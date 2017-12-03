Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

TWK Innsbruck U20 KMH Budapest U20 tips and odds

Well, here comes the new hockey season, which will bring its joys and losses. It’s too early to talk about how the destinies of the teams will develop, our experts predict the match, but one thing is certain, the fight in the championship will be serious. The rivals, which our forecasters drew attention to, will be the command TWK Innsbruck U20 and the command KMH Budapest U20. It is already known, in this match managers want to test their newcomers, who were acquired in this offseason. Despite this status, newcomers can be called only some of these hockey players, basically – they are well-formed players who have more than one season held at a high level. But while they have to undergo an official check-up, so to speak, baptism of fire, prove that they understand the tasks and goals that managers are putting before them, and also prove that they can benefit the club by speaking in their position. And there is a lot of work to be done. Hockey is not football or basketball, you just can not beat an opponent on the class, you need to make some efforts. In modern hockey, you can rarely meet a frankly weak club, so in this sport there are so few sensations, because there are teams whose level of play is about the same. The command TWK Innsbruck U20 and command KMH Budapest U20, in principle, are equal opponents, but at the expense of the home arena, the small favorite of the match is still considered to be the hosts. Let’s see if the command KMH Budapest U20 has arguments that prove the incorrectness of this opinion.

In the last season, the series of matches of the TWK Innsbruck U20 command and the KMH Budapest U20 command was remembered by the fans for their drama. In each match hockey players of both teams laid out in full, which ensured the intrigue and spectacle of the overall confrontation. Naturally, with the advent of the new season, everyone is waiting for the repetition of this confrontation, the teams are waiting for him, as they have something to show each other, and there is much to strive for. Both clubs spent the offseason on how to adapt the newcomers to the tactical actions and schemes of new clubs as much as possible, except that the managers tried to play new bundles. In general, serious work has been done, the results of which can be observed by watching the matches of teams in the current season. The tasks to fight for the prestigious places of the championship have not been canceled, and for this the clubs have everything they need. Our forecasters carefully studied the history of the confrontations of these teams, we also reviewed preseason matches, which allowed us to pay attention to a number of interesting details. The command TWK Innsbruck U20 and the command KMH Budapest U20 are clubs that are accustomed to acting as the first numbers, so it will be interesting to observe their opposition in this match, as one opponent will have to defend and play counter-attacks. In general, there is no doubt that the match will be interesting, and make it profitable will help the forecasts of our experts, which can be found below.

The choice of the match of the command TWK Innsbruck U20 and the command KMH Budapest U20 for forecasting was not accidental. Both hockey clubs did a great job in the off-season, so the attention of most fans of this sport is riveted to these teams. We also decided not to stay away, and offer our predictions for the match of the command TWK Innsbruck U20 and the command KMH Budapest U20. At once I would like to say that the bet on the total total of the wasted goals for more is our main predictions for this match. In last year’s personal meetings, the clubs have struck the declared total in all matches. In addition, serious rotation of the compositions should also postpone their imprint on the game of the teams. Now hockey players have not yet demonstrated that teamwork, which they will find closer to the middle of the season, so the percentage of marriage is much greater. In addition, hockey players will try to show their form to managers, which will contribute to a large number of attacks and throws. So, in the opinion of our forecasters, the bet on total more in this match is completely justified. Of course, the hosts of the arena are a small favorite in this match, but, in principle, the command TWK Innsbruck U20 and the command KMH Budapest U20 at the moment are equal rivals. It’s hard for us to give preference to one of them, so we will not predict the winner of the match. Note only that teams can determine the winner and through overtime or even over a shootout series. But what else I would like to draw attention to is the total total penalty minutes. Teams rarely break through the declared total, so we think that a good bet here will be a bet on the total less.

The triumphant match will be TWK Innsbruck U20 – 4.46, the game will end in a draw – 5.2, the triumphant match will be KMH Budapest U20 – 1.51.

The originality of hockey is celebrated by all connoisseurs of this sport. Here, the passions are always boiling throughout the match, and even in just a few seconds the club can save the match by taking off the goalkeeper and transferring the game into overtime or in a series after match shootouts. Each new hockey season is the new chapter of a rich history, in which there is everything, incredible kambeks, devastating defeats and confident victories, clarification of relations, unimaginable game of goalkeepers and players. Today’s match, in which opponents will command TWK Innsbruck U20 and command KMH Budapest U20, too, must give all fans of this sport a great match. In the preseason games, the teams actively played different schemes and combinations, the managers clearly tried to form the optimal five, so that the hockey players in them as acutely felt the intentions of the partner. The match in which the command TWK Innsbruck U20 will meet and the command KMH Budapest U20 will become a real baptism of the new season for managers and hockey players, and fans will be able to observe the developments on the ice, rejoicing that the new hockey season is open, and there will be a lot of interesting , unpredictable and vivid matches.

