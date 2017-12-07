Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Hockey predictions – Tingsryds AIF vs Modo Hockey – Sweden

The command Tingsryds AIF and the command Modo Hockey last season demonstrated just a phenomenal series of confrontations. This is evidenced by the fact that in the matches between these cubes was set a record of effectiveness. Of course, compared to last season, now the composition of the teams have changed significantly, some hockey players have moved to other clubs, and in their place came the newcomers. But still, hockey experts continue to include these rivals in the number of the most successful hockey clubs of this season, which they can compete for the main trophy. So it or not – we learn only in the final part of the season. Note that, most likely, this is not even known to the team. While all the thoughts of hockey players and managers are focused on the successful start of the new season and the nearest match, where they have to fight with a very difficult and uncompromising opponent. Analyzing possible variants of the outcome of this match, experts of our portal tried to use statistical material, which is freely available on the network. This helped us to find a number of factors on the basis of which we built our forecasts. In general, at the beginning of the season it is extremely difficult to choose matches for forecasting, since there is very little information about the real strength of the teams, their tasks and goals for the upcoming season. We tried to use all available information to provide hockey fans with interesting predictions for the match of the command Tingsryds AIF and the command Modo Hockey. We are confident that the game will take place on the oncoming courses, there will be many throws, struggles and abandoned pucks.

An interesting line of bookmakers was proposed for the match of the command Tingsryds AIF and the command Modo Hockey. Recall that hockey is a special kind of sport, in which it is very difficult to single out a favorite. Teams perform in more or less equal compositions, so predicting hockey matches is always interesting, because you can choose not only a good bet on the outcome, but also on the statistics offered by bookmakers. We did a great job, because now there is very little statistical information, because the season has just begun, and the command Tingsryds AIF and the command Modo Hockey managed to hold only a few matches. Therefore, we considered not only the preseason matches, which the teams played in preparation for the new season, but also based on the matches played by the clubs last season. Especially since the composition of the teams has not changed, managers have signed only a few hockey players who will cover the most problematic tactical zones. According to managers, at the start of the season it is extremely important to gain the optimal move, which will set the pace throughout the way to the playoffs. It’s no secret that the management of clubs puts hockey players and managers in serious tasks, for the solution of which they have the whole season. However, already in today’s match, both teams have a difficult exam that will answer many questions. Both clubs are ready to demonstrate their best hockey, so we can only watch the match and cheer for their bets.

The choice of the match of the command Tingsryds AIF and the command Modo Hockey for forecasting was not accidental. Both hockey clubs did a great job in the off-season, so the attention of most fans of this sport is riveted to these teams. We also decided not to stay away, and offer our predictions for the match of the command Tingsryds AIF and the command Modo Hockey. At once I would like to say that the bet on the total total of the wasted goals for more is our main predictions for this match. In last year’s personal meetings, the clubs have struck the declared total in all matches. In addition, serious rotation of the compositions should also postpone their imprint on the game of the teams. Now hockey players have not yet demonstrated that teamwork, which they will find closer to the middle of the season, so the percentage of marriage is much greater. In addition, hockey players will try to show their form to managers, which will contribute to a large number of attacks and throws. So, in the opinion of our forecasters, the bet on total more in this match is completely justified. Of course, the hosts of the arena are a small favorite in this match, but, in principle, the command Tingsryds AIF and the command Modo Hockey at the moment are equal rivals. It’s hard for us to give preference to one of them, so we will not predict the winner of the match. Note only that teams can determine the winner and through overtime or even over a shootout series. But what else I would like to draw attention to is the total total penalty minutes. Teams rarely break through the declared total, so we think that a good bet here will be a bet on the total less.

As a result of the meeting, Tingsryds AIF – 2.48 wins, a draw in the match – 4.14, after the meeting will win Modo Hockey – 2.54.

We waited a long time for the start of the hockey season, and now we can enjoy excellent ice battles in the performance of professional hockey players. Recall that in hockey everything is more or less even, in this sport there are not a lot of favorites and outsiders, that’s why it’s always interesting to watch hockey matches, since the account can be changed in favor of one of the teams several times during one period. But, the most interesting thing in this sport is not this, the most interesting begins in the end of the match, when one of the teams is inferior to one puck. Then the club takes off the goalkeeper, and tries to return to the game. It’s very interesting to watch this, and when the team compares the score, transferring the game into overtime, the fans are experiencing incredible emotions, and if you watch the match with the betting in the bookmaker’s office, you will simply get an inexpressible range of feelings. Our experts choose the most interesting and unpredictable matches for forecasting, because we want the bettors not only to receive material benefits from bets, but also enjoy hockey in the performance of real professionals.

