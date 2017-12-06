Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Coulee Region Chill vs Springfield Jr. Blues tips and odds

With the return of world hockey in bookmakers, the number of bets has increased dramatically, since fans of this sport prefer not only to observe the actions of their idols, but also to confirm their interest in money. Of course, not all fans are professional betters, so it’s hard for them to understand the bookmakers’ proposals, choosing really good bets that will make a profit at the distance. But, it does not matter. There are we – professional forecasters who will willingly share their opinion on the development of events in this or that hockey match. So, today we will understand the match, where the command Coulee Region Chill and the command Springfield Jr. Blues will play. We omit the historical epic that last season was good for the teams. We will concentrate on this season, as the teams will conduct their match within its framework, especially since the leadership has already set before them tasks for this season. First of all, it is necessary to note the changes that occurred in the teams, the command Coulee Region Chill and the command Springfield Jr. Blues said goodbye to some hockey players who did not fit into the game model built by the manager, but they quickly found a substitute in the face of promising youth. Therefore, with the bundling of personnel for this season, the clubs do not experience any problems, all positions on the ice are closed. Most likely, the teams will try to start with victories, as this will allow them to occupy a profitable position in the standings, breaking away from the competition. This means that the game promises to be full of dangerous moments, and the fight will last throughout the match.

An interesting line of bookmakers was proposed for the match of the command Coulee Region Chill and the command Springfield Jr. Blues. Recall that hockey is a special kind of sport, in which it is very difficult to single out a favorite. Teams perform in more or less equal compositions, so predicting hockey matches is always interesting, because you can choose not only a good bet on the outcome, but also on the statistics offered by bookmakers. We did a great job, because now there is very little statistical information, because the season has just begun, and the command Coulee Region Chill and the command Springfield Jr. Blues managed to hold only a few matches. Therefore, we considered not only the preseason matches, which the teams played in preparation for the new season, but also based on the matches played by the clubs last season. Especially since the composition of the teams has not changed, managers have signed only a few hockey players who will cover the most problematic tactical zones. According to managers, at the start of the season it is extremely important to gain the optimal move, which will set the pace throughout the way to the playoffs. It’s no secret that the management of clubs puts hockey players and managers in serious tasks, for the solution of which they have the whole season. However, already in today’s match, both teams have a difficult exam that will answer many questions. Both clubs are ready to demonstrate their best hockey, so we can only watch the match and cheer for their bets.

In order to determine the favorite in the confrontation of the command Coulee Region Chill and the command Springfield Jr. Blues, our forecasters had to do a great job. First of all, we looked through the statistics and the chronology of the events in the matches that the clubs held last season. Also we paid attention to what hockey players have left and which ones have come. In general, a lot of work was done that allowed us to choose the favorite of this match, and also pointed out a number of interesting bookmakers’ offers. We think that the command Coulee Region Chill has more chances to win in this confrontation. The club performs in the native arena, before the native fans. This will be an excellent motivation for hockey players, and they will continuously attack the team Springfield Jr. Blues gate for three periods. The statistics of personal encounters show that the command Coulee Region Chill was not inferior to the hockey players of the Springfield Jr. Blues command in their arena for several seasons. Well, most importantly, now the hosts of the arena are represented by a more united and played team than the guests. Therefore, we advise you to bet on the victory of Coulee Region Chill in this match. However, we do not deny that the Springfield Jr. Blues team will also try to win this match, guest hockey players will also have their chances, some of which are implemented. Taking into account the results of the previous meetings of the Coulee Region Chill command and the Springfield Jr. Blues command, our forecasters believe that the total bet on more abandoned pucks in this confrontation is completely justified. The total total penalty minutes we consider for less, since the command Coulee Region Chill and the command Springfield Jr. Blues rarely break through the proposed total, paying more attention to the game than clarifying the relationship.

The game will end in a draw – 4.2, the winner of the confrontation will be Coulee Region Chill – 2.46, the winner of the confrontation will be Springfield Jr. Blues – 2.1.

The originality of hockey is celebrated by all connoisseurs of this sport. Here, the passions are always boiling throughout the match, and even in just a few seconds the club can save the match by taking off the goalkeeper and transferring the game into overtime or in a series after match shootouts. Each new hockey season is the new chapter of a rich history, in which there is everything, incredible kambeks, devastating defeats and confident victories, clarification of relations, unimaginable game of goalkeepers and players. Today’s match, in which opponents will command Coulee Region Chill and command Springfield Jr. Blues, too, must give all fans of this sport a great match. In the preseason games, the teams actively played different schemes and combinations, the managers clearly tried to form the optimal five, so that the hockey players in them as acutely felt the intentions of the partner. The match in which the command Coulee Region Chill will meet and the command Springfield Jr. Blues will become a real baptism of the new season for managers and hockey players, and fans will be able to observe the developments on the ice, rejoicing that the new hockey season is open, and there will be a lot of interesting , unpredictable and vivid matches.

