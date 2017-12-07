Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Benedetti/Catini vs Bortolotti/Van Terheijden tennis tips and predictions

The difference in the class should not prevent opponents, to give an excellent match on the tennis courts of the famous tournament. Benedetti/Catini and Bortolotti/Van Terheijden will first meet each other. If Benedetti/Catini is already accustomed to performing at such stages of major tennis tournaments, where he has considerable experience, then the rival – Bortolotti/Van Terheijden so far only takes the first steps in adult tennis, so he is not yet experienced enough in such matches. Even considering the fact that the experts of world tennis prophesy a great future for the athlete, neither bookmakers nor experts of our resource see here any factors in favor of the victory of a less experienced athlete. Along with this, we believe that in one of the sets, and even in two, the opponent can impose his own more experienced opponent on the fight. Looking at the results that Benedetti/Catini demonstrated as a junior, it seems that the athlete is the future of world tennis. Naturally, to play on equal terms and win the leaders of the world rating, in addition to the talent you need to have the necessary experience and have an excellent psychological attitude. All this will come with time, but for now it’s worth starting from the current form, and she says that Benedetti/Catini is the favorite of the confrontation. It is possible that the favorite will allow the opponent to prove himself by allowing him to gain invaluable experience of performances at such a level and against such rivals. In this case, the game will be very interesting, first of all, from the point of view that sports lovers will be able to observe the first steps of the future star. Forecasts from our experts for this match are presented below, to all good tennis and winning bets.

Comparing the statistics of the athletes who will meet each other on the tennis court during the match for entering the next round of the prestigious tennis tournament, the experts of our site paid attention to some interesting factors. Benedetti/Catini and Bortolotti/Van Terheijden will not be found for the first time. In this season, athletes have already measured themselves on the tennis court, it happened not so long ago. That match was remembered by a large number of interesting drawings, and the victory of the athlete, who was considered the favorite of the confrontation. However, in the face-to-face meetings of these athletes there is still equality. Benedetti/Catini and Bortolotti/Van Terheijden are universals who can show excellent tennis on any cover. Naturally, like all tennis players, these sportsmen have their own types of coatings on which they manage to show more stable results, but in principle Benedetti/Catini and Bortolotti/Van Terheijden can perform well on all types of coatings, thanks to which they succeed win and reach the high stages of the tournament grid of many tennis tournaments. Considering the full-time matches of these athletes, we paid attention to the fact that in the first set they try not to force events, completely immersing themselves in protecting their glasses on their own pitch. If there is an opportunity to take delivery of the opponent – try to use it, otherwise they do not waste their energy in vain. This means that in the first set you can look at the total total of games for more, as the coverage of the tournament allows the athletes to confidently defend the points at their serve. In addition, we drew attention to a number of other factors, they can be read in more detail below, there are also forecasts of our experts for this match.

About the confrontation in which Benedetti/Catini and Bortolotti/Van Terheijden will take part are written a lot. Now every bettor should make an independent decision: to bet on this match or not. Our experts, naturally, could not leave this match without attention, therefore, after careful analysis of the line of bookmakers, we offer our forecasts for this match. So, the favorite of the match, as well as the analytics of bookmakers, experts of our site see an athlete who perfectly performs on this surface and this Benedetti/Catini. Since many bookmakers offer almost equal odds for winning rivals in this match, we recommend using this. Bortolotti/Van Terheijden although it has a high rating, can not yet find its game, and this type of coverage is non-core for the athlete – Bortolotti/Van Terheijden has practically no results on it. In addition, Bortolotti/Van Terheijden already performs at a high level for several weeks in a row, the athlete must accumulate fatigue, which in this match can be in the hands of the opponent. So, in addition to winning, we would recommend looking at the favorite’s favorite, because, given the high odds that the match will win Benedetti/Catini, the bookmakers exhibit a small odds that can be broken even in three sets. The total total, in our opinion, is unjustifiably high, in order to break through the athletes must play at least three sets, so we would recommend to bet on the total less. If you bet during the match, then one of the best bets, we believe the bet that the second set will win the athlete, who won the first set. Most likely, Benedetti/Catini will not delay the match and will try to quickly deal with the tired rival.

The triumphant in the match will be Benedetti/Catini – 8.3, the triumphant in the match will be Bortolotti/Van Terheijden – 1.06.

In modern tennis every day there are various tournaments, in which rivals of different levels take part. Note that at the start of the tournament there may be rivals among themselves, the level of tennis is simply polar. One of the competitors may not have experience of performing at a high level at all, so spectacular matches in which rivals with a high level of physical and psychological preparation meet, as a rule, expect tennis fans closer to the final stages. As practice shows, it’s better to bet on tennis at the initial stages of the tournament, where the level of rivals is clearly visible, and depending on this the outcome of the confrontation is easier to predict. But it is more difficult to predict matches in which rivals of approximately the same level meet, since there are too many factors to take into account here. But if these rivals have already met each other, especially this season, then in such confrontations we try to pay more attention to statistical indicators, since it is already correctly noted that statistics are a constant thing and rarely fails.

