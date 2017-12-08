Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Bina Zaqatala Prediction and Preview – 08.12.17

The players of Bina and Zaqatala, who will meet each other in the match of the nearest tour, still have a long way to go in the championship. However, even now it can be said that both clubs will fight in this championship for places in the first part of the standings. Team managers said that they managed to conduct an excellent transfer company, thanks to which good players were invited to the team, which, undoubtedly, can be considered an increase. In general, the command Bina and the command Zaqatala were never considered by experts as contenders for the struggle for high places in the championship. However, the start and results of the teams in the current season forced the experts to reconsider their views. Now both clubs show stable results, and if this goes on, the teams can easily get into the fight for high places. For this, both clubs need to demonstrate stability, and this, in the first place, concerns matches, the rivals of the teams in which will be the nearest competitors in the standings. That is why in this confrontation it is important for both clubs to win. In principle, analyzing the statistics, our experts came to the conclusion that the chances of winning teams in this match are almost equal. The clubs have their own leaders who are not afraid to make decisions at critical moments of the game and take the initiative into their own hands. The match promises to be tense and entertaining, as at stake are improving the tournament positions and the opportunity to compete for high places in the championship, so that none of the rivals is going to give such opportunities without a fight.

In the matches of the teams that are fighting for the top lines in the standings, it’s very interesting to watch what is happening on the football field. In the nearest round of the championship will meet the command Bina and the command Zaqatala, which include many well-known players. While both clubs do not show the best results in the championship, therefore, according to the managers of the teams, now for their wards there comes a crucial period, it is necessary to start collecting points in order to catch up with competitors and strengthen their positions in the standings. For this it is necessary to win in this confrontation. The results of the matches between these football clubs gave our experts enough food for thought. Looking at the match statistics between the players of the Bina command and the Zaqatala command, we were able to find some regularities by which we managed to find interesting offers in bookmakers for this match. Note that our forecasts can be used not only for bets before the match, but also for bets on the course of the game. Now many bookmakers offer a large selection of bets on the course of the match. This is not only a bet on the main outcome of the confrontation, but also the stakes on statistics. If you watch the match, and also get acquainted with the opinion of our experts on the progress of the game, during the match you can bet for a good ratio. The command Bina and the command Zaqatala must issue a stubborn match, as in the composition of both teams there are enough upscale players who can at any time inflict the final blow and change the score on the scoreboard in favor of their club. Therefore, we recommend not to overlook this confrontation.

For the experts of our resource it was not easy to make predictions for the match of the command Bina and the command Zaqatala. The fact is that according to the results that teams now demonstrate in the championship, this is a match of equal teams with equal chances of success. In principle, bookmakers also offer equal odds for this confrontation, leaning towards the home team due to the fact that the match will take place before their native fans. Despite this, the experts of our resource do not see the advantage of the home team, quite rightly believing that this confrontation may end in a draw, which will be beneficial to one and the other team, as they will be able to maintain their tournament positions. In principle, you can bet on the fact that the match will be a draw, but more prudent betters can bet that the home team or the guests will not lose in this match. The total total of the goals scored in the confrontation, we see more. Both teams are currently showing excellent results in the attack – they score a lot, but they are not completely defenseless in defense, even weak opponents were able to score goals against the command Bina and command Zaqatala. From this it follows that, most likely, the fans are waiting for productive football, so the stakes on the total more goals in the match are justified. The total total of violations and yellow cards in this match, we recommend to play less, as the teams are unlikely to be able to interrupt the bookies announced by the bookies, since, in our opinion, they are somewhat overstated. The total total of corners in the match, we recommend playing more, if both clubs will attack a lot, then there will be a lot of dangerous moments, therefore, there will be many standards in the match.

In the game, the win will be Bina – 1.31, there are no winners in the game – 5, the game will win Zaqatala – 6.85.

The upcoming match will not be easy for either one or the other team that will take part in it. The command Bina and the command Zaqatala will play each other in the nearest round. For teams this match means a lot. Recall that both clubs are now fighting for getting into the number of teams that are in the first part of the standings. The victory will allow each of the opponents to significantly improve their chances in the standings. It can not be said that in the current season both clubs show poor results. In principle, the teams are trying in every match, and this is confirmed by statistical indicators, both clubs and football players. However, the teams lack stability, and this does not allow them to enter the number of football clubs that are fighting for high places. If you look at the composition of teams, then it can be noted that there are experienced players here who already managed to play in many clubs, including in the well-known teams, and young players who still have to conquer the football Olympus. Most likely, the teams this season will play the optimal composition, so that in the next year seriously count on the prize places of the championship. But the results of this season have not been canceled, which is why we are waiting for the team Bina and the Zaqatala command of the spectacular game from the match, because both clubs will only play to win.

