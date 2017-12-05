Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Football predictions – Penarol vs Defensor Sporting – Uruguay

The closest match, the rivals in which will command Penarol and the command Defensor Sporting will be interesting to all football fans. Both clubs in the current season show stable results, which allows them to be on top of the standings. Now the situation in the championship is quite tense, as many teams have excellent chances to improve their tournament position, and the teams themselves are in the tournament table very tightly, literally every round there is a change of teams fighting for high places in the standings. All this does not allow the teams to relax, demanding from the players maximum concentration on every match. This is also said by the team managers, according to which their players play only to win in every match. Between the command Penarol and the command Defensor Sporting have conducted a sufficient number of matches, the teams are very familiar with the tactics of playing their rivals, so to surprise your opponent, each club will have to make a lot of efforts. Our experts believe that today’s match will be special for the teams, as the victory will allow one of the clubs to improve their positions in the standings, while the other team will have to catch up in the remaining matches. In any case, regardless of the result, which will be fixed on the scoreboard at the end of the match between the players of the command Penarol and the command Defensor Sporting, the experts of our site are waiting for an interesting confrontation here, with equal chances for success for both rivals. Interest in the match can be warmed by rates, taking advantage of the forecasts that our experts prepared.

According to experts of our resource, the opposition of the command Penarol and the command Defensor Sporting should turn out to be exciting and interesting. Both clubs in the current season showed that they are able to act aggressively, they know how to play the first number and achieve victories in matches with heavy rivals. Now the teams need to demonstrate the character, because from the match to the match the fight in the standings only gets aggravated, therefore, to keep their positions in the standings, both teams need to score points. And this can only be done thanks to a quality game in the attack and a reliable game on the defensive. Both clubs boast a large number of players who know how to be useful to the team at a certain stage of playing time. According to the managers, all the leading players will leave the field today from the first minutes of the game. This means that both clubs are aimed at the result in this match, and it can be achieved only by active actions at the opponent’s penalty area. The statistics of the personal meetings and the statistics of the matches of the current season show that in the match of the command Penarol and the command Defensor Sporting it is worth waiting for a large number of goals scored. Both clubs are now clearly on the move, as in recent matches they have scored a lot in the gate of their rivals. And in the matches among themselves these clubs demonstrate good results. Experts of our resource are waiting for active actions from players of both teams, which means that the match should turn out to be interesting and unpredictable. Thanks to our forecasts, viewing this confrontation can be made even more interesting and rich, do not miss the chance to make a profit.

Due to the fact that the command Penarol confidently defeated its opponents in the past matches, the bookmakers consider the home team as the clear favorite in the match with the players of the Defensor Sporting team. However, after carefully analyzing the statistical and other data, our experts believe that the guests today may not lose, and even if the Penarol team wins in this match, then with only a slight advantage. Bookmakers, offering odds for the match of the command Penarol and the command Defensor Sporting, are unlikely to take into account that the hosts of the field will have a number of changes, forced changes connected with injuries and disqualifications of the players of the base. Yes, the command Penarol has a long enough bench, so players can leave the field, which is quite capable to replace the leaders of the team. However, the guests have a good chance, which, according to our experts, they are quite able to use. In recent matches between these clubs, there is an approximate equality in the number of victories, and the command Defensor Sporting has not lost a long time to defeat, this is facilitated by a robust defense game in the current season. So, our forecast for the match of the command Penarol and the command Defensor Sporting is a handicap for the guests. And beters who like to take risks can bet on the fact that Defensor Sporting does not lose in this match. Separately, I would like to stop at the rate – both teams will score in this match. Both clubs have an excellent attack, and the guests also have excellent protection. Therefore, here is quite likely an effective draw. The total total of violations and cards, we advise to play for more, since the command Penarol and the command Defensor Sporting in the matches often play rough, for which they receive yellow cards. The total total of the corner is also worth considering for more, as this season both clubs submit many standards.

In the game, the win will be Penarol – 2.12, there are no winners in the game – 3.3, the game will win Defensor Sporting – 2.98.

The upcoming match will not be easy for either one or the other team that will take part in it. The command Penarol and the command Defensor Sporting will play each other in the nearest round. For teams this match means a lot. Recall that both clubs are now fighting for getting into the number of teams that are in the first part of the standings. The victory will allow each of the opponents to significantly improve their chances in the standings. It can not be said that in the current season both clubs show poor results. In principle, the teams are trying in every match, and this is confirmed by statistical indicators, both clubs and football players. However, the teams lack stability, and this does not allow them to enter the number of football clubs that are fighting for high places. If you look at the composition of teams, then it can be noted that there are experienced players here who already managed to play in many clubs, including in the well-known teams, and young players who still have to conquer the football Olympus. Most likely, the teams this season will play the optimal composition, so that in the next year seriously count on the prize places of the championship. But the results of this season have not been canceled, which is why we are waiting for the team Penarol and the Defensor Sporting command of the spectacular game from the match, because both clubs will only play to win.

