Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Gothiques dAmiens Bruleurs de Loups betting odds

Well, here comes the new hockey season, which will bring its joys and losses. It’s too early to talk about how the destinies of the teams will develop, our experts predict the match, but one thing is certain, the fight in the championship will be serious. The rivals, which our forecasters drew attention to, will be the command Gothiques dAmiens and the command Bruleurs de Loups. It is already known, in this match managers want to test their newcomers, who were acquired in this offseason. Despite this status, newcomers can be called only some of these hockey players, basically – they are well-formed players who have more than one season held at a high level. But while they have to undergo an official check-up, so to speak, baptism of fire, prove that they understand the tasks and goals that managers are putting before them, and also prove that they can benefit the club by speaking in their position. And there is a lot of work to be done. Hockey is not football or basketball, you just can not beat an opponent on the class, you need to make some efforts. In modern hockey, you can rarely meet a frankly weak club, so in this sport there are so few sensations, because there are teams whose level of play is about the same. The command Gothiques dAmiens and command Bruleurs de Loups, in principle, are equal opponents, but at the expense of the home arena, the small favorite of the match is still considered to be the hosts. Let’s see if the command Bruleurs de Loups has arguments that prove the incorrectness of this opinion.

Now it is very difficult to draw conclusions regarding the current form of the command Gothiques dAmiens and the command Bruleurs de Loups. Too few matches of the team were held this season, so you can talk about their strengths and weaknesses. Of course, you can take into account the pre-season matches, but here managers not only used a certain tactic, but rather played various ligaments of hockey players. Therefore, our forecasters are still using for the forecasting matches of the hockey clubs, which they spent among themselves last season. Let’s notice that in comparison with the last year, in structure of both clubs there were some beginners. Moreover, the team manager Gothiques dAmiens builds a team game around his newcomers, as these hockey players have already proved themselves, speaking for famous hockey clubs. All the attention of the fans will be riveted to this confrontation, as according to the results of last season the clubs could not justify their hopes and compete for the championship, so this season everyone expects high results from them. This is perfectly understood in the camps of both teams. Managers have already stated that they and their wards will try to do everything possible to demonstrate good results this season that will allow them to occupy a high place in the standings and will perform well in the playoffs. In the meantime, we will observe the development of events in the regular season match, where very interesting rivals will come together – the command Gothiques dAmiens and the command Bruleurs de Loups.

The choice of the match of the command Gothiques dAmiens and the command Bruleurs de Loups for forecasting was not accidental. Both hockey clubs did a great job in the off-season, so the attention of most fans of this sport is riveted to these teams. We also decided not to stay away, and offer our predictions for the match of the command Gothiques dAmiens and the command Bruleurs de Loups. At once I would like to say that the bet on the total total of the wasted goals for more is our main predictions for this match. In last year’s personal meetings, the clubs have struck the declared total in all matches. In addition, serious rotation of the compositions should also postpone their imprint on the game of the teams. Now hockey players have not yet demonstrated that teamwork, which they will find closer to the middle of the season, so the percentage of marriage is much greater. In addition, hockey players will try to show their form to managers, which will contribute to a large number of attacks and throws. So, in the opinion of our forecasters, the bet on total more in this match is completely justified. Of course, the hosts of the arena are a small favorite in this match, but, in principle, the command Gothiques dAmiens and the command Bruleurs de Loups at the moment are equal rivals. It’s hard for us to give preference to one of them, so we will not predict the winner of the match. Note only that teams can determine the winner and through overtime or even over a shootout series. But what else I would like to draw attention to is the total total penalty minutes. Teams rarely break through the declared total, so we think that a good bet here will be a bet on the total less.

As a result of the meeting, Gothiques dAmiens – 3.125 wins, a draw in the match – 4.84, after the meeting will win Bruleurs de Loups – 1.89.

Today is a special day, as in the evening there will be an interesting hockey match, which will be attended by hockey players Gothiques dAmiens and commands Bruleurs de Loups. Above, our forecasters have repeatedly dwelled on the merits and demerits of one and the other team. We talked about all the personnel changes that took place in the hockey clubs during the off-season. We talked about the current form, the tasks of the teams, and also touched upon the topic of personal meetings of these teams. In addition, we offered bettorov a variety of predictions for the match command Gothiques dAmiens and the command Bruleurs de Loups. The only thing left to add is that now hockey players of one and the other team will try to show themselves, so that managers notice them and give them more playing time. This means that today there will be mad speeds, lots of fighting and throws on each other’s collars. That is, the fans who will be watching the development of events in the match from the stands and at the TV screens should become witnesses of an excellent opposition, which is not for nothing called a real men’s game.

Today's Free Bets & Special Offers:

Go to the Main page for more free tips and predictions

thousands of positive reviews! tens of thousands of happy daily visitors! 7 years in the sports predictions industry! No fixed matches or false predictions. Only high-classed analytics from the best professionals, winners of predictors’ competitions and well-known cappers.