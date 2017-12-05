Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Paula Perez Garcia Juliana Jose Parra Gomez betting odds

The interest of our experts attracted a tennis match, in which the rivals will be famous sportsmen. Paula Perez Garcia and Juliana Jose Parra Gomez are leaders in the world rankings. These rivals have repeatedly met with each other, and their confrontations always take place in a tense struggle with equal chances of success. We think that in today’s match nothing will change. At the beginning of the season, these athletes have already met. That match was remembered by the fans for a long time, since the tennis players kept the audience in suspense until the last draw. During the match, they managed to play unrealistic rallies, giving out stunning beauty and performance combinations. Today, tennis players have already managed to take part in a number of tournaments, which participated in the final stages. They also managed to win several trophies, which also once again confirms the excellent shape of the athletes. The media is actively discussing and predicting this match, and the popular Internet publics, in which the forecasters share their opinions and forecasts about the development of events in this match, are not lagging behind. Our portal also decided to make its predictions for the match, which will bring together famous athletes. Many experts predict the winner of this pair of tennis players fighting for the title of the tournament. It is too early to say this, but, judging by the current form of opponents, there is some truth in these forecasts. Thus, everything indicates that the game should leave a pleasant aftertaste after it, therefore, we recommend watching this match, and our forecasts will make it a profitable occupation.

The excellent start of the season allowed the athletes, who will meet in the internal match, to strengthen their positions in the world tennis rating. Now they can start performing at major tennis tournaments from the second round, which, of course, should affect the quality of tennis, because athletes start their way to the championship several matches later than their rivals, therefore, they will be full of energy. Athletes have already met among themselves, while in the confrontation there is no advantage to any of the athletes. The cover on which this tournament is held, more suits the style of the game of the athlete, whom bookmakers see as an outsider of this confrontation. In general, if we talk about modern tennis and betting, then it is very difficult for bookmakers to assess the chances of rivals for success. The fact is that when the outcome of a match depends on the actions of one person, then it is necessary to take into account not only its rating, current form and statistics of personal meetings. The psychological factor is perhaps the most important factor in tennis, and if the tennis player is not ready psychologically, then neither the high rating, nor the excellent physical form, nor the advantage in personal meetings can help him win. The psychological factor is very important, but it is difficult to calculate. Our experts carefully study the personal pages of athletes in social networks, because they often find the key to answering the question – the tennis player is set up to play the tournament well, or now his thoughts are far from the tournament and the upcoming match. Sometimes we succeed. In any case, the greater emphasis we make is not on predicting the outcome of a match, but on statistics, here the risk of failure is much less.

Experts of our resource could not easily analyze the tennis match, the rivals in which will be Paula Perez Garcia and Juliana Jose Parra Gomez. Now the athletes are on the neighboring positions in the ranking, show excellent results this season and at this tournament are among the favorites. The opponents already have victories in this tournament, therefore, we believe that the coverage of the tournament is perfectly suited to their style of play, therefore, in this match it is worth waiting for a stubborn fight. Just think and bookmakers, which put on the victory of rivals equal quotes, assessing their chances of success in this confrontation, as equals. Therefore, the winner in this match, we advise you to choose after the athletes will play a few games to understand which of them is more worthy of victory. In general, the mood is visible from the first games in the match, and given the equally high level of rivals, we think that the meeting will be very stubborn. Proceeding from this, the most interesting bet here is the total total of games for more. Even considering the fact that bookmakers have somewhat overstated the total total of games, we still recommend placing bets on more, as the athletes will try to win. Based on this, a good bet is a bet on the individual total of the games of each opponent. If the match is persistent, then the opponents should focus on their feeds, and the type of coverage allows you to confidently score points on your submission to each of the rivals. Still here we would recommend during the match, when one of the opponents will win the set, take the victory in the opponent’s match, the coefficient for this will be very preferable, and as the match will be protracted, it can be closed in plus.

The match will win Paula Perez Garcia – 1.02, the match will win Juliana Jose Parra Gomez – 11.5.

There are no uninteresting matches in tennis. From the viewpoint of viewing, especially when the level of tennis players is very different, it is possible, but even such matches our experts try to turn bettorov for good. In matches, when the level of competitors is dramatically different, it is worth giving preference to the more prepared of the athletes. Moreover, as practice shows, such tennis players do not stand on ceremony with their opponents, preferring to quickly finish this match and begin preparations for the next one. Note that at major tennis tournaments, when there are still many matches ahead, there is no need to delay passing matches – those in which the opponent can not give you any variety in terms of the game, stupidly interrupting or throwing the ball across the net. Bookmakers also feel this, and therefore offer in lines overstated odds and understated totals for such matches. This they try to scare away the bettorov. However, we are our way out – betting on the course of the match. Here, bookmakers offer great bet choices, so you can bet on the events that bookmakers try not to take before the match begins. The stakes in the course of the match are an excellent solution to many problems, because what can be better than putting it on the game, and then watching the developments from the rostrum or the TV screen.

Today's Free Bets & Special Offers:

Go to the Main page for more free tips and predictions

thousands of positive reviews! tens of thousands of happy daily visitors! 7 years in the sports predictions industry! No fixed matches or false predictions. Only high-classed analytics from the best professionals, winners of predictors’ competitions and well-known cappers.