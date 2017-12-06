Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Kolner Haie vs Schwenninger Wild Wings tips and odds

Well, here comes the new hockey season, which will bring its joys and losses. It’s too early to talk about how the destinies of the teams will develop, our experts predict the match, but one thing is certain, the fight in the championship will be serious. The rivals, which our forecasters drew attention to, will be the command Kolner Haie and the command Schwenninger Wild Wings. It is already known, in this match managers want to test their newcomers, who were acquired in this offseason. Despite this status, newcomers can be called only some of these hockey players, basically – they are well-formed players who have more than one season held at a high level. But while they have to undergo an official check-up, so to speak, baptism of fire, prove that they understand the tasks and goals that managers are putting before them, and also prove that they can benefit the club by speaking in their position. And there is a lot of work to be done. Hockey is not football or basketball, you just can not beat an opponent on the class, you need to make some efforts. In modern hockey, you can rarely meet a frankly weak club, so in this sport there are so few sensations, because there are teams whose level of play is about the same. The command Kolner Haie and command Schwenninger Wild Wings, in principle, are equal opponents, but at the expense of the home arena, the small favorite of the match is still considered to be the hosts. Let’s see if the command Schwenninger Wild Wings has arguments that prove the incorrectness of this opinion.

For several seasons hockey team Kolner Haie show excellent results. The team shows technical hockey, many attack, makes many shots and throws a lot of goals. In the offseason, the club was strengthened by a number of well-known hockey players, which, according to the manager of the team, should strengthen the game of the club, making it more diverse. The command Schwenninger Wild Wings shows the average results. The club has a small budget, so it is very difficult for her to sign well-known hockey players. Despite this, in games with stronger opponents the team demonstrates quality hockey, being a tough nut to spoil the nerves of any famous club. What can I expect from the match between the command Kolner Haie and the command Schwenninger Wild Wings? Our forecasters tried to use all available information to make forecasts. For this we raised the archives of meetings of these teams last season, which allowed us to find interesting events, bets on which are now available in any bookmaker office. In general, hockey is an interesting sport, since there are no well-pronounced favorites and outsiders, because during the match the initiative is rapidly moving from one club to another, and the chances of hitting the gate are in the hockey players of both teams. Most likely, the match will be fruitful, as in the arsenal of hockey players of both clubs there are feigned combinations that will allow them to excel in this match. More predictions from our experts can be found below, so do not miss this confrontation and enjoy a quality game.

The choice of the match of the command Kolner Haie and the command Schwenninger Wild Wings for forecasting was not accidental. Both hockey clubs did a great job in the off-season, so the attention of most fans of this sport is riveted to these teams. We also decided not to stay away, and offer our predictions for the match of the command Kolner Haie and the command Schwenninger Wild Wings. At once I would like to say that the bet on the total total of the wasted goals for more is our main predictions for this match. In last year’s personal meetings, the clubs have struck the declared total in all matches. In addition, serious rotation of the compositions should also postpone their imprint on the game of the teams. Now hockey players have not yet demonstrated that teamwork, which they will find closer to the middle of the season, so the percentage of marriage is much greater. In addition, hockey players will try to show their form to managers, which will contribute to a large number of attacks and throws. So, in the opinion of our forecasters, the bet on total more in this match is completely justified. Of course, the hosts of the arena are a small favorite in this match, but, in principle, the command Kolner Haie and the command Schwenninger Wild Wings at the moment are equal rivals. It’s hard for us to give preference to one of them, so we will not predict the winner of the match. Note only that teams can determine the winner and through overtime or even over a shootout series. But what else I would like to draw attention to is the total total penalty minutes. Teams rarely break through the declared total, so we think that a good bet here will be a bet on the total less.

The game will end in a draw – 4.6, the winner of the confrontation will be Kolner Haie – 1.74, the winner of the confrontation will be Schwenninger Wild Wings – 3.56.

Professional hockey season has begun, and has already managed to please all fans of this sport with a lot of interesting and incredible in the heat of passion of matches. Today there will be an equally interesting and unpredictable match in which the command Kolner Haie and the command Schwenninger Wild Wings will meet. Both clubs showed activity when signing new hockey players, and this despite the fact that the team has practically lost no one. Most likely, managers on the eve of the new season, when in its end the teams have to spend a lot of effort, are trying to create several combat formations so that you can play at the same pace throughout the season. Our forecasters are confident that the game time today will get the majority of hockey players, as managers are still in search of optimal compositions and ligaments. Naturally, all hockey players will want to prove themselves, that’s why we see a high tempo here. And judging by the past season, the command Kolner Haie and the command Schwenninger Wild Wings always try to keep their rivals in suspense, and in full-time confrontations they can show super speeds. So, to all the good hockey evenings, we are sure that the match will be interesting.

