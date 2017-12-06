Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Molot-Prikamye Perm vs Kunlun Red Star Heilongjiang betting odds

The command Molot-Prikamye Perm and the command Kunlun Red Star Heilongjiang last season demonstrated just a phenomenal series of confrontations. This is evidenced by the fact that in the matches between these cubes was set a record of effectiveness. Of course, compared to last season, now the composition of the teams have changed significantly, some hockey players have moved to other clubs, and in their place came the newcomers. But still, hockey experts continue to include these rivals in the number of the most successful hockey clubs of this season, which they can compete for the main trophy. So it or not – we learn only in the final part of the season. Note that, most likely, this is not even known to the team. While all the thoughts of hockey players and managers are focused on the successful start of the new season and the nearest match, where they have to fight with a very difficult and uncompromising opponent. Analyzing possible variants of the outcome of this match, experts of our portal tried to use statistical material, which is freely available on the network. This helped us to find a number of factors on the basis of which we built our forecasts. In general, at the beginning of the season it is extremely difficult to choose matches for forecasting, since there is very little information about the real strength of the teams, their tasks and goals for the upcoming season. We tried to use all available information to provide hockey fans with interesting predictions for the match of the command Molot-Prikamye Perm and the command Kunlun Red Star Heilongjiang. We are confident that the game will take place on the oncoming courses, there will be many throws, struggles and abandoned pucks.

An interesting line of bookmakers was proposed for the match of the command Molot-Prikamye Perm and the command Kunlun Red Star Heilongjiang. Recall that hockey is a special kind of sport, in which it is very difficult to single out a favorite. Teams perform in more or less equal compositions, so predicting hockey matches is always interesting, because you can choose not only a good bet on the outcome, but also on the statistics offered by bookmakers. We did a great job, because now there is very little statistical information, because the season has just begun, and the command Molot-Prikamye Perm and the command Kunlun Red Star Heilongjiang managed to hold only a few matches. Therefore, we considered not only the preseason matches, which the teams played in preparation for the new season, but also based on the matches played by the clubs last season. Especially since the composition of the teams has not changed, managers have signed only a few hockey players who will cover the most problematic tactical zones. According to managers, at the start of the season it is extremely important to gain the optimal move, which will set the pace throughout the way to the playoffs. It’s no secret that the management of clubs puts hockey players and managers in serious tasks, for the solution of which they have the whole season. However, already in today’s match, both teams have a difficult exam that will answer many questions. Both clubs are ready to demonstrate their best hockey, so we can only watch the match and cheer for their bets.

The opinions of our forecasters and bookmakers do not always coincide. But in determining the favorite of the confrontation of the command Molot-Prikamye Perm and the command Kunlun Red Star Heilongjiang, they coincided completely. The command Molot-Prikamye Perm is simply superior to its rivals. The club performed an amazing job of attracting new hockey players, which allowed the team to join their ranks with several talented sportsmen who will definitely strengthen the club’s game. On the native ice the team is not just great, the club destroys its rivals for three periods, rarely allowing them to attack. The team always tries to please the fans with a large number of abandoned pucks. The command Kunlun Red Star Heilongjiang arrived at this match is not in the best mood, because literally before the match, some personnel losses were incurred. And the statistics of confrontations with the hockey team Molot-Prikamye Perm in their arena is also not in favor of the guests. Therefore, our forecasters believe that today Molot-Prikamye Perm can not only win, but will do it confidently. So, you can still bet on the home team’s arena in this match. We also liked the bet on the individual team total Molot-Prikamye Perm for more in this match. Taking into account the constant readiness to attack and make hockey team throws Molot-Prikamye Perm, as well as problems with the composition of the command Kunlun Red Star Heilongjiang, this rate is completely justified. The total team total may not break, but the owners of the arena must throw their two or three goals.

The triumphant match will be Molot-Prikamye Perm – 1.855, the game will end in a draw – 4.34, the triumphant match will be Kunlun Red Star Heilongjiang – 3.7.

Professional hockey season has begun, and has already managed to please all fans of this sport with a lot of interesting and incredible in the heat of passion of matches. Today there will be an equally interesting and unpredictable match in which the command Molot-Prikamye Perm and the command Kunlun Red Star Heilongjiang will meet. Both clubs showed activity when signing new hockey players, and this despite the fact that the team has practically lost no one. Most likely, managers on the eve of the new season, when in its end the teams have to spend a lot of effort, are trying to create several combat formations so that you can play at the same pace throughout the season. Our forecasters are confident that the game time today will get the majority of hockey players, as managers are still in search of optimal compositions and ligaments. Naturally, all hockey players will want to prove themselves, that’s why we see a high tempo here. And judging by the past season, the command Molot-Prikamye Perm and the command Kunlun Red Star Heilongjiang always try to keep their rivals in suspense, and in full-time confrontations they can show super speeds. So, to all the good hockey evenings, we are sure that the match will be interesting.

