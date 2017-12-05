Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Tennis predictions – Adler/Sireix vs Kung/Totka – ITF

Already everything is ready for the start of the match, the main characters of which will be Adler/Sireix and Kung/Totka. Athletes are well known to fans of big tennis, as they always take part in major tournaments in which they manage to reach the pre-final and final stages, pleasing the fans of this sport with a bright and spectacular game. In the first rounds of the tournament, opponents easily overcome the resistance of their counterparts, which allowed them to secure their participation in this match. However, today’s confrontation will not be so easy, as rivals are well aware of the strengths and weaknesses of the game of their counterparts, so they trained to play in the most uncomfortable for the opponent style. Our experts suggest that athletes are quite capable of demonstrating something new, changing the style of play that is familiar to them, which will allow us to count on success in this match. Considerable value for success will have a psychological attitude. Although, judging by the results of the current season, with this, athletes have no problems, they understand the significance of victories in such a large tournament, so they try to outdo their rivals not only in technology, but also in psychology, and when these two factors are combined, the athlete is practically unbeatable . Many believe that the factor of confrontation has its impact on the result, because psychologically it can put pressure on rivals. However, our experts do not agree with this. We believe that if the coverage of the tournament and the current form of the athlete coincide, then even the preponderance in past confrontations can not guarantee the opponent a victory. It is important to act here and now, showing the best tennis and achieving high results.

Thanks to the fact that a large number of tennis tournaments appear every year, fans of this sport can enjoy interesting confrontations. Contrary to the prevailing opinion that the most interesting matches are held only at major tennis tournaments, our experts consider it differently. We think that low category tournaments are also worthy of attention of tennis fans, so we are trying to predict a large number of matches, so that bettors could choose more interesting rates. Today, in a match where Adler/Sireix and Kung/Totka meet, there must be a fight. Athletes spend a good season, in which they already managed to give out a number of interesting and entertaining matches, achieve victories and even win titles. This makes it possible to believe that today these rivals will try to demonstrate high-level tennis in order to win and go further in the tournament grid. By the way, wins on tennis tournaments of low category give tennis players the opportunity to score rating points too. And let the number of points gained in tournaments of this category is different from the number of points in the Grand Slam or Masters series, all the same it allows tennis players to advance in rating, occupy higher places. The rivals have not met yet, however, judging by the results that they demonstrate this season, we think that the match should turn out to be interesting, because it’s not for nothing that Adler/Sireix and Kung/Totka came to this tournament and already managed to hold several matches, confidently beating their rivals. Most likely, athletes are determined to compete here for the title, so to win this match will do their best.

Looking at the quotes that bookmakers offered for a tennis match in which Adler/Sireix and Kung/Totka will meet, the experts of our website expressed disagreement. In most bookmakers, the coefficient for what will win Adler/Sireix in the match is quite small. It is possible that the bookmakers, exhibiting coefficients, were based on ratings of rivals. The fact is that Kung/Totka is much lower in the ranking. However, the athlete feels great on the type of coverage where the tournament will be held. And even if Kung/Totka does not yet have the scalps of famous athletes, this fight is possible, especially since the type of coverage allows you to keep the ball in the game for a long time, and this makes the chances of success in the draw approximately equal for each of the rivals. Proceeding from this, we believe that the handicap on the outsider must be played necessarily. Kung/Totka may well not only keep the declared odds, but also compete for victory in this match. Therefore, more risky bettors can try to play the outsider’s victory, it’s good that bookmakers offer a fairly high ratio for this event, so, with minimal risks, you can raise a good win. Still our experts were interested in the bet on the total total of games in the match. In principle, athletes will be able to easily break through the declared total of games in more and in two sets, and since our experts are waiting for a serious struggle here, it is quite possible to assume that the confrontation will be protracted. Therefore, the total total of games we recommend to play for more. In general, based on the incorrect line of bookmakers for this match, our experts advise you to try to play in each set an outsider’s victory. In principle, the bet looks quite justified, and, in case Kung/Totka takes an opponent’s hand, it will be possible to close such a bet in a good plus.

The game will win Adler/Sireix – 1.896, the game will win Kung/Totka – 1.82.

Modern tennis is a great opportunity to watch the bright and incredibly technical game of rivals who fight in every match, trying to win. Tennis is a special kind of sport. In contrast to team sports, everything is concentrated in the hands of one person, the success of the match depends on his level of preparation and psychological mood. Each athlete can win in any match and against any opponent. In tennis there are no invincible, because at any time physics or psychology can fail, than certainly take advantage of the opponent. In order to celebrate the victory in the tournament, especially for large tournaments, where each match is like a battle for survival, it’s important to get to the peak of the form, only in this case you can count on the fact that your level of tennis will be higher than the level of tennis displayed by the opponent . Our experts are trying to learn a huge amount of information in search of interesting facts that will help make an interesting forecast for a particular tennis match. Today we are predicting a meeting of tennis players who are well acquainted with the strategies of each other’s games, so we are waiting for an excellent match here with a bunch of incredible combinations and draws.

