the leading players will leave the field today from the first minutes of the game. This means that both clubs are aimed at the result in this match, and it can be achieved only by active actions at the opponent’s penalty area. The statistics of the personal meetings and the statistics of the matches of the current season show that in the match of the command Al-Sailiya and the command Al-Duhail it is worth waiting for a large number of goals scored. Both clubs are now clearly on the move, as in recent matches they have scored a lot in the gate of their rivals. And in the matches among themselves these clubs demonstrate good results. Experts of our resource are waiting for active actions from players of both teams, which means that the match should turn out to be interesting and unpredictable. Thanks to our forecasts, viewing this confrontation can be made even more interesting and rich, do not miss the chance to make a profit.

On his field, the Al-Sailiya command demonstrates fine football. The team has simply amazing statistics, which shows that the club simply does not leave a chance for its rivals. Bookmakers see the home team as the clear favorite of the nearest confrontation, in which the opponents of the team will be the team’s players Al-Duhail. Our experts fully agree with the quotes of bookmakers for this match. Taking into account that the guests will not enter the optimal team, due to injuries and disqualifications in some positions, [reserve] players will play reserve Al-Duhail, we believe that the command Al-Sailiya will get a confident victory in this match without any problems. Based on this, and also taking into account the statistics of the oppositions of the command Al-Sailiya and the command Al-Duhail, our experts believe that the players of the Al-Sailiya team will not only be able to win this match, but they will be able to break the odds announced by the bookmakers. The total total of the goals scored in the match and the individual total of the goals scored by the home team, we recommend playing more. The command Al-Sailiya in native walls always acts as the first number, controls the course of the game and creates a huge number of dangerous moments. In this case, even scoring a quick ball, the players of Al-Sailiya do not sit down, but continue to attack. The individual total of the corner commands Al-Sailiya should also be considered for more, since a large number of attacks in the performance of the home team will lead to a large number of standards. But yellow cards and violations should be considered from the guests, although here bookmakers put out the correct totals, so these events are best left without bets.

The match will end in a draw – 5.7, win the game Al-Sailiya – 7.3, win the game Al-Duhail – 1.375.

Experts of our site paid attention to the match, in which the players of Al-Sailiya and Al-Duhail commands will meet. In the composition of both teams are well-known players, but so far the results of the teams are far from ideal. Despite the fact that the season is in full swing, the teams, if they want to continue the fight for high places in the standings, it is necessary to demonstrate now qualitative football, which would allow them to steadily gain points, catch up with competitors and break away from them. However, for the time being, not everything is so smooth, and one and the other team have certain problems, which, apparently, managers will have to deal with during the season. However, the difficulties are not frightened by experienced mentors who believe in their players. According to managers, they know how to overcome difficulties and adjust their wards to the desired – a victorious mood. Most likely, already in the nearest match, where opponents match up to be each other, the experts of world football will be able to see if the teams managed to find their game or not. The result of this match is important for both teams, so our experts do not doubt that fans of football are waiting for an interesting and colorful game, as there are enough stars of world football in both teams, and they will undoubtedly do their best to make their club win in this match.

Today's Free Bets & Special Offers:

Go to the Main page for more free tips and predictions

thousands of positive reviews! tens of thousands of happy daily visitors! 7 years in the sports predictions industry! No fixed matches or false predictions. Only high-classed analytics from the best professionals, winners of predictors’ competitions and well-known cappers.