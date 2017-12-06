Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

SSI Vipiteno Broncos vs Asiago Hockey tips

Hockey is a dynamic sport, in which not only the speed, accuracy of the throw, but also the excellent vision of the arena are important. It is important to correctly calculate combinations to give your partners the opportunity to conduct an effective attack. In hockey it is necessary to be constantly ready to make either an independent jerk, or not to miss such a jerk from the opponent. But, today’s rivals – the hockey team SSI Vipiteno Broncos and the team Asiago – are real professionals who have been playing together for more than a year, so they know how to feel the movement of partners, representing a single mechanism. Of course, newcomers who only recently joined the teams, there is still a lot to learn, to become one with your collectives. However, even now we can say that in the current season both clubs will fight for the highest places in the championship, since the leadership poses very tough tasks for the teams and demands their fulfillment. To achieve these goals, the hockey team SSI Vipiteno Broncos and Asiago commands a successful start, which, as a powerful foundation, will allow them to build a successful season. All this is well understood by team managers, setting up their teams for matches with rivals. The meeting of the command SSI Vipiteno Broncos and the command Asiago is not just a match of the championship, it is a confrontation of rivals who, in case of a successful season, can compete in the final series for the main trophy of the championship. Therefore, this confrontation should not be left without attention.

Now it is very difficult to draw conclusions regarding the current form of the command SSI Vipiteno Broncos and the command Asiago. Too few matches of the team were held this season, so you can talk about their strengths and weaknesses. Of course, you can take into account the pre-season matches, but here managers not only used a certain tactic, but rather played various ligaments of hockey players. Therefore, our forecasters are still using for the forecasting matches of the hockey clubs, which they spent among themselves last season. Let’s notice that in comparison with the last year, in structure of both clubs there were some beginners. Moreover, the team manager SSI Vipiteno Broncos builds a team game around his newcomers, as these hockey players have already proved themselves, speaking for famous hockey clubs. All the attention of the fans will be riveted to this confrontation, as according to the results of last season the clubs could not justify their hopes and compete for the championship, so this season everyone expects high results from them. This is perfectly understood in the camps of both teams. Managers have already stated that they and their wards will try to do everything possible to demonstrate good results this season that will allow them to occupy a high place in the standings and will perform well in the playoffs. In the meantime, we will observe the development of events in the regular season match, where very interesting rivals will come together – the command SSI Vipiteno Broncos and the command Asiago.

In order to determine the favorite in the confrontation of the command SSI Vipiteno Broncos and the command Asiago, our forecasters had to do a great job. First of all, we looked through the statistics and the chronology of the events in the matches that the clubs held last season. Also we paid attention to what hockey players have left and which ones have come. In general, a lot of work was done that allowed us to choose the favorite of this match, and also pointed out a number of interesting bookmakers’ offers. We think that the command SSI Vipiteno Broncos has more chances to win in this confrontation. The club performs in the native arena, before the native fans. This will be an excellent motivation for hockey players, and they will continuously attack the team Asiago gate for three periods. The statistics of personal encounters show that the command SSI Vipiteno Broncos was not inferior to the hockey players of the Asiago command in their arena for several seasons. Well, most importantly, now the hosts of the arena are represented by a more united and played team than the guests. Therefore, we advise you to bet on the victory of SSI Vipiteno Broncos in this match. However, we do not deny that the Asiago team will also try to win this match, guest hockey players will also have their chances, some of which are implemented. Taking into account the results of the previous meetings of the SSI Vipiteno Broncos command and the Asiago command, our forecasters believe that the total bet on more abandoned pucks in this confrontation is completely justified. The total total penalty minutes we consider for less, since the command SSI Vipiteno Broncos and the command Asiago rarely break through the proposed total, paying more attention to the game than clarifying the relationship.

As a result of the meeting, SSI Vipiteno Broncos – 2.665 wins, a draw in the match – 4.84, after the meeting will win Asiago – 2.11.

The originality of hockey is celebrated by all connoisseurs of this sport. Here, the passions are always boiling throughout the match, and even in just a few seconds the club can save the match by taking off the goalkeeper and transferring the game into overtime or in a series after match shootouts. Each new hockey season is the new chapter of a rich history, in which there is everything, incredible kambeks, devastating defeats and confident victories, clarification of relations, unimaginable game of goalkeepers and players. Today’s match, in which opponents will command SSI Vipiteno Broncos and command Asiago, too, must give all fans of this sport a great match. In the preseason games, the teams actively played different schemes and combinations, the managers clearly tried to form the optimal five, so that the hockey players in them as acutely felt the intentions of the partner. The match in which the command SSI Vipiteno Broncos will meet and the command Asiago will become a real baptism of the new season for managers and hockey players, and fans will be able to observe the developments on the ice, rejoicing that the new hockey season is open, and there will be a lot of interesting , unpredictable and vivid matches.

Today's Free Bets & Special Offers:

Go to the Main page for more free tips and predictions

thousands of positive reviews! tens of thousands of happy daily visitors! 7 years in the sports predictions industry! No fixed matches or false predictions. Only high-classed analytics from the best professionals, winners of predictors’ competitions and well-known cappers.