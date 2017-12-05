Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Zukas/Kestelboim vs Varillas/Merino: Preview and Prediction

Fans of big tennis froze in anticipation of the beginning of the match, rivals in which will be Zukas/Kestelboim and Varillas/Merino. Now these athletes are among the best tennis players of our time. Thanks to stable results and a diverse game, which gives pleasure to fans of this sport, they were able to win a place in the tennis elite, gaining recognition of the fans. Today’s match, as well as most matches in the career of these athletes, will be important for them, as the victory will allow one step closer to the next trophy, which will undoubtedly further raise the level of athletes in the eyes of dedicated fans. Experts of our site, as well as world experts of tennis, believe that Zukas/Kestelboim and Varillas/Merino should apply their entire rich arsenal, since it will be unlikely to win with little blood in such confrontation. Athletes are very familiar with the rich arsenal of a rival, so they will try to impose their game, which will control the course of the match. Naturally, this will be very difficult to do, because in order to break the rival of this level, it is psychologically necessary to constantly act as the first number, and this will require a lot of effort. Proceeding from this, when drawing up forecasts for this match, our experts paid attention to all the minor aspects that can influence the course of this match. This approach allowed us to look at this confrontation from a different angle, which gave new solutions for forecasting, which can be found below.

The excellent start of the season allowed the athletes, who will meet in the internal match, to strengthen their positions in the world tennis rating. Now they can start performing at major tennis tournaments from the second round, which, of course, should affect the quality of tennis, because athletes start their way to the championship several matches later than their rivals, therefore, they will be full of energy. Athletes have already met among themselves, while in the confrontation there is no advantage to any of the athletes. The cover on which this tournament is held, more suits the style of the game of the athlete, whom bookmakers see as an outsider of this confrontation. In general, if we talk about modern tennis and betting, then it is very difficult for bookmakers to assess the chances of rivals for success. The fact is that when the outcome of a match depends on the actions of one person, then it is necessary to take into account not only its rating, current form and statistics of personal meetings. The psychological factor is perhaps the most important factor in tennis, and if the tennis player is not ready psychologically, then neither the high rating, nor the excellent physical form, nor the advantage in personal meetings can help him win. The psychological factor is very important, but it is difficult to calculate. Our experts carefully study the personal pages of athletes in social networks, because they often find the key to answering the question – the tennis player is set up to play the tournament well, or now his thoughts are far from the tournament and the upcoming match. Sometimes we succeed. In any case, the greater emphasis we make is not on predicting the outcome of a match, but on statistics, here the risk of failure is much less.

About athletes, the opposition of which experts of our resource chose for analysis, fans of this sport know almost everything. In general, there are hardly any people in the world who have not heard of a ruthless confrontation in which well-known rivals – Zukas/Kestelboim and Varillas/Merino participate. In general, in modern tennis there is a whole era of confrontations of these athletes, whose matches were watched and watched lovers of this sport with pleasure. Now the lot has once again brought these tennis players, so predicting this match is an interesting activity. Zukas/Kestelboim – certainly has a number of advantages over its rival. This is the age and predisposition to perform on these types of coverings, and in personal meetings Zukas/Kestelboim has an advantage. Therefore, there is nothing surprising in that bookmakers have chosen the favorite of this athlete. But, Varillas/Merino has excellent fighting qualities, helping the athlete to the last fight for every ball and every rally. That is why, in this confrontation, assertiveness should be rewarded, and we assume a somewhat exaggerated favor on the favorite. Proceeding from this, we advise you to bet on the fact that Varillas/Merino will hold the displayed odds. In this case, the athlete is quite capable of winning the set here. Therefore, the total total of games in the match should be considered more. Given that athletes in the first set will be full of energy, and are unlikely to take any risks, it is appropriate to bet on the total total of the first set in this confrontation for more. We also think that in the course of the match the coefficient for winning the favorite may increase, so we recommend that you wait and do not make premature bets on winning the favorite before the match starts.

The match will win Zukas/Kestelboim – 1.344, the match will win Varillas/Merino – 3.22.

There are no uninteresting matches in tennis. From the viewpoint of viewing, especially when the level of tennis players is very different, it is possible, but even such matches our experts try to turn bettorov for good. In matches, when the level of competitors is dramatically different, it is worth giving preference to the more prepared of the athletes. Moreover, as practice shows, such tennis players do not stand on ceremony with their opponents, preferring to quickly finish this match and begin preparations for the next one. Note that at major tennis tournaments, when there are still many matches ahead, there is no need to delay passing matches – those in which the opponent can not give you any variety in terms of the game, stupidly interrupting or throwing the ball across the net. Bookmakers also feel this, and therefore offer in lines overstated odds and understated totals for such matches. This they try to scare away the bettorov. However, we are our way out – betting on the course of the match. Here, bookmakers offer great bet choices, so you can bet on the events that bookmakers try not to take before the match begins. The stakes in the course of the match are an excellent solution to many problems, because what can be better than putting it on the game, and then watching the developments from the rostrum or the TV screen.

Today's Free Bets & Special Offers:

Go to the Main page for more free tips and predictions

thousands of positive reviews! tens of thousands of happy daily visitors! 7 years in the sports predictions industry! No fixed matches or false predictions. Only high-classed analytics from the best professionals, winners of predictors’ competitions and well-known cappers.