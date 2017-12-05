Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Leones vs Boyaca Chico Prediction and Preview – 07.12.17

On the eve of the start of the match, in which Leones and team Boyaca Chico will take part, the experts of our site decided to carefully analyze the upcoming match, and offer interesting predictions for this confrontation. Both clubs are not in vain considered one of the contenders for high places on the basis of this season. During the validity of the transfer window, both teams showed activity in the transfer market, where they were able to make some good acquisitions. At the same time, both clubs said goodbye to a number of players, some of whom played far from the last role in the team. However, the club prepared for the new season without them, therefore, managers count on those players that are available. While the matches that teams have already played in the championship, we see that the forecasts of experts are justified. Both clubs show a stable game, gain points, and are among the best of the championship clubs. But ahead of the team expects a busy schedule, they have to play a decent decent number of matches, so conclusions about what places will occupy the clubs in the standings for this season – are still premature. Now it’s important for the teams to focus on every match, so all the attention of managers and players is focused on the upcoming meeting, as the opponents – to match each other, can create a moment from nothing at the opponent’s gate, and at the same time they have reliable actions in the defense. Our experts believe that the game will be interesting, because in order to win, managers will have to look for clues to the opening of the opponent’s defense, therefore, tactical changes in the actions of the teams are possible.

According to experts of our resource, the opposition of the command Leones and the command Boyaca Chico should turn out to be exciting and interesting. Both clubs in the current season showed that they are able to act aggressively, they know how to play the first number and achieve victories in matches with heavy rivals. Now the teams need to demonstrate the character, because from the match to the match the fight in the standings only gets aggravated, therefore, to keep their positions in the standings, both teams need to score points. And this can only be done thanks to a quality game in the attack and a reliable game on the defensive. Both clubs boast a large number of players who know how to be useful to the team at a certain stage of playing time. According to the managers, all the leading players will leave the field today from the first minutes of the game. This means that both clubs are aimed at the result in this match, and it can be achieved only by active actions at the opponent’s penalty area. The statistics of the personal meetings and the statistics of the matches of the current season show that in the match of the command Leones and the command Boyaca Chico it is worth waiting for a large number of goals scored. Both clubs are now clearly on the move, as in recent matches they have scored a lot in the gate of their rivals. And in the matches among themselves these clubs demonstrate good results. Experts of our resource are waiting for active actions from players of both teams, which means that the match should turn out to be interesting and unpredictable. Thanks to our forecasts, viewing this confrontation can be made even more interesting and rich, do not miss the chance to make a profit.

For the experts of our resource it was not easy to make predictions for the match of the command Leones and the command Boyaca Chico. The fact is that according to the results that teams now demonstrate in the championship, this is a match of equal teams with equal chances of success. In principle, bookmakers also offer equal odds for this confrontation, leaning towards the home team due to the fact that the match will take place before their native fans. Despite this, the experts of our resource do not see the advantage of the home team, quite rightly believing that this confrontation may end in a draw, which will be beneficial to one and the other team, as they will be able to maintain their tournament positions. In principle, you can bet on the fact that the match will be a draw, but more prudent betters can bet that the home team or the guests will not lose in this match. The total total of the goals scored in the confrontation, we see more. Both teams are currently showing excellent results in the attack – they score a lot, but they are not completely defenseless in defense, even weak opponents were able to score goals against the command Leones and command Boyaca Chico. From this it follows that, most likely, the fans are waiting for productive football, so the stakes on the total more goals in the match are justified. The total total of violations and yellow cards in this match, we recommend to play less, as the teams are unlikely to be able to interrupt the bookies announced by the bookies, since, in our opinion, they are somewhat overstated. The total total of corners in the match, we recommend playing more, if both clubs will attack a lot, then there will be a lot of dangerous moments, therefore, there will be many standards in the match.

The match will end in a draw – 3.24, win the game Leones – 1.97, win the game Boyaca Chico – 4.26.

Last season, the opposition between Leones and Boyaca Chico was very interesting and unpredictable. Intrigue in the match held almost to the final whistle. Judging by the results that both clubs demonstrate in the standings in the current championship, the opposition of these teams in this season should be no less interesting. Now the command Leones and the command Boyaca Chico are in the first part of the standings. Thanks to the fact that in the last matches both clubs showed good results, they approach the full-time match in excellent spirits. According to managers, both clubs will play in optimal formations, as there are no serious damages for key players. This means that the Leones command and the Boyaca Chico command will play on the oncoming courses, since in games with their rivals they are used to controlling the ball and acting on the football field with the first number. This match will give fans of football a lot of bright confrontations, as in the composition of both teams are well-known players who by their active actions can change the score on the scoreboard in favor of their team. In general, for those who plan not only to watch this wonderful match, but also to bet, our experts have prepared several interesting forecasts, which can be found above.

