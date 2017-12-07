Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

MO Bejaïa U21 vs JSM Skikda U21 football tips

The players of MO Bejaïa U21 and JSM Skikda U21, who will meet each other in the match of the nearest tour, still have a long way to go in the championship. However, even now it can be said that both clubs will fight in this championship for places in the first part of the standings. Team managers said that they managed to conduct an excellent transfer company, thanks to which good players were invited to the team, which, undoubtedly, can be considered an increase. In general, the command MO Bejaïa U21 and the command JSM Skikda U21 were never considered by experts as contenders for the struggle for high places in the championship. However, the start and results of the teams in the current season forced the experts to reconsider their views. Now both clubs show stable results, and if this goes on, the teams can easily get into the fight for high places. For this, both clubs need to demonstrate stability, and this, in the first place, concerns matches, the rivals of the teams in which will be the nearest competitors in the standings. That is why in this confrontation it is important for both clubs to win. In principle, analyzing the statistics, our experts came to the conclusion that the chances of winning teams in this match are almost equal. The clubs have their own leaders who are not afraid to make decisions at critical moments of the game and take the initiative into their own hands. The match promises to be tense and entertaining, as at stake are improving the tournament positions and the opportunity to compete for high places in the championship, so that none of the rivals is going to give such opportunities without a fight.

If we consider the results of the command MO Bejaïa U21 and the command JSM Skikda U21 in the current championship, then it can be noted that both clubs focus on home matches in which they try to win. At the same time, they play indoor football in away games, which also contributes to gaining points and strengthening their positions in the championship. However, today the match for both teams will be difficult, as both clubs pay enough attention to protecting their own goal. But at the same time the hosts of the field will have to open and go forward, as they, as the home team, will be forced to play the first number and create moments. According to the team manager MO Bejaïa U21, he plans to use all leading players in this match, except for injured and disqualified players. The guest manager noted that he was not going to change tactical settings for today’s match, since in previous matches of the championship this tactic brought his club the result. Bookmakers believe that the most likely outcome of this confrontation will be a draw, as both clubs are unlikely to force events, and no one will arrange rivals, as they will allow them to maintain current positions in the championship. In principle, if we consider the face-to-face meetings of these football teams, they often disperse the world. However, in addition to the forecasts for the outcome of this match, the experts of our resource tried to give forecasts for statistics, but here we managed to find some interesting rates, which you can learn more about below. In general, the match is expected to be very interesting, since well-known football players will play on the football field, whose actions are worth watching.

Due to the fact that the command MO Bejaïa U21 confidently defeated its opponents in the past matches, the bookmakers consider the home team as the clear favorite in the match with the players of the JSM Skikda U21 team. However, after carefully analyzing the statistical and other data, our experts believe that the guests today may not lose, and even if the MO Bejaïa U21 team wins in this match, then with only a slight advantage. Bookmakers, offering odds for the match of the command MO Bejaïa U21 and the command JSM Skikda U21, are unlikely to take into account that the hosts of the field will have a number of changes, forced changes connected with injuries and disqualifications of the players of the base. Yes, the command MO Bejaïa U21 has a long enough bench, so players can leave the field, which is quite capable to replace the leaders of the team. However, the guests have a good chance, which, according to our experts, they are quite able to use. In recent matches between these clubs, there is an approximate equality in the number of victories, and the command JSM Skikda U21 has not lost a long time to defeat, this is facilitated by a robust defense game in the current season. So, our forecast for the match of the command MO Bejaïa U21 and the command JSM Skikda U21 is a handicap for the guests. And beters who like to take risks can bet on the fact that JSM Skikda U21 does not lose in this match. Separately, I would like to stop at the rate – both teams will score in this match. Both clubs have an excellent attack, and the guests also have excellent protection. Therefore, here is quite likely an effective draw. The total total of violations and cards, we advise to play for more, since the command MO Bejaïa U21 and the command JSM Skikda U21 in the matches often play rough, for which they receive yellow cards. The total total of the corner is also worth considering for more, as this season both clubs submit many standards.

The winner of the confrontation will be MO Bejaïa U21 – 1.744, a draw in opposition – 3.5, the winner of the confrontation will be JSM Skikda U21 – 3.96.

Last season, the opposition between MO Bejaïa U21 and JSM Skikda U21 was very interesting and unpredictable. Intrigue in the match held almost to the final whistle. Judging by the results that both clubs demonstrate in the standings in the current championship, the opposition of these teams in this season should be no less interesting. Now the command MO Bejaïa U21 and the command JSM Skikda U21 are in the first part of the standings. Thanks to the fact that in the last matches both clubs showed good results, they approach the full-time match in excellent spirits. According to managers, both clubs will play in optimal formations, as there are no serious damages for key players. This means that the MO Bejaïa U21 command and the JSM Skikda U21 command will play on the oncoming courses, since in games with their rivals they are used to controlling the ball and acting on the football field with the first number. This match will give fans of football a lot of bright confrontations, as in the composition of both teams are well-known players who by their active actions can change the score on the scoreboard in favor of their team. In general, for those who plan not only to watch this wonderful match, but also to bet, our experts have prepared several interesting forecasts, which can be found above.

