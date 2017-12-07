Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Hockey predictions – Vítkovice Steel vs Sparta Praha – Czech Republic 08.12.17

Well, here comes the new hockey season, which will bring its joys and losses. It’s too early to talk about how the destinies of the teams will develop, our experts predict the match, but one thing is certain, the fight in the championship will be serious. The rivals, which our forecasters drew attention to, will be the command Vítkovice Steel and the command Sparta Praha. It is already known, in this match managers want to test their newcomers, who were acquired in this offseason. Despite this status, newcomers can be called only some of these hockey players, basically – they are well-formed players who have more than one season held at a high level. But while they have to undergo an official check-up, so to speak, baptism of fire, prove that they understand the tasks and goals that managers are putting before them, and also prove that they can benefit the club by speaking in their position. And there is a lot of work to be done. Hockey is not football or basketball, you just can not beat an opponent on the class, you need to make some efforts. In modern hockey, you can rarely meet a frankly weak club, so in this sport there are so few sensations, because there are teams whose level of play is about the same. The command Vítkovice Steel and command Sparta Praha, in principle, are equal opponents, but at the expense of the home arena, the small favorite of the match is still considered to be the hosts. Let’s see if the command Sparta Praha has arguments that prove the incorrectness of this opinion.

An interesting line of bookmakers was proposed for the match of the command Vítkovice Steel and the command Sparta Praha. Recall that hockey is a special kind of sport, in which it is very difficult to single out a favorite. Teams perform in more or less equal compositions, so predicting hockey matches is always interesting, because you can choose not only a good bet on the outcome, but also on the statistics offered by bookmakers. We did a great job, because now there is very little statistical information, because the season has just begun, and the command Vítkovice Steel and the command Sparta Praha managed to hold only a few matches. Therefore, we considered not only the preseason matches, which the teams played in preparation for the new season, but also based on the matches played by the clubs last season. Especially since the composition of the teams has not changed, managers have signed only a few hockey players who will cover the most problematic tactical zones. According to managers, at the start of the season it is extremely important to gain the optimal move, which will set the pace throughout the way to the playoffs. It’s no secret that the management of clubs puts hockey players and managers in serious tasks, for the solution of which they have the whole season. However, already in today’s match, both teams have a difficult exam that will answer many questions. Both clubs are ready to demonstrate their best hockey, so we can only watch the match and cheer for their bets.

The quotes put out by the bookmakers for the match of the command Vítkovice Steel and the command Sparta Praha, according to our forecasters, are a bit wrong. Very much the bookmakers have underestimated the team Vítkovice Steel victory in this match, offering quite a big head start. Yes, in the end of last season the Sparta Praha team experienced a number of problems, but they all stayed last season. The club had time to properly tune in for the new season, that, looking at the results of the pre-season matches, the team did. And in the matches between the team Vítkovice Steel has never defeated its rivals devastatingly. Especially since we managed to find out that the command Vítkovice Steel will play in this match is far from being the optimal composition. Therefore, we think that betting on the team’s Sparta Praha forehand is a good bet in such a match. We would also like to note the bet on the total total of the washers left. Between each other, the command Vítkovice Steel and the command Sparta Praha always play at a good pace, inflicting many shots on each other’s collars. Almost always clubs throw a lot of goals, so, in today’s confrontation, we see no reason that could prevent hockey players from playing effective hockey. Our choice is the total of the abandoned pucks in the confrontation for more. Having a rich history of confrontations, the teams never differed by rough play. Many penalties they received only a few matches, in the main team Vítkovice Steel and command Sparta Praha play correctly, therefore, and the total total penalty minutes, you can try to play less.

Wins in the confrontation Vítkovice Steel – 2.22, there are no winners in the match – 4.3, wins in the confrontation Sparta Praha – 2.848.

For the team Vítkovice Steel match and the Sparta Praha command, which will take place in the near future, our experts offered a number of interesting forecasts, which can be found above. We have detailed our vision of this confrontation, therefore, if someone did not manage to take our forecast, or prefers to bet on the course of the match, now bookmakers offer all the hockey matches in Live-stakes. This type of betting is very convenient, as bettors have the opportunity for a certain time to observe the game of teams, to understand which one is in the best shape, and then only to bet. In principle, even for live betting, you can use the descriptions of the forecasts from our experts, where all the strengths and weaknesses of the teams are clearly spelled out. From the game itself, we are waiting for a sea of ​​dangerous moments, because the team Vítkovice Steel and the command Sparta Praha are well-known hockey players who will try to prove themselves in this match and prove their usefulness to the club. In general, we recommend watching interesting hockey and betting on our forecasts, then you will definitely have a solid profit at the distance.

Today's Free Bets & Special Offers:

Go to the Main page for more free tips and predictions

thousands of positive reviews! tens of thousands of happy daily visitors! 7 years in the sports predictions industry! No fixed matches or false predictions. Only high-classed analytics from the best professionals, winners of predictors’ competitions and well-known cappers.