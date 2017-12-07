Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Hockey predictions – AIK IF U20 vs Skelleftea U20 – Sweden Championship U20 08.12.17

Hockey is a dynamic sport, in which not only the speed, accuracy of the throw, but also the excellent vision of the arena are important. It is important to correctly calculate combinations to give your partners the opportunity to conduct an effective attack. In hockey it is necessary to be constantly ready to make either an independent jerk, or not to miss such a jerk from the opponent. But, today’s rivals – the hockey team AIK IF U20 and the team Skelleftea U20 – are real professionals who have been playing together for more than a year, so they know how to feel the movement of partners, representing a single mechanism. Of course, newcomers who only recently joined the teams, there is still a lot to learn, to become one with your collectives. However, even now we can say that in the current season both clubs will fight for the highest places in the championship, since the leadership poses very tough tasks for the teams and demands their fulfillment. To achieve these goals, the hockey team AIK IF U20 and Skelleftea U20 commands a successful start, which, as a powerful foundation, will allow them to build a successful season. All this is well understood by team managers, setting up their teams for matches with rivals. The meeting of the command AIK IF U20 and the command Skelleftea U20 is not just a match of the championship, it is a confrontation of rivals who, in case of a successful season, can compete in the final series for the main trophy of the championship. Therefore, this confrontation should not be left without attention.

Now it is very difficult to draw conclusions regarding the current form of the command AIK IF U20 and the command Skelleftea U20. Too few matches of the team were held this season, so you can talk about their strengths and weaknesses. Of course, you can take into account the pre-season matches, but here managers not only used a certain tactic, but rather played various ligaments of hockey players. Therefore, our forecasters are still using for the forecasting matches of the hockey clubs, which they spent among themselves last season. Let’s notice that in comparison with the last year, in structure of both clubs there were some beginners. Moreover, the team manager AIK IF U20 builds a team game around his newcomers, as these hockey players have already proved themselves, speaking for famous hockey clubs. All the attention of the fans will be riveted to this confrontation, as according to the results of last season the clubs could not justify their hopes and compete for the championship, so this season everyone expects high results from them. This is perfectly understood in the camps of both teams. Managers have already stated that they and their wards will try to do everything possible to demonstrate good results this season that will allow them to occupy a high place in the standings and will perform well in the playoffs. In the meantime, we will observe the development of events in the regular season match, where very interesting rivals will come together – the command AIK IF U20 and the command Skelleftea U20.

In order to determine the favorite in the confrontation of the command AIK IF U20 and the command Skelleftea U20, our forecasters had to do a great job. First of all, we looked through the statistics and the chronology of the events in the matches that the clubs held last season. Also we paid attention to what hockey players have left and which ones have come. In general, a lot of work was done that allowed us to choose the favorite of this match, and also pointed out a number of interesting bookmakers’ offers. We think that the command AIK IF U20 has more chances to win in this confrontation. The club performs in the native arena, before the native fans. This will be an excellent motivation for hockey players, and they will continuously attack the team Skelleftea U20 gate for three periods. The statistics of personal encounters show that the command AIK IF U20 was not inferior to the hockey players of the Skelleftea U20 command in their arena for several seasons. Well, most importantly, now the hosts of the arena are represented by a more united and played team than the guests. Therefore, we advise you to bet on the victory of AIK IF U20 in this match. However, we do not deny that the Skelleftea U20 team will also try to win this match, guest hockey players will also have their chances, some of which are implemented. Taking into account the results of the previous meetings of the AIK IF U20 command and the Skelleftea U20 command, our forecasters believe that the total bet on more abandoned pucks in this confrontation is completely justified. The total total penalty minutes we consider for less, since the command AIK IF U20 and the command Skelleftea U20 rarely break through the proposed total, paying more attention to the game than clarifying the relationship.

The triumphant match will be AIK IF U20 – 2.02, the game will end in a draw – 4.8, the triumphant match will be Skelleftea U20 – 2.54.

Professional hockey season has begun, and has already managed to please all fans of this sport with a lot of interesting and incredible in the heat of passion of matches. Today there will be an equally interesting and unpredictable match in which the command AIK IF U20 and the command Skelleftea U20 will meet. Both clubs showed activity when signing new hockey players, and this despite the fact that the team has practically lost no one. Most likely, managers on the eve of the new season, when in its end the teams have to spend a lot of effort, are trying to create several combat formations so that you can play at the same pace throughout the season. Our forecasters are confident that the game time today will get the majority of hockey players, as managers are still in search of optimal compositions and ligaments. Naturally, all hockey players will want to prove themselves, that’s why we see a high tempo here. And judging by the past season, the command AIK IF U20 and the command Skelleftea U20 always try to keep their rivals in suspense, and in full-time confrontations they can show super speeds. So, to all the good hockey evenings, we are sure that the match will be interesting.

