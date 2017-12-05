Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Timra U20 Brynas U20 betting preview with odds and our tips

Fans of hockey finally waited for the start of the new season. Now for a long time you can admire the incredible combinations, swift passages and throws from different positions. Of course, we can not fail to note the game of goalkeepers, who in fantastic jumping repel fantastic shots. All this and all this will be enough. Bookmakers have also felt that the world hockey is starting to gain momentum, so they offer in their lines a large selection of rates for all the hockey matches. But our forecasters will not be sprayed for all the matches, we will concentrate our efforts on the opposition of the command Timra U20 and the command Brynas U20, since this match is seen by us as the most interesting and unpredictable match of the hockey tour. Both clubs can boast of an excellent past season, when they managed to take a worthy place in the regular season’s standings, and then play in the playoffs no less dignifiedly. Of course, with the advent of the new season, new goals are facing the clubs, so now hockey players and team managers need, first of all, to concentrate on the new championship, so that this season show results no worse, and even better than last season. To prepare for the clubs used off-season, now there is no time for swinging, you need to immediately take the bull by the horns, and demonstrate cool hockey from the first matches. We are confident that the rate of confrontation between the command Timra U20 and the command Brynas U20 will be very high, since the hockey players will try to embarrass each other with a flurry of shots from all positions. Therefore, we recommend not to miss this match.

An interesting line of bookmakers was proposed for the match of the command Timra U20 and the command Brynas U20. Recall that hockey is a special kind of sport, in which it is very difficult to single out a favorite. Teams perform in more or less equal compositions, so predicting hockey matches is always interesting, because you can choose not only a good bet on the outcome, but also on the statistics offered by bookmakers. We did a great job, because now there is very little statistical information, because the season has just begun, and the command Timra U20 and the command Brynas U20 managed to hold only a few matches. Therefore, we considered not only the preseason matches, which the teams played in preparation for the new season, but also based on the matches played by the clubs last season. Especially since the composition of the teams has not changed, managers have signed only a few hockey players who will cover the most problematic tactical zones. According to managers, at the start of the season it is extremely important to gain the optimal move, which will set the pace throughout the way to the playoffs. It’s no secret that the management of clubs puts hockey players and managers in serious tasks, for the solution of which they have the whole season. However, already in today’s match, both teams have a difficult exam that will answer many questions. Both clubs are ready to demonstrate their best hockey, so we can only watch the match and cheer for their bets.

In order to determine the favorite in the confrontation of the command Timra U20 and the command Brynas U20, our forecasters had to do a great job. First of all, we looked through the statistics and the chronology of the events in the matches that the clubs held last season. Also we paid attention to what hockey players have left and which ones have come. In general, a lot of work was done that allowed us to choose the favorite of this match, and also pointed out a number of interesting bookmakers’ offers. We think that the command Timra U20 has more chances to win in this confrontation. The club performs in the native arena, before the native fans. This will be an excellent motivation for hockey players, and they will continuously attack the team Brynas U20 gate for three periods. The statistics of personal encounters show that the command Timra U20 was not inferior to the hockey players of the Brynas U20 command in their arena for several seasons. Well, most importantly, now the hosts of the arena are represented by a more united and played team than the guests. Therefore, we advise you to bet on the victory of Timra U20 in this match. However, we do not deny that the Brynas U20 team will also try to win this match, guest hockey players will also have their chances, some of which are implemented. Taking into account the results of the previous meetings of the Timra U20 command and the Brynas U20 command, our forecasters believe that the total bet on more abandoned pucks in this confrontation is completely justified. The total total penalty minutes we consider for less, since the command Timra U20 and the command Brynas U20 rarely break through the proposed total, paying more attention to the game than clarifying the relationship.

Wins in the confrontation Timra U20 – 3.72, there are no winners in the match – 5.1, wins in the confrontation Brynas U20 – 1.59.

Today is a special day, as in the evening there will be an interesting hockey match, which will be attended by hockey players Timra U20 and commands Brynas U20. Above, our forecasters have repeatedly dwelled on the merits and demerits of one and the other team. We talked about all the personnel changes that took place in the hockey clubs during the off-season. We talked about the current form, the tasks of the teams, and also touched upon the topic of personal meetings of these teams. In addition, we offered bettorov a variety of predictions for the match command Timra U20 and the command Brynas U20. The only thing left to add is that now hockey players of one and the other team will try to show themselves, so that managers notice them and give them more playing time. This means that today there will be mad speeds, lots of fighting and throws on each other’s collars. That is, the fans who will be watching the development of events in the match from the stands and at the TV screens should become witnesses of an excellent opposition, which is not for nothing called a real men’s game.

