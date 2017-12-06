Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Hockey tips – Anyang Halla vs Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk – Asia League

Hockey is a dynamic sport, in which not only the speed, accuracy of the throw, but also the excellent vision of the arena are important. It is important to correctly calculate combinations to give your partners the opportunity to conduct an effective attack. In hockey it is necessary to be constantly ready to make either an independent jerk, or not to miss such a jerk from the opponent. But, today’s rivals – the hockey team Anyang Halla and the team Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk – are real professionals who have been playing together for more than a year, so they know how to feel the movement of partners, representing a single mechanism. Of course, newcomers who only recently joined the teams, there is still a lot to learn, to become one with your collectives. However, even now we can say that in the current season both clubs will fight for the highest places in the championship, since the leadership poses very tough tasks for the teams and demands their fulfillment. To achieve these goals, the hockey team Anyang Halla and Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk commands a successful start, which, as a powerful foundation, will allow them to build a successful season. All this is well understood by team managers, setting up their teams for matches with rivals. The meeting of the command Anyang Halla and the command Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk is not just a match of the championship, it is a confrontation of rivals who, in case of a successful season, can compete in the final series for the main trophy of the championship. Therefore, this confrontation should not be left without attention.

The interest of hockey fans for the match, in which the rivals are command Anyang Halla and command Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk – is fully justified. These clubs in each season show excellent results, always entering the number of applicants for the highest places following the regular season. In the playoffs, these hockey clubs also show excellent results, so, the excitement for this match is clear. Our forecasters carefully analyzed the game and the preparation of both teams. We managed to find a lot of interesting information that we used to make forecasts. Note that in the offseason in the clubs there have been some changes, new hockey players have come, so the tactics of the teams can differ from the one we used to see last season. Now, according to managers, it is important to get a good move, which will consolidate at the top of the standings. Our experts note that now the teams have started to act in a more open manner, which means that in today’s confrontation an effective game awaits us, because there are enough hockey players in the command Anyang Halla and the command Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk team, who can perform an effective throw or make a solo passage . Who is the favorite here – it’s hard to say, since these clubs are about the same level, and only the game will be able to judge who is more responsible in preparing for this match. In any case, we are waiting for an interesting confrontation in which the intrigue will persist until the final siren, and if lucky, the fans will see no less interesting overtime or a series of post-match shootouts.

The quotes put out by the bookmakers for the match of the command Anyang Halla and the command Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, according to our forecasters, are a bit wrong. Very much the bookmakers have underestimated the team Anyang Halla victory in this match, offering quite a big head start. Yes, in the end of last season the Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk team experienced a number of problems, but they all stayed last season. The club had time to properly tune in for the new season, that, looking at the results of the pre-season matches, the team did. And in the matches between the team Anyang Halla has never defeated its rivals devastatingly. Especially since we managed to find out that the command Anyang Halla will play in this match is far from being the optimal composition. Therefore, we think that betting on the team’s Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk forehand is a good bet in such a match. We would also like to note the bet on the total total of the washers left. Between each other, the command Anyang Halla and the command Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk always play at a good pace, inflicting many shots on each other’s collars. Almost always clubs throw a lot of goals, so, in today’s confrontation, we see no reason that could prevent hockey players from playing effective hockey. Our choice is the total of the abandoned pucks in the confrontation for more. Having a rich history of confrontations, the teams never differed by rough play. Many penalties they received only a few matches, in the main team Anyang Halla and command Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk play correctly, therefore, and the total total penalty minutes, you can try to play less.

Wins in the confrontation Anyang Halla – 2.13, there are no winners in the match – 4.4, wins in the confrontation Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk – 2.688.

We waited a long time for the start of the hockey season, and now we can enjoy excellent ice battles in the performance of professional hockey players. Recall that in hockey everything is more or less even, in this sport there are not a lot of favorites and outsiders, that’s why it’s always interesting to watch hockey matches, since the account can be changed in favor of one of the teams several times during one period. But, the most interesting thing in this sport is not this, the most interesting begins in the end of the match, when one of the teams is inferior to one puck. Then the club takes off the goalkeeper, and tries to return to the game. It’s very interesting to watch this, and when the team compares the score, transferring the game into overtime, the fans are experiencing incredible emotions, and if you watch the match with the betting in the bookmaker’s office, you will simply get an inexpressible range of feelings. Our experts choose the most interesting and unpredictable matches for forecasting, because we want the bettors not only to receive material benefits from bets, but also enjoy hockey in the performance of real professionals.

Today's Free Bets & Special Offers:

Go to the Main page for more free tips and predictions

thousands of positive reviews! tens of thousands of happy daily visitors! 7 years in the sports predictions industry! No fixed matches or false predictions. Only high-classed analytics from the best professionals, winners of predictors’ competitions and well-known cappers.