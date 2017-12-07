Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Sodertalje vs IK Pantern betting preview with odds and our tips

Fans of hockey finally waited for the start of the new season. Now for a long time you can admire the incredible combinations, swift passages and throws from different positions. Of course, we can not fail to note the game of goalkeepers, who in fantastic jumping repel fantastic shots. All this and all this will be enough. Bookmakers have also felt that the world hockey is starting to gain momentum, so they offer in their lines a large selection of rates for all the hockey matches. But our forecasters will not be sprayed for all the matches, we will concentrate our efforts on the opposition of the command Sodertalje and the command IK Pantern, since this match is seen by us as the most interesting and unpredictable match of the hockey tour. Both clubs can boast of an excellent past season, when they managed to take a worthy place in the regular season’s standings, and then play in the playoffs no less dignifiedly. Of course, with the advent of the new season, new goals are facing the clubs, so now hockey players and team managers need, first of all, to concentrate on the new championship, so that this season show results no worse, and even better than last season. To prepare for the clubs used off-season, now there is no time for swinging, you need to immediately take the bull by the horns, and demonstrate cool hockey from the first matches. We are confident that the rate of confrontation between the command Sodertalje and the command IK Pantern will be very high, since the hockey players will try to embarrass each other with a flurry of shots from all positions. Therefore, we recommend not to miss this match.

For several seasons hockey team Sodertalje show excellent results. The team shows technical hockey, many attack, makes many shots and throws a lot of goals. In the offseason, the club was strengthened by a number of well-known hockey players, which, according to the manager of the team, should strengthen the game of the club, making it more diverse. The command IK Pantern shows the average results. The club has a small budget, so it is very difficult for her to sign well-known hockey players. Despite this, in games with stronger opponents the team demonstrates quality hockey, being a tough nut to spoil the nerves of any famous club. What can I expect from the match between the command Sodertalje and the command IK Pantern? Our forecasters tried to use all available information to make forecasts. For this we raised the archives of meetings of these teams last season, which allowed us to find interesting events, bets on which are now available in any bookmaker office. In general, hockey is an interesting sport, since there are no well-pronounced favorites and outsiders, because during the match the initiative is rapidly moving from one club to another, and the chances of hitting the gate are in the hockey players of both teams. Most likely, the match will be fruitful, as in the arsenal of hockey players of both clubs there are feigned combinations that will allow them to excel in this match. More predictions from our experts can be found below, so do not miss this confrontation and enjoy a quality game.

The manager of the IK Pantern team on the eve of the match with the hockey team Sodertalje, made a statement that for his club this will be one of the most important matches. Perhaps, the manager wanted to cheer up his players, but he encouraged the bettorov from all over the world who actively began to download the victory of the guests in this match. Our forecasters believe that there are no prerequisites for such bets, because now the command Sodertalje is in much better form than the command IK Pantern. Especially it is necessary to take into account the factor of the native arena and the fans, who will support their idols throughout the match. Considering the opposition in terms of compositions, we also did not see the benefits of the guests. In general, against the background of the general progruza victory team IK Pantern in this match, we advise you to put on the victory of the command Sodertalje. By the way, if you wait a bit longer, before the very start of the confrontation, you can already play and the hosts of the arena, and, quite for an acceptable coefficient. Usually, when oppositions precede pathos about the significance of this event for the history of one or another team, such matches are not very spectacular. The command Sodertalje and the command IK Pantern always play rough with each other, so we believe that a good bet for this match will be a bet on total more penalty minutes. But the total total of the wasted goals in this match, we would recommend playing for less.

The triumphant match will be Sodertalje – 2.73, the game will end in a draw – 4.3, the triumphant match will be IK Pantern – 2.27.

For the team Sodertalje match and the IK Pantern command, which will take place in the near future, our experts offered a number of interesting forecasts, which can be found above. We have detailed our vision of this confrontation, therefore, if someone did not manage to take our forecast, or prefers to bet on the course of the match, now bookmakers offer all the hockey matches in Live-stakes. This type of betting is very convenient, as bettors have the opportunity for a certain time to observe the game of teams, to understand which one is in the best shape, and then only to bet. In principle, even for live betting, you can use the descriptions of the forecasts from our experts, where all the strengths and weaknesses of the teams are clearly spelled out. From the game itself, we are waiting for a sea of ​​dangerous moments, because the team Sodertalje and the command IK Pantern are well-known hockey players who will try to prove themselves in this match and prove their usefulness to the club. In general, we recommend watching interesting hockey and betting on our forecasts, then you will definitely have a solid profit at the distance.

Today's Free Bets & Special Offers:

Go to the Main page for more free tips and predictions

thousands of positive reviews! tens of thousands of happy daily visitors! 7 years in the sports predictions industry! No fixed matches or false predictions. Only high-classed analytics from the best professionals, winners of predictors’ competitions and well-known cappers.