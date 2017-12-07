Atletico Madrid II vs Guijuelo tips and odds

Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

In modern football, a huge number of matches are played daily. It can be not only the matches of the championship, but also the cup confrontations or matches of the team meeting within the framework of any club tournament. In any case, our experts always carefully monitor the upcoming matches, especially if they are attended by well-known football clubs, which consist of star players. One such match is the confrontation between the command Atletico Madrid II and the command Guijuelo, which will take place in the nearest round of one of the championships. The meeting between these football teams is noteworthy in that now the command Atletico Madrid II and the command Guijuelo demonstrate good football, entering the number of teams that are located in the first part of the standings. And this means that, theoretically, each of these teams can wedge into the fight, not for champion medals, for potentially high places in the standings, giving certain privileges. Our experts carefully analyzed the statistics, which this season showed the players of both clubs. In principle, managers were able to collect good teams, in which the experience and youth are perfectly combined. Practice shows that teams consisting of experienced and young players, with the right leadership can achieve a lot. In general, the current policy of the command Atletico Madrid II and the command Guijuelo is a bet on young players who, trying to prove themselves and get into more titled clubs, are ready to act actively throughout the match. And this is already bearing fruit, allowing the teams to be among the leaders of the championship and fight for even higher places. That’s why we recommend not to miss the match of these clubs, as interesting events will take place on the field.

Around the confrontation of the command Atletico Madrid II and the command Guijuelo there are already many opinions. The media is actively fueling interest in this match, as there are two well-known football clubs, and the result of the match can have a serious impact on the distribution of forces in the standings. Recall that now the command Atletico Madrid II and the command Guijuelo are fighting for places in the first part of the standings. Teams here are located tightly, so the results of each round you can see the movement of teams. In principle, in the camp of both teams they report that the victory in this confrontation will mean a lot. It will allow you to rise in the standings, strengthening your positions, and considering that the closest rivals of the Atletico Madrid II command and the Guijuelo command are the clubs that occupy seats in the second part of the standings, one can say that the victory will allow the clubs to approach the teams , which are fighting for the prize places of the championship. Although, while this is all speculation. It is necessary to build on the fact that in this match there will simply be neither the owners of the field, nor the guests. As part of both teams are enough cool players who can solve the outcome of the match alone, but managers prefer to bet on the team game in this confrontation, setting up their players for an active game ahead and a reliable game in the defense. Regardless of the outcome of this match, experts of our resource believe that the match will be very, very interesting, as the confrontation between teams that demonstrate good results in the championship is an excellent opportunity to observe the actions of great players, and thanks to our forecasts, it’s also good to earn.

Due to the fact that the command Atletico Madrid II confidently defeated its opponents in the past matches, the bookmakers consider the home team as the clear favorite in the match with the players of the Guijuelo team. However, after carefully analyzing the statistical and other data, our experts believe that the guests today may not lose, and even if the Atletico Madrid II team wins in this match, then with only a slight advantage. Bookmakers, offering odds for the match of the command Atletico Madrid II and the command Guijuelo, are unlikely to take into account that the hosts of the field will have a number of changes, forced changes connected with injuries and disqualifications of the players of the base. Yes, the command Atletico Madrid II has a long enough bench, so players can leave the field, which is quite capable to replace the leaders of the team. However, the guests have a good chance, which, according to our experts, they are quite able to use. In recent matches between these clubs, there is an approximate equality in the number of victories, and the command Guijuelo has not lost a long time to defeat, this is facilitated by a robust defense game in the current season. So, our forecast for the match of the command Atletico Madrid II and the command Guijuelo is a handicap for the guests. And beters who like to take risks can bet on the fact that Guijuelo does not lose in this match. Separately, I would like to stop at the rate – both teams will score in this match. Both clubs have an excellent attack, and the guests also have excellent protection. Therefore, here is quite likely an effective draw. The total total of violations and cards, we advise to play for more, since the command Atletico Madrid II and the command Guijuelo in the matches often play rough, for which they receive yellow cards. The total total of the corner is also worth considering for more, as this season both clubs submit many standards.

The winner of the confrontation will be Atletico Madrid II – 1.82, a draw in opposition – 3.26, the winner of the confrontation will be Guijuelo – 4.86.

It is always interesting to watch the confrontation between two football teams that not only can boast of played compositions, but also demonstrate an excellent game. Such matches are rather difficult to predict, since the presence of experienced players in the composition of both teams makes their chances of success approximately equal. However, experts of our resource try to predict not only the outcome of football matches. Most of our forecasts are related to statistics. Statistics are much easier to predict, because here bookmakers offer us to make only two choices, no tie results – the total will either pass or not. Due to the large number of resources that provide detailed statistical samples, our experts can pay more attention to the analysis of matches and the choice of optimal rates. In general, in today’s confrontation, in which the team Atletico Madrid II and the command Guijuelo will meet, we are waiting for an interesting match, the fight in which will last for both halves. Therefore, we recommend not to miss this meeting, and with the help of our forecasts make viewing the match even more interesting and exciting, because the excitement and thirst for winning is the best incentive to watch how the events on the football field will develop.

