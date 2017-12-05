Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Union La Calera San Marcos de Arica betting odds

The players of Union La Calera and San Marcos de Arica, who will meet each other in the match of the nearest tour, still have a long way to go in the championship. However, even now it can be said that both clubs will fight in this championship for places in the first part of the standings. Team managers said that they managed to conduct an excellent transfer company, thanks to which good players were invited to the team, which, undoubtedly, can be considered an increase. In general, the command Union La Calera and the command San Marcos de Arica were never considered by experts as contenders for the struggle for high places in the championship. However, the start and results of the teams in the current season forced the experts to reconsider their views. Now both clubs show stable results, and if this goes on, the teams can easily get into the fight for high places. For this, both clubs need to demonstrate stability, and this, in the first place, concerns matches, the rivals of the teams in which will be the nearest competitors in the standings. That is why in this confrontation it is important for both clubs to win. In principle, analyzing the statistics, our experts came to the conclusion that the chances of winning teams in this match are almost equal. The clubs have their own leaders who are not afraid to make decisions at critical moments of the game and take the initiative into their own hands. The match promises to be tense and entertaining, as at stake are improving the tournament positions and the opportunity to compete for high places in the championship, so that none of the rivals is going to give such opportunities without a fight.

According to experts of our resource, the opposition of the command Union La Calera and the command San Marcos de Arica should turn out to be exciting and interesting. Both clubs in the current season showed that they are able to act aggressively, they know how to play the first number and achieve victories in matches with heavy rivals. Now the teams need to demonstrate the character, because from the match to the match the fight in the standings only gets aggravated, therefore, to keep their positions in the standings, both teams need to score points. And this can only be done thanks to a quality game in the attack and a reliable game on the defensive. Both clubs boast a large number of players who know how to be useful to the team at a certain stage of playing time. According to the managers, all the leading players will leave the field today from the first minutes of the game. This means that both clubs are aimed at the result in this match, and it can be achieved only by active actions at the opponent’s penalty area. The statistics of the personal meetings and the statistics of the matches of the current season show that in the match of the command Union La Calera and the command San Marcos de Arica it is worth waiting for a large number of goals scored. Both clubs are now clearly on the move, as in recent matches they have scored a lot in the gate of their rivals. And in the matches among themselves these clubs demonstrate good results. Experts of our resource are waiting for active actions from players of both teams, which means that the match should turn out to be interesting and unpredictable. Thanks to our forecasts, viewing this confrontation can be made even more interesting and rich, do not miss the chance to make a profit.

In Bookmaker offices see the favorite of the opposition of the command Union La Calera and the command San Marcos de Arica of the home team. After careful analysis of this football match, experts of our resource believe that bookmakers have correctly quoted this match, as the players of Union La Calera are now in great shape, which is confirmed by their results in recent matches. In addition, the Union La Calera command has excellent home match statistics. On the home field, the hosts are scored in every match and always try to act as the first number. Their opponents are now experiencing some problems with the composition, so they are forced to use the reserve players. Also, the San Marcos de Arica command does not have the best stats for appearances in guest matches. Based on this, our experts recommend placing bets on winning the command Union La Calera in this confrontation. Since both clubs play an attacking style, we believe that today both teams will be able to score in this match. And given the fact that the command Union La Calera is accustomed to playing attacking football on its field, we recommend placing bets on the total total of more goals scored in this game, and on an individual total for more home team. The total number of cornered teams in this match must also be interrupted, since in their attacks the command Union La Calera and command San Marcos de Arica actively use flanks. But we consider the total total of violations and yellow cards for less, since the command Union La Calera and the command San Marcos de Arica in confrontations do not show a rough game, and in general for the season are not adherents of a large number of violations of the rules.

In the game, the win will be Union La Calera – 2.12, there are no winners in the game – 3.34, the game will win San Marcos de Arica – 3.98.

It is always interesting to watch the confrontation between two football teams that not only can boast of played compositions, but also demonstrate an excellent game. Such matches are rather difficult to predict, since the presence of experienced players in the composition of both teams makes their chances of success approximately equal. However, experts of our resource try to predict not only the outcome of football matches. Most of our forecasts are related to statistics. Statistics are much easier to predict, because here bookmakers offer us to make only two choices, no tie results – the total will either pass or not. Due to the large number of resources that provide detailed statistical samples, our experts can pay more attention to the analysis of matches and the choice of optimal rates. In general, in today’s confrontation, in which the team Union La Calera and the command San Marcos de Arica will meet, we are waiting for an interesting match, the fight in which will last for both halves. Therefore, we recommend not to miss this meeting, and with the help of our forecasts make viewing the match even more interesting and exciting, because the excitement and thirst for winning is the best incentive to watch how the events on the football field will develop.

Today's Free Bets & Special Offers:

Go to the Main page for more free tips and predictions

thousands of positive reviews! tens of thousands of happy daily visitors! 7 years in the sports predictions industry! No fixed matches or false predictions. Only high-classed analytics from the best professionals, winners of predictors’ competitions and well-known cappers.