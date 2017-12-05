Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Vasby IK Valbo: Preview and Prediction

Well, here comes the new hockey season, which will bring its joys and losses. It’s too early to talk about how the destinies of the teams will develop, our experts predict the match, but one thing is certain, the fight in the championship will be serious. The rivals, which our forecasters drew attention to, will be the command Vasby IK and the command Valbo. It is already known, in this match managers want to test their newcomers, who were acquired in this offseason. Despite this status, newcomers can be called only some of these hockey players, basically – they are well-formed players who have more than one season held at a high level. But while they have to undergo an official check-up, so to speak, baptism of fire, prove that they understand the tasks and goals that managers are putting before them, and also prove that they can benefit the club by speaking in their position. And there is a lot of work to be done. Hockey is not football or basketball, you just can not beat an opponent on the class, you need to make some efforts. In modern hockey, you can rarely meet a frankly weak club, so in this sport there are so few sensations, because there are teams whose level of play is about the same. The command Vasby IK and command Valbo, in principle, are equal opponents, but at the expense of the home arena, the small favorite of the match is still considered to be the hosts. Let’s see if the command Valbo has arguments that prove the incorrectness of this opinion.

The interest of hockey fans for the match, in which the rivals are command Vasby IK and command Valbo – is fully justified. These clubs in each season show excellent results, always entering the number of applicants for the highest places following the regular season. In the playoffs, these hockey clubs also show excellent results, so, the excitement for this match is clear. Our forecasters carefully analyzed the game and the preparation of both teams. We managed to find a lot of interesting information that we used to make forecasts. Note that in the offseason in the clubs there have been some changes, new hockey players have come, so the tactics of the teams can differ from the one we used to see last season. Now, according to managers, it is important to get a good move, which will consolidate at the top of the standings. Our experts note that now the teams have started to act in a more open manner, which means that in today’s confrontation an effective game awaits us, because there are enough hockey players in the command Vasby IK and the command Valbo team, who can perform an effective throw or make a solo passage . Who is the favorite here – it’s hard to say, since these clubs are about the same level, and only the game will be able to judge who is more responsible in preparing for this match. In any case, we are waiting for an interesting confrontation in which the intrigue will persist until the final siren, and if lucky, the fans will see no less interesting overtime or a series of post-match shootouts.

The opinions of our forecasters and bookmakers do not always coincide. But in determining the favorite of the confrontation of the command Vasby IK and the command Valbo, they coincided completely. The command Vasby IK is simply superior to its rivals. The club performed an amazing job of attracting new hockey players, which allowed the team to join their ranks with several talented sportsmen who will definitely strengthen the club’s game. On the native ice the team is not just great, the club destroys its rivals for three periods, rarely allowing them to attack. The team always tries to please the fans with a large number of abandoned pucks. The command Valbo arrived at this match is not in the best mood, because literally before the match, some personnel losses were incurred. And the statistics of confrontations with the hockey team Vasby IK in their arena is also not in favor of the guests. Therefore, our forecasters believe that today Vasby IK can not only win, but will do it confidently. So, you can still bet on the home team’s arena in this match. We also liked the bet on the individual team total Vasby IK for more in this match. Taking into account the constant readiness to attack and make hockey team throws Vasby IK, as well as problems with the composition of the command Valbo, this rate is completely justified. The total team total may not break, but the owners of the arena must throw their two or three goals.

The game will end in a draw – 4.6, the winner of the confrontation will be Vasby IK – 1.92, the winner of the confrontation will be Valbo – 2.775.

The originality of hockey is celebrated by all connoisseurs of this sport. Here, the passions are always boiling throughout the match, and even in just a few seconds the club can save the match by taking off the goalkeeper and transferring the game into overtime or in a series after match shootouts. Each new hockey season is the new chapter of a rich history, in which there is everything, incredible kambeks, devastating defeats and confident victories, clarification of relations, unimaginable game of goalkeepers and players. Today’s match, in which opponents will command Vasby IK and command Valbo, too, must give all fans of this sport a great match. In the preseason games, the teams actively played different schemes and combinations, the managers clearly tried to form the optimal five, so that the hockey players in them as acutely felt the intentions of the partner. The match in which the command Vasby IK will meet and the command Valbo will become a real baptism of the new season for managers and hockey players, and fans will be able to observe the developments on the ice, rejoicing that the new hockey season is open, and there will be a lot of interesting , unpredictable and vivid matches.

