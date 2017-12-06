Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Hockey tips – Edmonton Oilers vs Philadelphia Flyers – NHL 07.12.17

With the return of world hockey in bookmakers, the number of bets has increased dramatically, since fans of this sport prefer not only to observe the actions of their idols, but also to confirm their interest in money. Of course, not all fans are professional betters, so it’s hard for them to understand the bookmakers’ proposals, choosing really good bets that will make a profit at the distance. But, it does not matter. There are we – professional forecasters who will willingly share their opinion on the development of events in this or that hockey match. So, today we will understand the match, where the command Edmonton Oilers and the command Philadelphia Flyers will play. We omit the historical epic that last season was good for the teams. We will concentrate on this season, as the teams will conduct their match within its framework, especially since the leadership has already set before them tasks for this season. First of all, it is necessary to note the changes that occurred in the teams, the command Edmonton Oilers and the command Philadelphia Flyers said goodbye to some hockey players who did not fit into the game model built by the manager, but they quickly found a substitute in the face of promising youth. Therefore, with the bundling of personnel for this season, the clubs do not experience any problems, all positions on the ice are closed. Most likely, the teams will try to start with victories, as this will allow them to occupy a profitable position in the standings, breaking away from the competition. This means that the game promises to be full of dangerous moments, and the fight will last throughout the match.

Now it is very difficult to draw conclusions regarding the current form of the command Edmonton Oilers and the command Philadelphia Flyers. Too few matches of the team were held this season, so you can talk about their strengths and weaknesses. Of course, you can take into account the pre-season matches, but here managers not only used a certain tactic, but rather played various ligaments of hockey players. Therefore, our forecasters are still using for the forecasting matches of the hockey clubs, which they spent among themselves last season. Let’s notice that in comparison with the last year, in structure of both clubs there were some beginners. Moreover, the team manager Edmonton Oilers builds a team game around his newcomers, as these hockey players have already proved themselves, speaking for famous hockey clubs. All the attention of the fans will be riveted to this confrontation, as according to the results of last season the clubs could not justify their hopes and compete for the championship, so this season everyone expects high results from them. This is perfectly understood in the camps of both teams. Managers have already stated that they and their wards will try to do everything possible to demonstrate good results this season that will allow them to occupy a high place in the standings and will perform well in the playoffs. In the meantime, we will observe the development of events in the regular season match, where very interesting rivals will come together – the command Edmonton Oilers and the command Philadelphia Flyers.

In order to determine the favorite in the confrontation of the command Edmonton Oilers and the command Philadelphia Flyers, our forecasters had to do a great job. First of all, we looked through the statistics and the chronology of the events in the matches that the clubs held last season. Also we paid attention to what hockey players have left and which ones have come. In general, a lot of work was done that allowed us to choose the favorite of this match, and also pointed out a number of interesting bookmakers’ offers. We think that the command Edmonton Oilers has more chances to win in this confrontation. The club performs in the native arena, before the native fans. This will be an excellent motivation for hockey players, and they will continuously attack the team Philadelphia Flyers gate for three periods. The statistics of personal encounters show that the command Edmonton Oilers was not inferior to the hockey players of the Philadelphia Flyers command in their arena for several seasons. Well, most importantly, now the hosts of the arena are represented by a more united and played team than the guests. Therefore, we advise you to bet on the victory of Edmonton Oilers in this match. However, we do not deny that the Philadelphia Flyers team will also try to win this match, guest hockey players will also have their chances, some of which are implemented. Taking into account the results of the previous meetings of the Edmonton Oilers command and the Philadelphia Flyers command, our forecasters believe that the total bet on more abandoned pucks in this confrontation is completely justified. The total total penalty minutes we consider for less, since the command Edmonton Oilers and the command Philadelphia Flyers rarely break through the proposed total, paying more attention to the game than clarifying the relationship.

The triumphant match will be Edmonton Oilers – 2.17, the game will end in a draw – 4.1, the triumphant match will be Philadelphia Flyers – 2.95.

The originality of hockey is celebrated by all connoisseurs of this sport. Here, the passions are always boiling throughout the match, and even in just a few seconds the club can save the match by taking off the goalkeeper and transferring the game into overtime or in a series after match shootouts. Each new hockey season is the new chapter of a rich history, in which there is everything, incredible kambeks, devastating defeats and confident victories, clarification of relations, unimaginable game of goalkeepers and players. Today’s match, in which opponents will command Edmonton Oilers and command Philadelphia Flyers, too, must give all fans of this sport a great match. In the preseason games, the teams actively played different schemes and combinations, the managers clearly tried to form the optimal five, so that the hockey players in them as acutely felt the intentions of the partner. The match in which the command Edmonton Oilers will meet and the command Philadelphia Flyers will become a real baptism of the new season for managers and hockey players, and fans will be able to observe the developments on the ice, rejoicing that the new hockey season is open, and there will be a lot of interesting , unpredictable and vivid matches.

Today's Free Bets & Special Offers:

Go to the Main page for more free tips and predictions

thousands of positive reviews! tens of thousands of happy daily visitors! 7 years in the sports predictions industry! No fixed matches or false predictions. Only high-classed analytics from the best professionals, winners of predictors’ competitions and well-known cappers.