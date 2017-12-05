Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Kirkland Lake Gold Miners vs Timmins Rock betting odds

The command Kirkland Lake Gold Miners and the command Timmins Rock last season demonstrated just a phenomenal series of confrontations. This is evidenced by the fact that in the matches between these cubes was set a record of effectiveness. Of course, compared to last season, now the composition of the teams have changed significantly, some hockey players have moved to other clubs, and in their place came the newcomers. But still, hockey experts continue to include these rivals in the number of the most successful hockey clubs of this season, which they can compete for the main trophy. So it or not – we learn only in the final part of the season. Note that, most likely, this is not even known to the team. While all the thoughts of hockey players and managers are focused on the successful start of the new season and the nearest match, where they have to fight with a very difficult and uncompromising opponent. Analyzing possible variants of the outcome of this match, experts of our portal tried to use statistical material, which is freely available on the network. This helped us to find a number of factors on the basis of which we built our forecasts. In general, at the beginning of the season it is extremely difficult to choose matches for forecasting, since there is very little information about the real strength of the teams, their tasks and goals for the upcoming season. We tried to use all available information to provide hockey fans with interesting predictions for the match of the command Kirkland Lake Gold Miners and the command Timmins Rock. We are confident that the game will take place on the oncoming courses, there will be many throws, struggles and abandoned pucks.

In the last season, the series of matches of the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners command and the Timmins Rock command was remembered by the fans for their drama. In each match hockey players of both teams laid out in full, which ensured the intrigue and spectacle of the overall confrontation. Naturally, with the advent of the new season, everyone is waiting for the repetition of this confrontation, the teams are waiting for him, as they have something to show each other, and there is much to strive for. Both clubs spent the offseason on how to adapt the newcomers to the tactical actions and schemes of new clubs as much as possible, except that the managers tried to play new bundles. In general, serious work has been done, the results of which can be observed by watching the matches of teams in the current season. The tasks to fight for the prestigious places of the championship have not been canceled, and for this the clubs have everything they need. Our forecasters carefully studied the history of the confrontations of these teams, we also reviewed preseason matches, which allowed us to pay attention to a number of interesting details. The command Kirkland Lake Gold Miners and the command Timmins Rock are clubs that are accustomed to acting as the first numbers, so it will be interesting to observe their opposition in this match, as one opponent will have to defend and play counter-attacks. In general, there is no doubt that the match will be interesting, and make it profitable will help the forecasts of our experts, which can be found below.

The opinions of our forecasters and bookmakers do not always coincide. But in determining the favorite of the confrontation of the command Kirkland Lake Gold Miners and the command Timmins Rock, they coincided completely. The command Kirkland Lake Gold Miners is simply superior to its rivals. The club performed an amazing job of attracting new hockey players, which allowed the team to join their ranks with several talented sportsmen who will definitely strengthen the club’s game. On the native ice the team is not just great, the club destroys its rivals for three periods, rarely allowing them to attack. The team always tries to please the fans with a large number of abandoned pucks. The command Timmins Rock arrived at this match is not in the best mood, because literally before the match, some personnel losses were incurred. And the statistics of confrontations with the hockey team Kirkland Lake Gold Miners in their arena is also not in favor of the guests. Therefore, our forecasters believe that today Kirkland Lake Gold Miners can not only win, but will do it confidently. So, you can still bet on the home team’s arena in this match. We also liked the bet on the individual team total Kirkland Lake Gold Miners for more in this match. Taking into account the constant readiness to attack and make hockey team throws Kirkland Lake Gold Miners, as well as problems with the composition of the command Timmins Rock, this rate is completely justified. The total team total may not break, but the owners of the arena must throw their two or three goals.

Wins in the confrontation Kirkland Lake Gold Miners – 2.16, there are no winners in the match – 4.14, wins in the confrontation Timmins Rock – 2.405.

For the team Kirkland Lake Gold Miners match and the Timmins Rock command, which will take place in the near future, our experts offered a number of interesting forecasts, which can be found above. We have detailed our vision of this confrontation, therefore, if someone did not manage to take our forecast, or prefers to bet on the course of the match, now bookmakers offer all the hockey matches in Live-stakes. This type of betting is very convenient, as bettors have the opportunity for a certain time to observe the game of teams, to understand which one is in the best shape, and then only to bet. In principle, even for live betting, you can use the descriptions of the forecasts from our experts, where all the strengths and weaknesses of the teams are clearly spelled out. From the game itself, we are waiting for a sea of ​​dangerous moments, because the team Kirkland Lake Gold Miners and the command Timmins Rock are well-known hockey players who will try to prove themselves in this match and prove their usefulness to the club. In general, we recommend watching interesting hockey and betting on our forecasts, then you will definitely have a solid profit at the distance.

