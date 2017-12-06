Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Hockey tips – Avangard Omsk vs Lada Togliatti – Kontinental Hockey League 07.12.17

Well, here comes the new hockey season, which will bring its joys and losses. It’s too early to talk about how the destinies of the teams will develop, our experts predict the match, but one thing is certain, the fight in the championship will be serious. The rivals, which our forecasters drew attention to, will be the command Avangard Omsk and the command Lada Togliatti. It is already known, in this match managers want to test their newcomers, who were acquired in this offseason. Despite this status, newcomers can be called only some of these hockey players, basically – they are well-formed players who have more than one season held at a high level. But while they have to undergo an official check-up, so to speak, baptism of fire, prove that they understand the tasks and goals that managers are putting before them, and also prove that they can benefit the club by speaking in their position. And there is a lot of work to be done. Hockey is not football or basketball, you just can not beat an opponent on the class, you need to make some efforts. In modern hockey, you can rarely meet a frankly weak club, so in this sport there are so few sensations, because there are teams whose level of play is about the same. The command Avangard Omsk and command Lada Togliatti, in principle, are equal opponents, but at the expense of the home arena, the small favorite of the match is still considered to be the hosts. Let’s see if the command Lada Togliatti has arguments that prove the incorrectness of this opinion.

The interest of hockey fans for the match, in which the rivals are command Avangard Omsk and command Lada Togliatti – is fully justified. These clubs in each season show excellent results, always entering the number of applicants for the highest places following the regular season. In the playoffs, these hockey clubs also show excellent results, so, the excitement for this match is clear. Our forecasters carefully analyzed the game and the preparation of both teams. We managed to find a lot of interesting information that we used to make forecasts. Note that in the offseason in the clubs there have been some changes, new hockey players have come, so the tactics of the teams can differ from the one we used to see last season. Now, according to managers, it is important to get a good move, which will consolidate at the top of the standings. Our experts note that now the teams have started to act in a more open manner, which means that in today’s confrontation an effective game awaits us, because there are enough hockey players in the command Avangard Omsk and the command Lada Togliatti team, who can perform an effective throw or make a solo passage . Who is the favorite here – it’s hard to say, since these clubs are about the same level, and only the game will be able to judge who is more responsible in preparing for this match. In any case, we are waiting for an interesting confrontation in which the intrigue will persist until the final siren, and if lucky, the fans will see no less interesting overtime or a series of post-match shootouts.

The opinions of our forecasters and bookmakers do not always coincide. But in determining the favorite of the confrontation of the command Avangard Omsk and the command Lada Togliatti, they coincided completely. The command Avangard Omsk is simply superior to its rivals. The club performed an amazing job of attracting new hockey players, which allowed the team to join their ranks with several talented sportsmen who will definitely strengthen the club’s game. On the native ice the team is not just great, the club destroys its rivals for three periods, rarely allowing them to attack. The team always tries to please the fans with a large number of abandoned pucks. The command Lada Togliatti arrived at this match is not in the best mood, because literally before the match, some personnel losses were incurred. And the statistics of confrontations with the hockey team Avangard Omsk in their arena is also not in favor of the guests. Therefore, our forecasters believe that today Avangard Omsk can not only win, but will do it confidently. So, you can still bet on the home team’s arena in this match. We also liked the bet on the individual team total Avangard Omsk for more in this match. Taking into account the constant readiness to attack and make hockey team throws Avangard Omsk, as well as problems with the composition of the command Lada Togliatti, this rate is completely justified. The total team total may not break, but the owners of the arena must throw their two or three goals.

The triumphant match will be Avangard Omsk – 1.33, the game will end in a draw – 5.8, the triumphant match will be Lada Togliatti – 8.

For the team Avangard Omsk match and the Lada Togliatti command, which will take place in the near future, our experts offered a number of interesting forecasts, which can be found above. We have detailed our vision of this confrontation, therefore, if someone did not manage to take our forecast, or prefers to bet on the course of the match, now bookmakers offer all the hockey matches in Live-stakes. This type of betting is very convenient, as bettors have the opportunity for a certain time to observe the game of teams, to understand which one is in the best shape, and then only to bet. In principle, even for live betting, you can use the descriptions of the forecasts from our experts, where all the strengths and weaknesses of the teams are clearly spelled out. From the game itself, we are waiting for a sea of ​​dangerous moments, because the team Avangard Omsk and the command Lada Togliatti are well-known hockey players who will try to prove themselves in this match and prove their usefulness to the club. In general, we recommend watching interesting hockey and betting on our forecasts, then you will definitely have a solid profit at the distance.

