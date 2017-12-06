Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Jersey Hitmen New York Aviators Prediction and Preview – 07.12.17

Well, here comes the new hockey season, which will bring its joys and losses. It’s too early to talk about how the destinies of the teams will develop, our experts predict the match, but one thing is certain, the fight in the championship will be serious. The rivals, which our forecasters drew attention to, will be the command Jersey Hitmen and the command New York Aviators. It is already known, in this match managers want to test their newcomers, who were acquired in this offseason. Despite this status, newcomers can be called only some of these hockey players, basically – they are well-formed players who have more than one season held at a high level. But while they have to undergo an official check-up, so to speak, baptism of fire, prove that they understand the tasks and goals that managers are putting before them, and also prove that they can benefit the club by speaking in their position. And there is a lot of work to be done. Hockey is not football or basketball, you just can not beat an opponent on the class, you need to make some efforts. In modern hockey, you can rarely meet a frankly weak club, so in this sport there are so few sensations, because there are teams whose level of play is about the same. The command Jersey Hitmen and command New York Aviators, in principle, are equal opponents, but at the expense of the home arena, the small favorite of the match is still considered to be the hosts. Let’s see if the command New York Aviators has arguments that prove the incorrectness of this opinion.

For several seasons hockey team Jersey Hitmen show excellent results. The team shows technical hockey, many attack, makes many shots and throws a lot of goals. In the offseason, the club was strengthened by a number of well-known hockey players, which, according to the manager of the team, should strengthen the game of the club, making it more diverse. The command New York Aviators shows the average results. The club has a small budget, so it is very difficult for her to sign well-known hockey players. Despite this, in games with stronger opponents the team demonstrates quality hockey, being a tough nut to spoil the nerves of any famous club. What can I expect from the match between the command Jersey Hitmen and the command New York Aviators? Our forecasters tried to use all available information to make forecasts. For this we raised the archives of meetings of these teams last season, which allowed us to find interesting events, bets on which are now available in any bookmaker office. In general, hockey is an interesting sport, since there are no well-pronounced favorites and outsiders, because during the match the initiative is rapidly moving from one club to another, and the chances of hitting the gate are in the hockey players of both teams. Most likely, the match will be fruitful, as in the arsenal of hockey players of both clubs there are feigned combinations that will allow them to excel in this match. More predictions from our experts can be found below, so do not miss this confrontation and enjoy a quality game.

The manager of the New York Aviators team on the eve of the match with the hockey team Jersey Hitmen, made a statement that for his club this will be one of the most important matches. Perhaps, the manager wanted to cheer up his players, but he encouraged the bettorov from all over the world who actively began to download the victory of the guests in this match. Our forecasters believe that there are no prerequisites for such bets, because now the command Jersey Hitmen is in much better form than the command New York Aviators. Especially it is necessary to take into account the factor of the native arena and the fans, who will support their idols throughout the match. Considering the opposition in terms of compositions, we also did not see the benefits of the guests. In general, against the background of the general progruza victory team New York Aviators in this match, we advise you to put on the victory of the command Jersey Hitmen. By the way, if you wait a bit longer, before the very start of the confrontation, you can already play and the hosts of the arena, and, quite for an acceptable coefficient. Usually, when oppositions precede pathos about the significance of this event for the history of one or another team, such matches are not very spectacular. The command Jersey Hitmen and the command New York Aviators always play rough with each other, so we believe that a good bet for this match will be a bet on total more penalty minutes. But the total total of the wasted goals in this match, we would recommend playing for less.

As a result of the meeting, Jersey Hitmen – 2.605 wins, a draw in the match – 4.44, after the meeting will win New York Aviators – 1.96.

The originality of hockey is celebrated by all connoisseurs of this sport. Here, the passions are always boiling throughout the match, and even in just a few seconds the club can save the match by taking off the goalkeeper and transferring the game into overtime or in a series after match shootouts. Each new hockey season is the new chapter of a rich history, in which there is everything, incredible kambeks, devastating defeats and confident victories, clarification of relations, unimaginable game of goalkeepers and players. Today’s match, in which opponents will command Jersey Hitmen and command New York Aviators, too, must give all fans of this sport a great match. In the preseason games, the teams actively played different schemes and combinations, the managers clearly tried to form the optimal five, so that the hockey players in them as acutely felt the intentions of the partner. The match in which the command Jersey Hitmen will meet and the command New York Aviators will become a real baptism of the new season for managers and hockey players, and fans will be able to observe the developments on the ice, rejoicing that the new hockey season is open, and there will be a lot of interesting , unpredictable and vivid matches.

Today's Free Bets & Special Offers:

Go to the Main page for more free tips and predictions

thousands of positive reviews! tens of thousands of happy daily visitors! 7 years in the sports predictions industry! No fixed matches or false predictions. Only high-classed analytics from the best professionals, winners of predictors’ competitions and well-known cappers.