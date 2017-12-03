Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Hockey tips – Brock (Women) vs Lorie (Women) – Canada 04.12.17

Hockey is a dynamic sport, in which not only the speed, accuracy of the throw, but also the excellent vision of the arena are important. It is important to correctly calculate combinations to give your partners the opportunity to conduct an effective attack. In hockey it is necessary to be constantly ready to make either an independent jerk, or not to miss such a jerk from the opponent. But, today’s rivals – the hockey team Brock (Women) and the team Lorie (Women) – are real professionals who have been playing together for more than a year, so they know how to feel the movement of partners, representing a single mechanism. Of course, newcomers who only recently joined the teams, there is still a lot to learn, to become one with your collectives. However, even now we can say that in the current season both clubs will fight for the highest places in the championship, since the leadership poses very tough tasks for the teams and demands their fulfillment. To achieve these goals, the hockey team Brock (Women) and Lorie (Women) commands a successful start, which, as a powerful foundation, will allow them to build a successful season. All this is well understood by team managers, setting up their teams for matches with rivals. The meeting of the command Brock (Women) and the command Lorie (Women) is not just a match of the championship, it is a confrontation of rivals who, in case of a successful season, can compete in the final series for the main trophy of the championship. Therefore, this confrontation should not be left without attention.

For several seasons hockey team Brock (Women) show excellent results. The team shows technical hockey, many attack, makes many shots and throws a lot of goals. In the offseason, the club was strengthened by a number of well-known hockey players, which, according to the manager of the team, should strengthen the game of the club, making it more diverse. The command Lorie (Women) shows the average results. The club has a small budget, so it is very difficult for her to sign well-known hockey players. Despite this, in games with stronger opponents the team demonstrates quality hockey, being a tough nut to spoil the nerves of any famous club. What can I expect from the match between the command Brock (Women) and the command Lorie (Women)? Our forecasters tried to use all available information to make forecasts. For this we raised the archives of meetings of these teams last season, which allowed us to find interesting events, bets on which are now available in any bookmaker office. In general, hockey is an interesting sport, since there are no well-pronounced favorites and outsiders, because during the match the initiative is rapidly moving from one club to another, and the chances of hitting the gate are in the hockey players of both teams. Most likely, the match will be fruitful, as in the arsenal of hockey players of both clubs there are feigned combinations that will allow them to excel in this match. More predictions from our experts can be found below, so do not miss this confrontation and enjoy a quality game.

The opinions of our forecasters and bookmakers do not always coincide. But in determining the favorite of the confrontation of the command Brock (Women) and the command Lorie (Women), they coincided completely. The command Brock (Women) is simply superior to its rivals. The club performed an amazing job of attracting new hockey players, which allowed the team to join their ranks with several talented sportsmen who will definitely strengthen the club’s game. On the native ice the team is not just great, the club destroys its rivals for three periods, rarely allowing them to attack. The team always tries to please the fans with a large number of abandoned pucks. The command Lorie (Women) arrived at this match is not in the best mood, because literally before the match, some personnel losses were incurred. And the statistics of confrontations with the hockey team Brock (Women) in their arena is also not in favor of the guests. Therefore, our forecasters believe that today Brock (Women) can not only win, but will do it confidently. So, you can still bet on the home team’s arena in this match. We also liked the bet on the individual team total Brock (Women) for more in this match. Taking into account the constant readiness to attack and make hockey team throws Brock (Women), as well as problems with the composition of the command Lorie (Women), this rate is completely justified. The total team total may not break, but the owners of the arena must throw their two or three goals.

Wins in the confrontation Brock (Women) – 1.31, there are no winners in the match – 6.9, wins in the confrontation Lorie (Women) – 5.9.

Professional hockey season has begun, and has already managed to please all fans of this sport with a lot of interesting and incredible in the heat of passion of matches. Today there will be an equally interesting and unpredictable match in which the command Brock (Women) and the command Lorie (Women) will meet. Both clubs showed activity when signing new hockey players, and this despite the fact that the team has practically lost no one. Most likely, managers on the eve of the new season, when in its end the teams have to spend a lot of effort, are trying to create several combat formations so that you can play at the same pace throughout the season. Our forecasters are confident that the game time today will get the majority of hockey players, as managers are still in search of optimal compositions and ligaments. Naturally, all hockey players will want to prove themselves, that’s why we see a high tempo here. And judging by the past season, the command Brock (Women) and the command Lorie (Women) always try to keep their rivals in suspense, and in full-time confrontations they can show super speeds. So, to all the good hockey evenings, we are sure that the match will be interesting.

